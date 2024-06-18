Marts: Fat bulls selling to 2553-60 for a 1120kg Charolais at Clogher Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An entry of 860 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 15th June returned an excellent demand for a lot of quality stock in all sections.

In the fatstock ring 300 lots listed sold to a very firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £2203-20 for an 810kg Limousin to £272 per 100kg this was followed by an 840kg Charolais to £2167-20 at £258 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2175 for a 750kg Limousin to £290 per 100kg followed by a 690kg Belgian Blue to £1945-80 at £282 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £174 per 100kg for a 670kg to £1165-80.

Farming Life livestock markets

Fat bulls sold to £2553-60 for a 1120kg Charolais to £228 per 100kg, Holstein bulls sold to £2129-60 for a 1210kg to £176 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £2318-40 for an 840kg charolais to £276 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £1740 for a 600kg Limousin to £290 per 100kg.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2160 for a 780kg Charolais (£277) and selling to £305 per 100kg for a 630kg Charolais to £1920.

Forward steers sold to £1850 for a 595kg Charolais (£311) to £327 per 100kg for a 520kg Charolais to £1700 with a 530kg Charolais to £1730 (£326).

Med weight steers sold 1620 for a 495kg Charolais (£327) with a 405kg Charolais to £1300 (£321).

Smaller steers sold to £1250 for a 390kg Charolais.

Heavy heifers sold to £1880 for a 660kg Aberdeen Angus (£285) with a 600kg Charolais to £1710 (£285).

Forward heifers sold to £1700 for a 595kg Limousin (£285) to £304 per 100kg for a 545kg Limousin to £1660.

Med weight heifers sold to £1540 for a 495kg Charolais (£311).

Smaller heifers sold to £1190 for a 395kg Limousin (£301).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1740 for a 390kg Limousin (£446) with a 350kg Limousin to £1470 (£420).

Stronger males sold to £1670 for a 520kg Charolais (£321).

Weanling heifers sold to £1220 for a 450kg Charolais (£271) and selling to £363 per 100kg for a 300kg Charolais to £1090 and a 265kg Limousin sold to £950 (£358).

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2280, £2110, and £1960.

Breeding bulls sold to £2120 for pedigree registered Hereford.

Suckler outfits sold to £2250, £2200, £2100 and £2020.

Bull calves sold to £425 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves sold to £415 for Belgian Blue.

Reared male lumps sold to £1010 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £950 and £910 for Charolais

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Brookeborough producer 750kg Limousin to £290 (£2175) Portadown producer 600kg Limousin to £290 (£1740) Magheraveely producer 690kg Belgian Blue to £282 (£1945-80) Pomeroy producer 730kg Charolais to £276 (£2014-80) Stewartstown producer 680kg Charolais to £272 (£1849-60) Brookeborough producer 810kg Limousin to £272 (£2203-20) and 760kg Limousin to £254 (£1930-40) Lisbellaw producer 640kg Limousin to £268 (£1715-20) and 610kg Limousin to £262 (£1598-20) Keady producer 730kg Limousin to £264 (£1927-20) Derrynoose producer 660kg Limousin to £260 (£1716) Newmills producer 840kg Charolais to £258 (£2167-20) Trillick producer 740kg Limousin to £254 (£1879-60) Sixmilecross producer 600kg Limousin to £250 (£1500) Lurgan producer 670kg Limousin to £250 (£1675) AugherProducer 590kg Limousin to £246 (£1451-40) and 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £244 (£1415-20) Fermanagh producer 720kg Limousin to £244 (£1756-80) Aghagallan producer 760kg Charolais to £242 (£1839-20) and Sixmilecross producer 570kg Limousin to £242 (£1379-40).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £226 to £240 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £200 to £222 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold from £260 to £290 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1165-80 for a 670kg to £174 per 100kg others sold from £160 to £168 per 100kg.

Lots more heavy cows required to meet demand.

Plainer Friesian cows sold from £120 to £142 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £100 to £116 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Magheraveely producer 1120kg Charolais to £228 (£2553-60) Kinawley producer 990kg Charolais to £202 (£1999-80) Ballygawley producer 1120kg Fleckvieh to £191 (£2139-20) Maguiresbridge producer 1210kg Holstein to £176 (£2129-60) and Antrim producer 820kg Aberdeen Angus to £174 (£1426-80).

