Marts: Fantastic prices for Lisahally Mart's first calf sale of the year, bullocks topping at 390ppk
Suck calf sale: Fantastic prices on Saturday (September 28) for Lisahally first calf sale of the year with bullocks topping at 390ppk and heifers at 362ppk.
Bullocks
K O'Kane £1440/420kg £1190/330kg £1090/280kg £820/210kg S Millar £1320/350kg £1270/330kg £1170/370kg £1160/330kg £1150/350kg £1110/380kg £960/280kg £860/300kg £820/250kg £800/280kg A Dunlop £1290/400kg £1160/320kg £1110/340kg £1110/340kg £1100/330kg S Dunlop £1250/390kg T Irons £1220/370kg £900/280kg S Whiteside £1170/320kg £1100/400kg £1070/370kg J McMillan £1130/320kg £950/330kg P McGinnis £950/300kg and R McClelland £870/230kg.
Heifers
T Irons £1100/360kg £1100/350kg £1080/310kg £1070/330kg £1060/290kg £1060/350kg £1050/290kg £1030/390kg £1000/330kg £990/330kg £970/320kg £960/330kg £940/340kg £900/280kg D Whiteside £860/280kg K O'Kane £860/250kg £820/240kg and S Millar £840/270kg £750/270kg.
