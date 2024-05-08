Marts: Excellent prices for cattle at Ballymena Mart, beef cows selling to £2285
and live on Freeview channel 276
Friesian cows
M T Boyd, Kilwaughter 670kg £1433 (214), 620kg £1277 (206), J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 600kg £1116 (186), C and P Crawford, Clough 590kg £1085 (184), J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 560kg £1019 (182), B McConnell, Doagh 740kg £1169 (158), T J Johnston, Glenavy 700kg £1099 (157), R and M Kidd, Aughafatten 680kg £1060 (156), W Weatherup, Carrickfergus 700kg £1071 (153) and D Winter, Randalstown 690kg £1035 (150).
Beef heifers
J McCaughan, Armoy Limousin 520kg £1580 (304) x2, Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Limousin 620kg £1872 (302), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 600kg £1746 (291), G and A O'Loan, Martinstown Limousin 590kg £1699 (288), 540kg £1544 (286), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 750kg £2115 (282), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 610kg £1720 (282), Limousin 580kg £1629 (281), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 660kg £1848 (280), 630kg £1764 (280), J McCaughan, Armoy Limousin 470kg £1311 (279) and J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 570kg £1584 (278).
Beef bullocks
Top per kg
Advertisement
Advertisement
R Love, Ballymoney Abondance 650kg £2034 (313) A Ross, Newtownards Limousin 690kg £2063 (299) J Davidson, Moorfields Limousin 690kg £2056 (298) G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 720kg £2145 (298) J Alexander, Abondance 730kg £2153 (295) A Ross, Limousin 710kg £2087 (294) R McClean, Charolais 680kg £1992 (293) W Hunter, Limousin 730kg £2138 (293) B and S Jeffers, Coagh Charolais 480kg £1401 (292) G Kernohan, Limousin 720kg £2073 (288) R Love, Ballymoney Abondance 680kg £1958 (288) RJ Andeson, Cullybackey Charolais 680kg £1951 (287) J Kennedy, Limousin 2037 (287) J Alexander, Abondance 750kg £2145 (286) W Hunter, Charolais 720kg £2052 (285) and W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 740kg £2101 (284).
Top per head
P and G O’Rawe, Clough Hereford 820kg £2238, J Alexander, Broughshane Abondance 730kg £2153, G Kernohan, Limousin 720kg £2145, J Alexander, Abondance 750kg £2145, W Hunter, Limousin 730kg £2138, W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 740kg £2101, Fortfield Farms, Stabiliser 900kg £2088, Alexander Ross, Limousin 710kg £2087, G Kernohan, Limousin 720kg £2073, A Ross, Limousin 690kg £2063, J Davidson, Moorfields Limousin 690kg £2056, W Hunter, Charolais 720kg £2052, G and A McMaster, Blonde d'Aquitaine 730kg £2044, R McClean, Charolais 740kg £2042 and J Kennedy, Limousin 710kg £2037, local farmer, Abondance 720kg £2037.
Friesian bullocks
J and C Kane, 770kg £1771 (230) G Rowney, Ballyclare 600kg £1380 (230) 580kg £1316 (227) 610kg £1366 (224) M Wallace, Cloughmills 680kg £1496 (220) 650kg £1417 (218) D Winter, Randalstown 570kg £1236 (217) K McKay, Cushendun 660kg £1333 (202) I Stewart, Bushmills 600kg £1212 (202) and M Delargy, Cushendall 510kg £938 (184) 490kg £901 (184) 520kg £915 (176) 500kg £870 (174).
Friday 3rd May 2024: Dairy cows - WG Johnston, Ligoniel £2400, T Carlisle, Dundrod £1700, J McCann, Craigavon £1450, N and H Willis, £1300, J Barclay, Magherafelt £1220, £1200, J McCann, £1100, J Barclay, £1050, N and H Willis, £1050, J Barclay, £1000 and D Steele, Shamrockvale £1000 J Barclay, £950, £920, £900.
Suckler cow
Advertisement
Advertisement
S Wilson, Ballynure Shetland with bull calf £2320, Stabiliser with bull calf £2320, Saler with bull calf £2250, Limousin with heifer calf £2220, Limousin with heifer calf £2200, EC Smylie, Crumlin Simmental with heifer calf £2200, S Wilson, Ballynure Stabiliser with heifer calf £2150, Limousin with heifer bull £2120, Limousin with bull calf £1920, Shorthorn beef with bull £1900 and R Gault, Ballyclare Abondance with heifer calf £1880.
Bulls
S Wilson, Ballynure Charolais £3350, D Chestnutt, Mon £2300, A Scott, Abondance £2000, R McIlveen, Charolais £1850, R Millar, Stranocum Abondance £1800 and H and M Gingles, Larne Hereford £1700.
Calves
A good entry of 380 calves resulted in a slightly sharper trade.
Bulls topped at £695 a Simmental presented by RJT Fleming Templepatrick.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Heifers topped at £550 a blue presented by B Alexander, Ahoghill.
