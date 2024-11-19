Marts: Fantastic trade for cattle at Swatragh Mart, heifers £2170 per head

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Weekly cattle sale: Monday 18th November seen a smaller entry of 65 quality cattle presented for sale which resulted in a fantastic trade for all stock on offer.

Bullocks sold to 379p/kg for a Limousin at 232kg (£880) and to a top of £2160 per head for a Charolais at 740kg (292p/kg).

Heifers sold to 339p/kg for a Charolais at 248kg (£840) and to a top of £2170 per head for a Charolais at 720kg (301p/kg).

Fat cows sold to 235p/kg for a Belgian Blue at 620kg and to a top of £1460 per head for the same cow.

Cattle sale as normal next Monday 25th November - yard open from 8am and sale starting 12pm, all stock welcome.

Some of the sample prices

Fat cows (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Belgian Blue 620kg £1460 (235).

Heifers

up to 400kg (p/kg)

Claudy producer, Charolais 248kg £840 (339), Lissan producer, Charolais 362kg £1150 (318), Lissan producer, Charolais 368kg £1160 (315), Claudy producer, Limousin 310kg £900 (290), Claudy producer, Limousin 216kg £600 (278), Claudy producer, Limousin 308kg £840 (273), Claudy producer, Limousin 312kg £850 (272) and Coleraine producer, Limousin 310kg £810 (261).

401 to 600kg (p/kg)

Coleraine producer, Limousin 412kg £1350 (328), Desertmartin producer, Charolais 514kg £1560 (304), Desertmartin producer, Limousin 506kg £1520 (300), Desertmartin producer, Charolais 494kg £1460 (296), Coleraine producer, Charolais 470kg £1350 (287), Coleraine producer, Charolais 436kg £1250 (287), Desertmartin producer, Charolais 558kg £1580 (283) and Coleraine producer, Charolais 458kg £1290 (282).

601kg and over (p/kg)

Claudy producer, Charolais 720kg £2170 (301), Claudy producer, Limousin 720kg £2030 (282) and Claudy producer, Charolais 680kg £1830 (269).

Bullocks

up to 400kg (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, Limousin 232kg £880 (379), Swatragh producer, Limousin 238kg £900 (378), Claudy producer, Limousin 230kg £870 (378), Lissan producer, Charolais 368kg £1310 (356), Swatragh producer, Limousin 298kg £1040 (349), Lissan producer, Charolais 316kg £1100 (348), Lissan producer, Limousin 302kg £1050 (348), Lissan producer, Charolais 374kg £1270 (340), Swatragh producer, Limousin 312kg £1020 (327) and Claudy producer, Limousin 336kg £960 (286).

401 to 600kg (p/kg)

Greysteel producer, Charolais 474kg £1740 (367), Greysteel producer, Limousin 472kg £1620 (343), Greysteel producer, Limousin 508kg £1680 (331), Greysteel producer, Limousin 496kg £1640 (331), Greysteel producer, Limousin 476kg £1540 (324), Greysteel producer, Limousin 576kg £1850 (321), Garvagh producer, Charolais 468kg £1460 (312), Greysteel producer, Limousin 514kg £1570 (305) and Garvagh producer, Simmental 540kg £1490 (276).

601kg and over (p/kg)

Claudy producer, Limousin 670kg £2080 (310), Claudy producer, Charolais 700kg £2160 (309), Greysteel producer, Charolais 630kg £1900 (302), Claudy producer, Charolais 740kg £2160 (292) and Bellaghy producer, Simmental 790kg £1990 (252).

Friesian bullocks/bulls

Bellaghy producer, Fleckvieh 464kg £1060 (228) and Bellaghy producer, Fleckvieh 442kg £1000 (226).

Fatstock sale

Friday 15th November seen the annual fatstock sale at Swatragh take place to a super trade for all stock on offer.

Sheep reached a high of £240 per head for a pair of lambs at 25.5kg (941p/kg) and to a top of 976p/kg for a pair of lambs at 21kg into £205.

