Marts: Excellent trade for sheep at Armoy Mart, top price of £184 paid for lambs
Top price for lambs was £184 paid for 32kgs Texels from Mr Ciaran McAuley, Randalstown.
Fat ewes sold to £184.
Leading prices
Ciaran McAuley, Randalstown, 32kgs £184. Jas McCaughan, Armoy, 24kgs £153. Ivan McKay, Dervock, 26kgs £149. Les Millen, Coleraine, 24kgs £147.50. Philip McAlister, Bushmills, 23kgs £143. Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, 23kgs £139.50. Jas McCaughan, Armoy, 20kgs £138. Sam Carson, Ballymena, 22kgs £138. A and D McAfee, Bushmills, 21kgs £137. Sean McAlister, Ballycastle, 21.5kgs £136. A and D McAfee, Bushmills, 22kgs £137. William Morrison, Mosside, 21kgs £127. Jas Conway, Garvagh, 19kgs £126. Trevor Knox, Armoy, 18kgs £119.50.
Fat ewes
Phil McAllister, Bushmills, Suffolk, £184. Trevor Hanna, Loughguile, Texel, £176. Pat McGuckian, Dunloy, Suffolk, £172. William Morrison, Mosside, Texel, £168. Norman Kyle, Bushmills, Texel, £160. Ian Duncan, Ballycastle, Texel, £154. B O’Kane, Martinstown, Suffolk, £147. Jas Conway, Garvagh, Suffolk, £146. T and N McCracken, Mosside, Suffolk, £142. Trevor Hanna, Loughguile, Suffolk, £172.
Sale each Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