Friesian topped at £270 presented by WJ Bond, Eglington.
Bulls
RJT Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £695, R Bellingham, Hereford £640, C Thompson, Belgian Blue £620, F Bellingham Hereford £620, Hereford £600, C Thompson, Hereford £590, £580, J Adair, 2x Belgian Blue £580, WJ Bond, 2x Belgian Blue £530, T Martin, Belgian Blue £530, AP Redmond, Belgian Blue £520, T Martin, Belgian Blue £495, J Adair, Belgian Blue £495 and RJT Fleming, Simmental £490.
Heifers
A McCarry, Armoy Hereford £635, B Alexander, Ballymena Belgian Blue £550, G and AM Patton, Charolais £540, J Adams, Charolais £540, C Thompson, Belgian Blue £480, Cairnleigh Ltd, Belgian Blue £480, C Thompson, 3x Hereford £470, RJT Fleming, 2x Simmental £465 and G and AM Patton, Limousin £460.
Friesian bulls
WJ Bond, Eglinton £270, W and A Patton, £265, N Hunter, Garvagh £250, B Alexander, £230, WJ and D Wallace, 2x £230, Forsythe Brothers, 2x £220, M McAllister, 2x £185, N Hunter, £170, Forsythe, 2x £140 and WM Pearson, £140, J Adam, £125.
Weanlings
Advertisement
Advertisement
A great entry of 550 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in another terrific trade.
Bullocks sold to £1180 over for a pair of Charolais 320kg at £1500 presented by A Millar, Antrim.
Heifers sold to £1030 over for a Charolais 410kg at £1440 offered by John Kane, Cushendall.
Bullocks
0kg to 300kg
AJ Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 280kg £1150 (410) local farmer, Charolais 300kg £1200 (400) WR Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 300kg £1190 (396) J Mulvenna, Limousin 160kg £630 (393) WR Wilson, Limousin 280kg £1100 (392) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 290kg £1100 (279) S Hoy, Doagh Saler 280kg £1060 (378) J McQuiston, Limousin 300kg £1120 (373) Charolais 250kg £920 (368) S Hoy, Doagh Saler 300kg £1090 (363) K Smart, Glenwherry Limousin 190kg £680, (357) A Kennedy, Larne Limousin 280kg £1000 (357) Limousin 300kg £1050 (350) WM Kennedy, Larne Limousin 280kg £1000 (357) Limousin 300kg £1050 (350) Abondance 280kg £970 (346) A Magee, Kilwaughter Limousin 220kg £760 (345) and J McQuiston, Charolais 240kg £800 (333).
301kg to 350kg
Advertisement
Advertisement
A Millar, Antrim 2x Charolais 320kg £1500 (468) JH McArthur, Charolais 320kg £1350 (421) J O'Kane, Glenarm Charolais £1360 (400) R Hayes, Moorfields Charolais 330kg £1310 (397) A Millar, Charolais 350kg £1380 (394) Charolais 310kg £1210 (390) J O'Kane, Charolais 350kg £1350 (385) S Douglas, Charolais 310kg £1170 (377) I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 340kg £1280 (376) G Pearson, Simmental 320kg £1200, (375) and J H McArthur, Charolais 310kg £1160 (374).
351kg and over
Al Gault, Newtownabbey Limousin 370 £1440 (389) A Millar, Charolais 380kg £1420 (373) A Kennedy, Limousin 370kg £1360 (367) AL Gault Limousin 360kg £1320 (366) D McKillop, Limousin 380kg £363, I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 400kg £1440 (360) JH McArthur, Limousin 360kg £1290 (358) J O'Kane, Charolais 360kg £1290 (358) S Douglas, Charolais 390kg £1390 (356) R Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 390kg £1390 (356) N McLoughlin, Charolais 420kg £1490 (354) and J H McArthur, Charolais 390kg £1380 (353).
Heifers
0kg to 300kg
JH McArthur, Limavady Limousin 250kg £1090 (436) J McQuiston, Charolais 260kg £960 (369) local farmer, 3x 250kg £905 (362) J McQuiston, Charolais 270kg £920 (340) local farmer, Limousin 300kg £1020 (340) S Taylor, Charolais 290kg £970 (334) JH McArthur, Charolais 220kg £730 (331) and J McIlvenna, Limousin 160kg £530 (331).
301kg to 350kg
I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 320kg £1240 (387) TJ McLornan, Charolais 340kg £1280 (376) N Gruig, Charolais 340kg £1260 (370) I Beggs, Limousin 350kg £1245 (355) S Doughlas, Charolais 1160 (341) J Gault, Limousin £1190 (340) A Kennedy, Limousin 330kg £1110 (336) JH McArthur, Charolais 350kg £1175 (335) W R Wilson, Limousin 350kg £1140 (325) D Carlislie, Simmental 340kg £1100 (323) A Bellingham, Parthenais 350kg £1125 (321) and TJ McLornan, Charolais 30kg £990 (319).