Fat steers

Charolais steers sold to £2318-40 for an 840kg to £276 per 100kg; Limousin steers sold to £260 per 100kg for a 770kg to £2002 to £2136 for an 890kg to £240 per 100kg. Hereford steers sold to £246 per 100kg for a 710kg to £1746-60. Shorthorn steers sold to £238 per 100kg for a 720kg to £1713-60 to £1838-20 for a 920kg to £202. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £220 per 100kg for a 790kg to £1738.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £290 per 100kg for a 600kg to £1740. Shorthorn heifers sold to £276 per 100kg for a 480kg to £1324-80. Charolais heifers sold to £274 per 100kg for a 640kg to £1753-60. Fleckvieh heifers sold to £258 per 100kg for a 570kg to £1470-60. Shorthorn heifers sold to £226 per 100kg for a 480kg to £1084-80. Friesian heifers sold from £187 to £202 per 100kg

Store bullocks

A strong demand in this section with heavy steers selling to £2160 for a 780kg Charolais (£277) and selling to £305 per 100kg for a 630kg Charolais to £1920.

Other quality lots sold from £248 to £300 per 100kg.

Forward steers sold to £1850 for a 595kg Charolais (£311) with a 580kg Charolais to £1800 (£310) and selling to a high of £327 per 100kg for a 520kg Charolais to £1700 with a 530kg Charolais to £1730 (£326).

Leading prices:

G Montgomery Co Armagh 780kg Charolais to £2160 (£277) 735kg Charolais to £2000 (£272) and 690kg Charolais to £1910 (£277) Fivemiletown producer 795kg Charolais to £2070 (£260) 695kg Charolais to £1940 (£279) 705kg Charolais to £1940 (£275) 700kg Charolais to £1930 (£275) 750kg Charolais to £1880 (£250) 650kg Charolais to £1870 (£287) and 715kg Charolais to £1775 (£248) T Gardiner Markethill 690kg Charolais to £1950 (£282) 655kg Simmental to £1880 (£287) and 630kg Charolais to £1790 (£284) M F Nugent Dungannon 715kg Charolais to £1940 (£271) M Coyle Pomeroy 630kg Charolais to £1920 (£305) and 620kg Charolais to £1860 (£300) J R Martin Newtownbutler 640kg Charolais to £1780 (£278) and F O'Kane Trillick 610kg Charolais to £1770 (£290).

Forward steers 520kg to 595kg

Sold to £1850 for a 595kg Charolais (£311) for a Fivemiletown producer. M Coyle Pomeroy 580kg Charolais to £1800 (£310) 595kg Limousin to £1740 (£292) 520kg Charolais to £1700 (£327) and 530kg Limousin to £1590 (£300) M Nugent Dungannon 590kg Limousin to £1740 (£295) G Steen Dungannon 560kg Charolais to £1740 (£310) 530kg Charolais to £1730 (£326) 560kg Charolais to £1690 (£301) and 560kg Limousin to £1560 (£278) T Gardiner Markethill 595kg Charolais to £1700 (£285) F O'Kane Trillick 580kg Charolais to £1690 (£291) I Smith Fivemiletown 575kg Aberdeen Angus to £1640 (£285) 565kg Aberdeen Angus to £1630 (£288) and 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1570 (£275) and A and N Gervais Clogher 555kg Limousin to £1570 (£283) 580kg Limousin to £1570 (£270) and 595kg Limousin to £1540 (£259).

Med weight steers 405kg to 500kg

A keen demand in this section with a 495kg Ch.selling to £1620 (£327) with a 405kg Charolais to £1300 (£321) others sold from £275 to £318 per 100kg.

Leading prices:

G Steen Dungannon 495kg Charolais to £1620 (£327) I Smith Fivemiletown 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1440 (£294) and 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1320 (£293) T Cummings Dungannon 480kg Simmental to £1410 (£293) 440kg Simmental to £1400 (£318) and 465kg Simmental to £1360 (£292) J McStay Lurgan 470kg Charolais to £1400 (£298) 450kg Charolais to £1380 (£306) 490kg Limousin to £1350 (£275) and 495kg Limousin to £1340 (£270) N Graham Fivemiletown 485kg Limousin to £1370 (£282) 480kg Limousin to £1320 (£275) and 430kg Limousin to £1200 (£279) J Carrothers Fivemiletown 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1350 (£278) J R Martin Newtownbutler 475kg Limousin to £1340 (£282) and W J Gibson (Jnr) Newtownards 405kg Charolais to £1300 (£321).

Smaller steers 400kg and under

W J Gibson (Jnr) Newtownards 390kg Charolais to £1250 (£320) 390kg Charolais to £1180 (£302) and 300kg Charolais to £950 (£316) J Carrothers Fivemiletown 370kg Limousin to £1210 (£327) Y Cummings Dungannon 350kg Simmental to £1010. H Donnelly Omagh 335kg Belgian Blue to £830, 310kg Limousin to £810 and 310kg Limousin to £720.

Store heifers

A good steady demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1880 for a 660kg Aberdeen Angus (£285) with a 600kg Charolais to £1710 (£285).

Other quality lots sold from £251 to £279 per 100kg.