Cattle seen the highs of £3100 for the overall beef champion, a Limousin heifer at 670kg and to a top of 463p/kg for the same heifer, the 2024 born calf champion, a Limousin roan heifer sold to £2050 at 290kg into 707p/kg.

Prize winners: Butcher’s pair - champion - lot 914 J. Armstrong Pomeroy and reserve - lot 912 J. Armstrong Pomeroy.

2024 born calves - first place - lot 43 F McMullan Maghera, second place - lot 73 P Downey Portglenone and third place - lot 71 J Teague Mountjoy.

Breeding heifer

First place – lot 78 M and B Johnston Toomebridge, second place – lot 74 T. Devine Artigarvan and third place – lot 56 M Healy Maydown.

Housewife’s Choice - champion - lot 53, M Healy Maydown and reserve - lot 48, W Weatherup Carrickfergus.

Beef championship - champion – lot 55, M Healy Maydown and reserve – lot 40, C Gregg Ballymena.

Sale report

Sample prices:

Butcher’s pair (p/kg)

Coleraine producer, lot 901 2 lambs 21kg £205 (976), Pomeroy producer, lot 914 2 lambs 22kg £210 (955), Coleraine producer, lot 903 2 lambs 25.5kg £240 (941), Coleraine producer, lot 902 2 lambs 18kg £160 (889), Pomeroy producer, lot 912 2 lambs 22kg £170 (773), Upperlands producer, lot 918 2 lambs 23.5kg £165 (702), Rasharkin producer, lot 904 2 lambs 24kg £155 (646), Swatragh producer, lot 910 2 lambs 22.5kg £145 (644) and Coagh producer, lot 915 2 lambs 24.5kg £150 (612).

2024 born calves (p/kg)

Maghera producer, lot 43 Limousin 290kg £2050 (707), Portglenone producer, lot 73 Limousin 310kg £1380 (445) and Mountjoy producer, lot 71 Belgian Blue 400kg £1480 (370).

Beef bullocks (p/kg)

Portglenone producer, lot 44 Charolais 730kg £2240 (307), Claudy producer, lot 70 Limousin 510kg £1540 (302), Tobermore producer, lot 69 Charolais 600kg £1800 (300), Tobermore producer, lot 66 Charolais 720kg £2150 (299) and Portglenone producer, lot 45 Charolais 690kg £1930 (280).

Beef heifers (p/kg)

Maydown producer, lot 55 Limousin 670kg £3100 (463), Ballymena producer, lot 40 Limousin 740kg £2800 (378), Maydown producer, lot 51 Belgian Blue 620kg £2300 (371), Draperstown producer, lot 64 Limousin 700kg £2120 (303) and Tobermore producer, lot 68 Charolais 640kg £1800 (281).

Housewife’s choice (p/kg)

Maydown producer, lot 52 Belgian Blue 600kg £2480 (413), Maydown producer, lot 53 Belgian Blue 540kg £2100 (389), Carrickfergus producer, lot 48 Charolais 580kg £2180 (376), Artigarvan producer, lot 75 Charolais 590kg £2000 (339), Draperstown producer, lot 62 Charolais 510kg £1620 (318) and Draperstown producer, lot 63 Limousin 590kg £1760 (298).

Breeding heifers (p/kg)

Maydown producer, lot 56 Belgian Blue 590kg £2500 (424), Artigarvan producer, lot 74 Limousin 540kg £2240 (415), Armagh producer, lot 49 Limousin 490kg £1940 (396), Draperstown producer, lot 59 Limousin 440kg £1720 (391), Carrickfergus producer, lot 46 Belgian Blue 510kg £1880 (369), Glenarm producer, lot 42 Belgian Blue 440kg £1600 (364), Carrickfergus producer, lot 47 Hereford 560kg £1920 (343), Swatragh producer, lot 57 Limousin 410kg £1360 (332), Cookstown producer, lot 76 Limousin 440kg £1430 (325) and Ballymena producer, lot 41 Limousin 560kg £1800 (321).

