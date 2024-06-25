Marts: Excellent demand for cattle at Omagh Mart, bullocks selling to £1810

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Monday 24th June 2024: A larger entry than expected in all departments, with firm demand resulting in a 100% clearance.

Bullocks

W Stevenson, Artigarvan 625k £1810, Peter Owens, Sixmilecross 540k £1600; 530k £1530; 495k £1550, J Bratton, Lack 520k £1460; 470k £1430; 480k £1410, W Browne, Clanabogan 570k £1550; 520k £1460; 640k £1730, B and J O’Kane, Drumquin 405k £1290; 440k £1350; 445k £1340, Pat Donnelly, Loughmacrory 460k £1390, W S Buchannon, Drumquin 320k £1010; 370k £1100; 455k £1320, C Armstrong, Remackin 380k £1130; 320k £970, R Hawkes, Beragh 370k £1050, D C Armstrong, Sixmilecross 555k £1480; 535k £1430 and Jas Lecky, Castlederg 650k £1690.

Heifers

Omagh Mart

M F O’Neill, Tirquin 505k £1560; 445k £1390, P Donnelly, Loughmacrory 545k £1660, S McNelis, Beragh 530k £1580; 525k £1550; 505k £1410, M G Keys, Fintona 555k £1590, J Surphlis, Trillick 535k £1500; 360k £1070, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 520k £1440; 450k £1300, B Goodwin, Dromore 575k £1530; 490k £1470, O Monaghan, Ederney 640k £1690, C O’Neill, Tirquin 485k £1460; 415k £1210, A Barrett, Trillick 390k £1250; 385k £1230; 390k £1230, C McGirr, Fintona 335k £1000, Patk McNulty, Mountfield 370k £1050, D Loane, Ballygawley 465k £1280 and D C Armstrong, Sixmilecross 585k £1500; 535k £1410; 550k £1400.

Fat cows

Des McAskie, Mountjoy 980k £240; 1030k £238 (£2451), D Galbraith, Castlederg 900k £236; 760k £231, R Johnston, Ederney 570k £228; 600k £215, E Loughran, Carrickmore 680k £225, McCanney Farms, Drumquin 680k £216, O Monaghan, Ederney 720k £213 and R Wilson, Baronscourt 660k £198.

Friesian cows

J Elliot, Castlederg 680k £168, S Caldwell, Beragh 680k £166, N Kee Trillick 800k £147 and J McCrossan, Drumquin 630k £146.

Dairy cows

A McGovern, Fivemiletown £2600 (2) £2350 and £2150 first calver, J McCrossan, Drumquin £2050 Calved heifer and William Farrell, Drumquin £1950 calved heifer.

Weanlings

M E Kenwell, Fintona £800 Limousin bull; £745 Belgian Blue bull, M Aiken, Drumquin £800 and £780 Limousin heifers, C Leitch, Carncorn £740 Belgian Blue heifer, K Murray, Tattyreagh £700 and £650 Charolais heifers, G McGrenaghan, Trillick £670 Aberdeen Angus bull and M E Kenwell, £435 Friesian bulls (5).

Dropped calves