Forward heifers sold to £1700 for a 595kg Limousin (£285) and selling to £304 per 100kg for a 545kg Limousin to £1660.

Leading prices:

M Murray Dungannon 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £1880 (£285) M Coyle Pomeroy 675kg Charolais to £1860 (£275) Ballyoak Farms Ltd Clogher 645kg Charolais to £1800 (£279) I Telford Fintona 640kg Belgian Blue to £1720 (£268) 645kg Aberdeen Angus to £1670 (£259) and 610kg Belgian Blue to £1620 (£265) and a 635kg Belgian Blue to £1580. P Mohan Fivemiletown 600kg Charolais to £1810 (£285) R B Woods Tempo 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £1690 (£260) and 610kg Limousin to £1660 (£272) and M O'Kane Trillick 660kg Charolais to £1660 (£251).

Forward heifers

Sold to £1700 for a 595kg Limousin to £285) 580kg Charolais to £1680 (£289) 545kg Limousin to £1660 (£304) 570kg Limousin to £1590 (£279) and 560kg Charolais to £1510 (£269) for P McAleer Pomeroy. M Coyle Pomeroy 575kg Limousin to £1700 (£295) and C Williamson Portadown 530kg Charolais to £1530 (£288) and 555kg Aberdeen Angus to £1520 (£274).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

A brisk demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1540 for a 495kg Charolais (£311) with a 460kg Shorthorn to £1340 (£291) others sold from £252 to £287 per 100kg.

Leading prices:

J McGarvey Cookstown 495kg Charolais to £1540 (£311) 500kg Charolais to £1410 (£282) 500kg Charolais to £1400 (£280) R B Woods Tempo 490kg Limousin to £1410 (£287) C Williamson Portadown 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1360 (£274) B Hanna Brookeborough 460kg Shorthorn to £1340 (£291) M Murray Dungannon 465kg Limousin to £1290 (£277) P Mohan Fivemiletown I McCusker Dromore 470kg Limousin to £1270 (£270) P Cogan Kinawley 470kg Limousin to £1270 (£270) Fivemiletown producer 440kg Limousin to £1230 (£279) 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £1110 (£264) 420kg Limousin to £1110 (£264) and 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £1110. M Murphy Macken 475kg Limousin to £1210 (£252) N Graham Fivemiletown 465kg Limousin to £1280 (£253) and D McCartan Ballygawley 440kg Limousin to £1130 (£257).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

R Willis Derrylin 395kg Limousin to £1190 (£301) and 400kg Limousin to £1160. Fivemiletown producer 400kg Limousin to £1000, 350kg Limousin to £820, 360kg Simmental to £800, 350kg Limousin to £780, 335kg Limousin to £740 and 310kg Limousin to £710. N Graham Fivemiletown 380kg Limousin to £960. J Mayers Fivemiletown 355kg Charolais to £880. T Park Newry 395kg Montbeliarde to £850 and 295kg Montbeliarde to £660. D McCartan Ballygawley 360kg Limousin to £800. Fivemiletown producer 310kg Limousin to £710.

Weanlings

Exceptional demand in this very popular section with quality males selling to £446 per 100kg for a 390kg Limousin to £1740 and a 350kg Limousin to £1470 (£420) other quality Males sold from £327 to £409 per 100kg.

Stronger males sold to £1670 for a 520kg Charolais (£321) with a 510kg Charolais to £1540 (£302).

Weanling heifers sold to £1220 for a 450kg Charolais (£271) with a 300kg Charolais to £1090 (£363) and a 265kg Limousin to £950 (£358)

Leading prices:

Weanling steers and bulls

Martin Gallagher Omagh 390kg Limousin to £1740 (£446) 350kg Limousin to £1470 (£420) 375kg Limousin to £1440 (£384) 340kg Limousin to £1390 (£409) 355kg Limousin to £1380 (£388) and 320kg Limousin to £1310 (£409) N Cochrane Portadown 425kg Belgian Blue to £1460 (£343) M Monaghan Augher 430kg Charolais to £1390 (£323) M Hughes Dungannon 420kg Charolais to £1370 (£326) P Scott Nutt's Corner 390kg Charolais to £1370 (£351) and 370kg Charolais to £1300 (£351) A Hughes Dungannon 350kg Charolais to £1300 (£371) P Quinn Ballygawley 355kg Charolais to £1280 (£360) Tempo producer 385kg Limousin to £1260 (£327) Stronger Males sold to £1670 for a 520kg Charolais (£321) 570kg Charolais to £1650 (£289) and 490kg Charolais to £1250 (£255) for E and A Morrison Maguiresbridge. N Cochrane Portadown 510kg Charolais to £1540 (£302) P Quinn Ballygawley 460kg Limousin to £1370 (£298) and R J McCormick Fintona 480kg Belgian Blue to £1280 (£266).