Weekly sheep sale

Saturday 16th November saw a smaller entry of over 1110 sheep presented for sale which resulted in another brilliant trade with over 880 lambs and 230 fat ewes and rams on offer.

Fat ewes reached a top of £220 for three ewes and rams to a top of £182 for a single ram with many lots of ewes and rams reaching outstanding prices.

Fat lambs sold to a top of £163 for a single lamb at 28kg and to a top of 722p/kg for 2 lambs at 18kg into £130.

Store lambs sold to £128 for a batch of 14 lambs at 16.7g

Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 23rd November - yard open at 7am, sale starting 10.30am sharp.

Some of Saturday’s sample prices

Heavy weight fat lambs - 25kg and over (p/kg)

Islandmagee producer, 2 lambs 25kg £150 (600), Rasharkin producer, 3 lambs 25.3kg £151 (596), Islandmagee producer, 2 lambs 26kg £152 (585), Rasharkin producer, 1 lamb 28kg £163 (582), Claudy producer, 5 lambs 27kg £157 (581), Dungiven producer, 4 lambs 25.8kg £148 (574), Maghera producer, 4 lambs 26.8kg £151.50 (565), Maghera producer, 1 lamb 27kg £152.50 (565), Knockloughrim producer, 2 lambs 26kg £145 (558) and Portglenone producer, 6 lambs 26kg £145 (558).

Mid weight fat lambs -21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, 9 lambs 21.8kg £146 (670), Coagh producer, 1 lamb 21kg £137.50 (655), Cookstown producer, 10 lambs 21.6kg £139 (644), Portglenone producer, 1 lamb 21kg £134.50 (640), Dungiven producer, 8 lambs 21kg £133.50 (636), Rasharkin producer, 6 lambs 23.7kg £150 (633), Limavady producer, 3 lambs 22kg £139.50 (634), Garvagh producer, 6 lambs 21.5kg £136 (633), Upperlands producer, 3 lambs 21.3kg £135 (634) and Maghera producer, 9 lambs 21.6kg £135.50 (627).

Light Weight Fat lambs/Heavy Store Lambs - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)

Coleraine producer, 2 lambs 18kg £130 (722), Swatragh producer, 13 lambs 18.1kg £130 (719), Claudy producer, 9 lambs 19.2kg £138 (718), Maghera producer, 1 lamb 18kg £129 (717), Cookstown producer, 2 lambs 18kg £129 (717), Claudy producer, 3 lambs 18.3kg £130 (710), Dungiven producer, 11 lambs 19.3kg £134 (694), Maghera producer, 17 lambs 19.1kg £132 (691), Antrim producer, 8 lambs 18.9kg £130 (688) and Claudy producer, 6 lambs 20.5kg £136 (663).

Store lambs - up to 18kg

Dungiven producer, 14 lambs 16.7kg £128, Crumlin producer, 12 lambs 17.6kg £127, Swatragh producer, 8 lambs 17kg £125, Garvagh producer, 9 lambs 16.1kg £122.50, Magherafelt producer, 4 lambs 17.8kg £122, Strabane producer, 8 lambs 17.9kg £121.50, Strabane producer, 12 lambs 16.3kg £121, Plumbridge producer, 31 lambs 17.5kg £121, Draperstown producer, 11 lambs 14.8kg £118 and Moneymore producer, 5 lambs 16kg £118.

Fat ewes

Coagh producer, 3 ewes £220, Fintona producer, 17 ewes £172, Claudy producer, 1 ewe £172, Strabane producer, 3 ewes £165, Limavady producer, 6 ewes £158, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe £158, Limavady producer, 4 ewes £144, Strabane producer, 3 ewes £140, Strabane producer, 4 ewes £132, Claudy producer, 1 ewe £132, Kilrea producer, 3 ewes £132, Donemana producer, 3 ewes £130 and Randalstown producer, 1 ewe £130.

Fat rams

Cookstown producer, 1 ram £182, Draperstown producer, 1 ram £140, Dungiven producer, 1 ram £138, Dungiven producer, 1 ram £130 and Dungiven producer, 1 ewe £126.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.