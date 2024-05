Marts: Easier trade for spring lambs and fat hoggets at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cull ewe trade and breeding sheep continued to sell at very high rates.

Good quality light lambs sold steadily from 720-791p/k for 22k at £174 from a Portadown farmer, followed by 778p/k for 20.5k at £159 .50 from a Banbridge farmer.

An Armagh producer received 762p/k for 20.6k at £157.

Heavy lambs sold from £167 to £177 each and averaged £171 each.

Top rate 738p/k for 24k at £177 from a Jerrettspass farmer, followed by 708p/k for 24k at £170 from a Moira producer.

All good quality heavy lambs from 660-698p/k.

A small entry of hoggets saw midweight hoggets to 697p/k for 23.8k at £166 from a Tandragee farmer, followed by 679p/k for 23.4k at £159 from a Kilcoo producer.

Main demand from 600-640p/k.

Heavy hoggets to 684p/k for 25k at £171 from a Newtownhamilton producer, followed by 680p/k for 25k at £170 from a Richhill producer.

The 330 cull ewes maintained a very strong demand to a top of £232.

All fleshed ewes from £150 to £216, plainer types from £80 to £130 each.

Another large entry of ewes and lambs sold in a very firm demand with doubles selling to £395, £385, £365 and £350.

Several more doubles from £300 to £340 each.

Singles to £300, £280, £270 and £260 with main demand from £190 to £240 each.

Light spring lambs

Portadown producer 22k £174 791p/k: Banbridge producer 20.5k £159.50 778p/k: Armagh producer 20.6k £157 762p/k: Markethill producer 21.4k £161 752p/k: Tassagh producer 22.5k £167 742p/k: Cullyhanna producer 19k £141.50 745p/k: Portadown producer 22.3k £165 740p/k: Armagh producer 20.5k £151 737p/k and Rathfriland producer 21.5k £157.50 733p/k.

Heavy spring lambs

Jerrettspass producer 24k £177 738p/k: Moira producer 24k £170 708p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 24.5k £171 698p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 24k £166 692p/k: Lislea producer 25.5k £174 682p/k and Armagh producer 25k £170 680p/k.

Midweight hoggets

Tandragee producer 23.8k £166 697p/k: Kilcoo producer 23.4k £159 679p/k: Dungannon producer 21.7k £133.50 615p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 21.2k £130 613p/k and Dromara producer 23k £139 604p/k.

Heavy hoggets