Weanling heifers

P Cogan Kinawley 450kg Charolais to £1220 (£271) D McGirr Fintona 390kg Limousin to £1170 (£300) and 350kg Limousin to £1090 (£311) Tempo producer 365kg Limousin to £1140 (£312) and 335kg Limousin to £990 (£295) A Hughes Dungannon 370kg Charolais to £1140 (£308) and 385kg Charolais to £1040 (£270) R Green Brookeborough 300kg Charolais to £1090 (£363) 340kg Limousin to £940 (£276) and 310kg Limousin to £890 (£287) V Boyd Newtownstewart 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £1050 (£250) D McDonald Carrickmore 380kg Charolais to £990 (£260) P Hughes Augher 345kg Limousin to £980 (£284) 370kg Charolais to £950 (£256) and 330kg Charolais to £940 (£285) Rosslea producer 265kg Limousin to £950 (£358) and 370kg Charolais to £900. S McDonald Carrickmore 360kg Charolais to £940 (£261) B O'Rourke Rosslea 280kg Charolais to £900 (£321) and J Mayers Fivemiletown 335kg Charolais to £880 (£262).

Dairy cows and heifers

A very brisk demand this week with a Benburb producer selling calved heifers to £2280, £2110, and £1960. Dungannon producer calved heifers to £1910, £1500 and £1320. Londonderry producer £1680, £1480,and £1430 for calved heifers. Cooktown producer £1430 others sold from £920.

Breeding bulls

Warringstown producer £2120 for pedigree registered Hereford (06-01-2022) Omagh producer £1620 for pedigree non registered Limousin (20-05-2020) and Ballygawley producer £1500 for pedigree registered Hereford (29-09-2022).

Suckler cows and calves

A large turnout this week sold easily to a brisk demand with A Beggan Rosslea selling a 2020 cow with heifer calf to £2250, 2018 cow with bull calf to £1880 and 2015 cow with heifer calf to £1700. C Wilson Magheraveely £2200 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. J Maguire Rosslea £2180 for 2017 cow with bull calf. W Cranston Co Armagh £2100 for 2019 cow with heifer calf, £2020 for heifer with heifer calf and £1920 for 2019 cow with bull calf. J Foster Derrylin £2100 and £1870 for heifers with heifer calves. G McDonald Ballygawley £1820 for 2019 cow with bull calf. O Murray Fintona £1800 for heifer with heifer calf, £1720 for 2020 cow with heifer calf. £1680 for 2019 cow with heifer calf and £1620 for heifer with heifer calf. J and R Stewart Stewartstown £1720 for 2019 cow with bull calf. Emyvale producer £1680 2018 cow with bull calf. and £1250 for 2013 cow with bull calf. Brookeborough producer £1600 for heifer with bull calf. Pomeroy producer £1530 for 2015 cow with bull calf, £1300 for 2020 cow with bull calf and £1230 for 2020 cow with bull calf. Ballygawley producer £1520 for 20020 cow with heifer calf. Ballygawley producer £1360 for heifer with bull calf.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A good turnout this week sold to a keen demand with young bull calves selling to £425 for an Aberdeen Angus to R W and A J Hogg Lisnaskea. A C Lunny Aghalane £415 for Belgian Blue; F Collins Lisnaskea £405 for Hereford; D Mavitty Fermanagh £400 and £395 for Limousins; J Donnelly Trillick £350 for Aberdeen Angus; E and T Beacom Maguiresbridge £340 for Belgian Blue and T Simpson Ederney £325 for Simmental.

Heifer calves

A C Lunny Aghalane £415 for Belgian Blue; D Mavitty Fermanagh £390 for Belgian Blue; J J Maguire Rosslea £365 for Aberdeen Angus; K Moore Augher £345 for Charolais; N Crudden Kinawley £320 for Charolais; F Collins Lisnaskea £255 and £240 for Herefords. A Robinson Aughnacloy £255 x 2 for Herefords. A A Veitch Kinawley £250 for Belgian Blue.

Reared male lumps

P McConnell Clogher £1010 and £800 for Charolais. N Moore Ballygawley £810 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus. D Thornton Kinawley £800 for Charolais £750 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus. £690 and £680 for Herefords. D R Graham Lisbellaw £770, £740, and £665 for Simmentals; D and E Beggan Rosslea £730 for Limousin; Aughnacloy producer £720 for Limousin; N Moore Ballygawley £740 for Aberdeen Angus; R Totten Lisburn 715 and £670 for Aberdeen Angus. B Mulligan Rosslea £620 for Charolais and J Loughran Pomeroy £615 for Belgian Blue.

Reared female lumps