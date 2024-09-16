Marts: Excellent prices pedigree Texel ram sale at Armoy Mart
Shearlings
Martin McConville, Rathfriland, £1,540. Mary Clarke, Comber, £1,320, £1,160, £1,100, £1,040. Pat Garrivan, Warenpoint, £1,240, £1,180, £1,020. Murray Annett, Rathfriland, £1,140, £980, £970, £800. Henry Gamble, Bangor, £960, £860. Grove Cottage Farm, Crumlin, £960, £600. Victor Chestnutt, Bushmills, £950. M Watson, Belfast, £940, £940, £780. Alan Irwin, Donaghadee, £620.
Ram lambs
A Gault, Newtownabbey, £1,200, £1,200, £920, £880, £700, £760, £800. Sam McAuley, Bushmills, £1,020, £640. I Strawbridge, Coleraine, £840, £920, £900. Martin McConville, Rathfriland, £900. Kim Coleman, Glarryford, £900. Nigel Ross, Larne, £860, £760. Ciaran McAuley, Randalstown, £820, £720, £680, £620. Martin Millar, Coleraine, £790, £720. Alan Glendinning, Draperstown, £780. R Currie, Ballymena, £720. Murray Annett, Rathfriland, £680. AR and J Dickson, Drumquin, £680, £660. Steven McNeilly, Randalstown, £620.
Auctioneers – Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd (Danny McAlister).
