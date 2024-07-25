Marts: Excellent prices for sheep and cattle at Downpatrick Mart

Drop calf and sheep market report Saturday 20th July 2024: On the day lightweight lambs sold to 588p per kilo and heavy lambs sold to £155 pounds per head.

Leading prices are as follows.

Lamb pounds per head: Ballytrustan farmer 36.5kg £155. Corbally farmer 28kg £143. Ballyclander 27.5kg £139. Maghertimpy farmer 29kg £138. Ballyclander farmer 26.10kg £136.50. Strangford farmer 26.9kg £130. Ballynoe farmer 25.10kg £30. Drumnaquoile farmer 26.40kg £130. Conianstown farmer 25.10kg £129 and Castlescreen farmer 25.30kg £127.

Lambs pence per kilo: Erinagh farmer 20kg £117.50 (588p). Edendarriff farmer 18.30kg £97.50 (533p). Ballyclander farmer 26.10kg £136.50 (523p). Scaddy farmer 22.10kg £115 (520p). Tannaghmore farmer 20kg £104 (520p). Portaferry farmer 13.30kg £69 (519p). Ballynoe farmer 25.10kg £130 (518p). Ballykinler farmer 24kg £124 (517p). Drumaness farmer 20kg £103 (515p) and Conianstown farmer 25.10kg £129 (514p)

Fat ewes: Ballynoe farmer £170. Ballyward farmer £166. Ballynahinch farmer £154. Castlewellan farmer £154 and Ballynahinch farmer £150. Ballyhornan farmer £148 and £138.

