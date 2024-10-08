Marts: Exceptional trade at Lisahally Mart suckler sale, female weanlings to 440ppk
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Male weanlings
Thomas Irons £1320/360kg, £1270/400kg, £1260/330kg, £1210/360kg, £1180/380kg, £1140/290kg, £1120/320kg, Richard Moore £1270/400kg, Mark Gormley £1200/310kg, £1200/360kg, Ronald Campbell £1190/380kg, £1180/380kg, £1140/350kg, Alison Gillespie £1160/350kg, Robert Guy £1140/360kg, £1110/330kg, Edward Kearney £1120/320kg, £1090/370kg, Thomas Irons £1110/300kg, £1110/300kg, £1100/320kg, £1070/330kg, £1050/360kg, Mark Gormley £1100/310kg, £1080/290kg, Richard Moore £1100, £1090/290kg, £1020/310kg, £1010/260kg, JJ Crosson £1020/290kg, Mark Gormley £1010/280kg, £1010/310kg, Kenny Walsh £1000/440kg, Chris George £1000/270kg, Samuel Millar £1000/300kg, Robert McClelland £990/320kg, Samuel Millar £990/310kg, Richard Moore £990/290kg and JJ Crosson £990/270kg.
Female weanlings
Kennt Walsh £1170/450kg, Thomas Irons £1170/390kg, £1140/350kg, £1110/330kg,Hugh O'Connor £1100/320kg, Mark Gormley £1090/320kg, £1090/300kg, Richard Moore £1090/320kg, £1090/300kg, £1060/360kg, Mark Gormley £1080/320kg, £1060/360kg, Mark Gormley £1050/300kg, Alison Gillespie £1030/310kg, Thomas Irons £990/290kg, £970/270kg, Chris George £970/270kg, Richard Moore £1090/300kg, £1060/360kg, Mark Gormley £1080/320kg, 31050/300kg, £950/280kg, Thomas Irons £970/290kg, £950/290kg, £930/280kg, £920/300kg, Terence O'Hara £950/330kg, Richard Moore £940/300kg, £910/260kg, £910/270kg, £910/260kg, £900/260kg, Alison Gillespie £930/310kg, John McMillan £920/300kg, Edward Kearney £910/280kg, Terence O'Hara £910/300kg, Chris George £900/250kg, Terence O'Hara £900/310kg, Mark Gormley £900/250kg, £880/250kg, Robert Guy £890/270kg, Edward Kearney £890/240kg, Alan Thompson £880/280kg and Richard Moore £880/260kg.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.