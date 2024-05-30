Marts: Excellent prices at Lisnaskea Mart, cows and calves selling from £1700 to £1940
This week cows and calves sold to £1940 and £1700.
Weanling heifers sold to £1200 for a 485kg Limousin (£247) with a 320kg Charolais to £1010 (£316) a 270kg Simmental to £830 (£307) and a 300kg Limousin to £910 (£303).
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1150 for a 425kg Aberdeen Angus (£270) a 420kg Simmental made £1130 (£269) a 310kg Simmental sold to £1090 (£352) with a 280kg Simmental to £990 (£354) and a 235kg Limousin to £850 (£362).
Leading prices
Cows and calves
Garrison producer £1940 for Aberdeen Angus cow with Aberdeen Angus bull calf. Derrygonnelly producer £1700 for a Parthenais cow with Limousin bull calf.
Weanling steers and bulls
Knockaraven producer 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150 (£270) 420kg Simmental to £1130 (£269) 410kg Simmental to £1080, 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £1060 and 375kg Simmental to £1030. Rosslea producer 310kg Simmental to £1090 (£352) 280kg Simmental to £990 (£354) 295kg Simmental to £930 (£315) and 250kg Simmental to £830 (£332) Tempo producer 370kg Limousin to £1090 (£295) Lisnaskea producer 285kg Limousin to £920 (£323) 245kg Limousin to £860 (£351) and 235kg Limousin to £850 (£362) Tempo Producer310kg Limousin to £860, 255kg Limousin to £830 (£325) 260kg Limousin to £820 (£315) 250kg Limousin to £630 and 240kg Limousin to £550. Tempo producer 310kg Shorthorn beef to £760. Letterbreen producer 345kg Shorthorn beef to £720 and 290kg Simmental to £680. Clabby producer 245kg Aberdeen Angus to £600.
Weanling heifers
Tempo producer 485kg Limousin to £1200 (£247) and 315kg Limousin to £800. Garrison producer 320kg Charolais to £1010 (£316) and 290kg Limousin to £800. Derrylin producer 430kg Belgian Blue to £1000, 415kg Limousin to £970 and 330kg Simmental to £920. Rosslea producer 345kg Charolais to £930. Tempo producer 300kg Limousin to £910 (£303) Tempo producer 270kg Simmental to £830 (£307) Derrygonnelly producer 455kg Dutch Spotted to £830. Rosslea producer 255kg Limousin to £670.
Lots more stock required weekly to supply a strong demand from online and ringside competition.
