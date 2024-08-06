Marts: Demand for cattle still remains at Omagh Mart, bullocks to £1560
Bullocks
B Doherty, Lack 505k £1540; 490k £1500, K McGrath, Knockmoyle 515k £1560; 505k £1470; 405k £1350; 400k £1260, A McConnell, Gortin 530k £1560; 515k £1480; 490k £1540, Omagh producer 725k £2040; 570k £1640; 705k £2010; 640k £1780, W Stevenson, Artigarvan 700k £2010, D Wade, Ballymagroarty 640k £1780; 590k £1640, H Colton, Dromore 505k £1400 and £1360; 580k £1550; 455k £1350, P C McCaffrey, Drumquin 545k £1460; 510k £1370; 670k £1800, H Henry, Fintona 585k £1550, A Mitchell, Glenhordial 660k £1710, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 445k £1560; 440k £1360; 415k £1290, Jas McBride, Strabane 480k £1610, M Moore, Kesh 405k £1320; 435k £1280; 355k £1170, A Cathers, Drumnakilly 465k £1480; 470k £1440; 420k £1210, A Dolan, Aghyaran 460k £1370, G McAleer, Dromore 490k £1360, A McCullagh, Plumbridge 365k £1220, I Evans, Lack 340k £1080 and S Patterson, Drumnakilly 420k £1350.
Heifers
William McKean, Strabane 510k £1480; 540k £1530; 615k £1660, C Scott, Newtownstewart 590k £1670; 650k £1730; 535k £1420; 680k £1690, J Barrett, Trillick 570k £1600, O Anderson, Sixmilecross 640k £1790, O Murray, Fintona 530k £1460; 515k £1440; 525k £1420; 475k £1360, F Campbell, Ballygawley 510k £1380; 490k £1450, Jas Teague, Dromore 630k £1700, A Devine, Tattyreagh 535k £1440, J McKeown, Augher 655k £1700; 575k £1470; 665k £1650, T R Grimes, Dromore 520k £1390, A Watson, Fivemiletown 425k £1430; 430k £1360; 445k £1370, A McGinn, Trillick 420k £1310; 340k £1030, Geo Hannigan, Donaghanie Manse 420k £1360; 465k £1400, M G Keys, Fintona 435k £1350; 465k £1340, Beragh producer 440k £1320; 470k £1380; 465k £1310, M Moore, Kesh 410k £1200, A Glass, Greencastle 465k £1350, J Alexander, Drumquin 495k £1380 and B McCaffrey, Drumquin 370k £1120.
Fat cows
P Teague, Greencastle 720k £232; 830k £218, W Hetherington, Sixmilecross 580k £226, M Moore, kesh 790k £224; 740k £212, King Farms, Knockmoyle 830k £217, K McGrath, Knockmoyle 600k £211 and P McCrossan, Drumquin 670k £199.
Dropped calves
E Donnelly, Loughmacrory £780 and £760 Charolais heifers, W Davis, Killeter £680 Belgian Blue bull, K Warnock, Trillick £675 Limousin bull; £580 Limousin heifer, L Logue, Trillick £670 Limousin bull, K McGrath, Knockmoyle £660 and £560 Charolais heifers, B Wilson, Omagh £640 Belgian Blue bull; £575 Belgian Blue heifer, Moo Milk Ltd £455 and £380 Aberdeen Angus bulls, R Killen, Newbuildings £375; Limousin bull; £360 Hereford bull, C Dixon, Sixmilecross £375 Blonde bull, H Wilson, Fyfin £365 Aberdeen Angus bull, J McAleer, Fecarry £350 Aberdeen Angus bull and M E Kenwell, Fintona £320 Belgian Blue heifer.
Weanlings
G McElroy, Lislap £1100 Limousin bull, Jas McNulty, Strabane £815 Limousin bull, K Young, Garvetagh £800 Limousin bull; £800 Limousin heifer, G Monaghan, Trillick £800 Aberdeen Angus bull and P V McCullagh, Greencastle £760 Aberdeen Angus bull; £660 Aberdeen Angus heifer.