351kg and over
Advertisement
Advertisement
J Kane, Cushendall Charolais 410kg £1440 (351) AJ Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 370kg £1230 (332) N Gruig, 2x Charolais 370kg £1220 (329) A Bellingham, Parthenais 360kg £1140 (316) M McNeill, Charolais 360kg £1130 (313) J Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 400kg £1250 (312) R Martin, Charolais 400kg £1230 (307) F O’Hara, Charolais 400kg £1220 (305) 360kg £1090 (302) Limousin 360kg £1080 (300) N Gruig, Charolais 360kg £1075 (298) and D Carlislie, Charolais 420kg £1250 (297).
Monday 6th May 2024: An entry of over 100 lots resulted in another steady trade.
Breeders topped at £150 a life for a super outfit of 2 ewes with 4 lambs presented by S Reid, Saintfield.
Pet lambs topped at £52.
Ewes and lambs
S Reid, Ballygowan 2 Texel and 4 lambs £450, 2 Texel and 4 lambs £380, 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £335, 2 Texel and 2 lambs £325, B Spence, Antrim 2 Texel and 4 lambs £320, 6 Texel and 12 lambs £295, RA McLaren, Ballyclare 3 Texel and 5 lambs £290, R McAuley, Corkey 1 Mule and 1 lambs £290, RA McLaren, 4 Texel and 8 lambs £285, R McAuley, 1 Mule and 2 lambs £285, RF Saunderson, Glenwherry 2 Shropshire and 4 lambs £280, T Bell, 2 Texel and 4 lambs £280, R McAuley, 1 Mule and 2 lambs £280, S Reid, Suffolk and 1 lamb £280, W Carson, Cloughmills 3 Mule and 6 lambs £275 and J Thompson, 1 Romney and 2 lambs £275.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tuesday 7th May 2025: Bullocks - 0kg to 500kg: A Devlin, Ballycastle Limousin 400kg £1360 (340) 3x Hereford 400kg £1295 (323) Limousin 360kg £1155 (320) S O'Kane, Maghera Limousin 470kg £1490 (317) D Rea, Limousin 400kg £1260 (315) J Hutchison, Limousin 440kg £1380 (313) G Gault, Doagh Abondance 400kg £1250 (312) JA Campbell, Abondance 460kg £1430 (310) S O'Kane, Limousin 490kg £1510 (308) A Devlin, Ballycastle Aubrac 420kg £1290 (307) B McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 440kg £1350 (306) A Devlin, Limousin 380kg £1160 (305) and KD Reid, Lurgan Limousin 390kg £1190 (305).
501kg and over
J Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 540kg £1670 (309) M Smith, Kells Abondance 510kg £1510 (296) A and C Gilbert, Crumlin Limousin 570kg £1670 (293) D Kennedy, Ballymena Charolais 550kg £1600 (290) F O’Hara, Charolais 540kg £1570 (290) J Tinsley, Dundrod Limousin 510kg £1480 (290) S O'Kane, Limousin 520kg £1505 (289) A and C Gilbert, Crumlin Limousin 670kg £1930 (288) Limousin 600kg £1700 (283) Charolais 530kg £1500 (283) J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 590kg £1660 (281) KD Reid, Saler 520kg £1460 (280) and A and C Gilbert, Limousin 570kg £1550 (271).
Heifers
0kg to 500kg
G Martin, Randalstown Limousin 410kg £1290 (314) C Fleck, Clough Charolais 490kg £1500 (306) R Cowan, Limousin 440kg £1340 (304) H McConkey, Limousin 460kg £1400 (304) RJJ and G McCullough, Saler 390kg £1140 (292) H McConkey, Limousin 320kg £930 (290) B McCoy, Limousin 430kg £1240 (288) R Cowan, Limousin 420kg £1210 (288) C Fleck, Clough Charolais 500kg £1430 (286) R Cowan, Limousin 450kg £1280 (284) H McConkey, Limousin 370kg £1040 (281) B Laverty, Armoy Charolais 430kg £1200 (279) H McConkey, Limousin 380kg £1050 (276) M Smith, Kells Limousin 430kg £1180 (274) S O'Kane, Limousin 450kg £1230 (273) and B McCoy, Limousin 450kg £1200 (266).
501kg and over
C Fleck, Clough Charolais 560kg £1660 (296) J O’Neill, Ballymena Simmental 610kg £1700 (278) H McConkey, Limousin 510kg £1400 (274) C Hill, Doagh Charolais 540kg £1470 (272) G Connon, Speckled Park 520kg £140 (269) S O'Kane, Limousin 530kg £1420 (267) C Fleck, Charolais 550kg £1440 (261) WE Adamson, Aubrac 560kg £1460 (260) South Devon, 570kg £1470 (257) J McKinstry, Ballyclare Charolais 620kg £1570 (253) C Fleck, Clough Charolais 600kg £1500 (250) A Workman, Belgian Blue 540kg £1350 (250) W Knowles, Charolais 570kg £1410 (247) and WE Adamson, Aubrac 590kg £1430 (242) South Devon 540kg £1300 (240).