Marts: Fat bulls selling to 2553-60 for a 1120kg Charolais at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 300 lots listed sold to a very firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £2203-20 for an 810kg Limousin to £272 per 100kg this was followed by an 840kg Charolais to £2167-20 at £258 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2175 for a 750kg Limousin to £290 per 100kg followed by a 690kg Belgian Blue to £1945-80 at £282 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £174 per 100kg for a 670kg to £1165-80.
Fat bulls sold to £2553-60 for a 1120kg Charolais to £228 per 100kg, Holstein bulls sold to £2129-60 for a 1210kg to £176 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £2318-40 for an 840kg charolais to £276 per 100kg.
Fat heifers sold to £1740 for a 600kg Limousin to £290 per 100kg.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2160 for a 780kg Charolais (£277) and selling to £305 per 100kg for a 630kg Charolais to £1920.
Forward steers sold to £1850 for a 595kg Charolais (£311) to £327 per 100kg for a 520kg Charolais to £1700 with a 530kg Charolais to £1730 (£326).
Med weight steers sold 1620 for a 495kg Charolais (£327) with a 405kg Charolais to £1300 (£321).
Smaller steers sold to £1250 for a 390kg Charolais.
Heavy heifers sold to £1880 for a 660kg Aberdeen Angus (£285) with a 600kg Charolais to £1710 (£285).
Forward heifers sold to £1700 for a 595kg Limousin (£285) to £304 per 100kg for a 545kg Limousin to £1660.
Med weight heifers sold to £1540 for a 495kg Charolais (£311).
Smaller heifers sold to £1190 for a 395kg Limousin (£301).
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1740 for a 390kg Limousin (£446) with a 350kg Limousin to £1470 (£420).
Stronger males sold to £1670 for a 520kg Charolais (£321).
Weanling heifers sold to £1220 for a 450kg Charolais (£271) and selling to £363 per 100kg for a 300kg Charolais to £1090 and a 265kg Limousin sold to £950 (£358).
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2280, £2110, and £1960.
Breeding bulls sold to £2120 for pedigree registered Hereford.
Suckler outfits sold to £2250, £2200, £2100 and £2020.
Bull calves sold to £425 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves sold to £415 for Belgian Blue.
Reared male lumps sold to £1010 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold to £950 and £910 for Charolais
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Brookeborough producer 750kg Limousin to £290 (£2175) Portadown producer 600kg Limousin to £290 (£1740) Magheraveely producer 690kg Belgian Blue to £282 (£1945-80) Pomeroy producer 730kg Charolais to £276 (£2014-80) Stewartstown producer 680kg Charolais to £272 (£1849-60) Brookeborough producer 810kg Limousin to £272 (£2203-20) and 760kg Limousin to £254 (£1930-40) Lisbellaw producer 640kg Limousin to £268 (£1715-20) and 610kg Limousin to £262 (£1598-20) Keady producer 730kg Limousin to £264 (£1927-20) Derrynoose producer 660kg Limousin to £260 (£1716) Newmills producer 840kg Charolais to £258 (£2167-20) Trillick producer 740kg Limousin to £254 (£1879-60) Sixmilecross producer 600kg Limousin to £250 (£1500) Lurgan producer 670kg Limousin to £250 (£1675) AugherProducer 590kg Limousin to £246 (£1451-40) and 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £244 (£1415-20) Fermanagh producer 720kg Limousin to £244 (£1756-80) Aghagallan producer 760kg Charolais to £242 (£1839-20) and Sixmilecross producer 570kg Limousin to £242 (£1379-40).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £226 to £240 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £200 to £222 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold from £260 to £290 per 100kg
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1165-80 for a 670kg to £174 per 100kg others sold from £160 to £168 per 100kg.
Lots more heavy cows required to meet demand.
Plainer Friesian cows sold from £120 to £142 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £100 to £116 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Magheraveely producer 1120kg Charolais to £228 (£2553-60) Kinawley producer 990kg Charolais to £202 (£1999-80) Ballygawley producer 1120kg Fleckvieh to £191 (£2139-20) Maguiresbridge producer 1210kg Holstein to £176 (£2129-60) and Antrim producer 820kg Aberdeen Angus to £174 (£1426-80).
Fat steers
Charolais steers sold to £2318-40 for an 840kg to £276 per 100kg; Limousin steers sold to £260 per 100kg for a 770kg to £2002 to £2136 for an 890kg to £240 per 100kg. Hereford steers sold to £246 per 100kg for a 710kg to £1746-60. Shorthorn steers sold to £238 per 100kg for a 720kg to £1713-60 to £1838-20 for a 920kg to £202. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £220 per 100kg for a 790kg to £1738.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £290 per 100kg for a 600kg to £1740. Shorthorn heifers sold to £276 per 100kg for a 480kg to £1324-80. Charolais heifers sold to £274 per 100kg for a 640kg to £1753-60. Fleckvieh heifers sold to £258 per 100kg for a 570kg to £1470-60. Shorthorn heifers sold to £226 per 100kg for a 480kg to £1084-80. Friesian heifers sold from £187 to £202 per 100kg
Store bullocks
A strong demand in this section with heavy steers selling to £2160 for a 780kg Charolais (£277) and selling to £305 per 100kg for a 630kg Charolais to £1920.
Other quality lots sold from £248 to £300 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to £1850 for a 595kg Charolais (£311) with a 580kg Charolais to £1800 (£310) and selling to a high of £327 per 100kg for a 520kg Charolais to £1700 with a 530kg Charolais to £1730 (£326).
Leading prices:
G Montgomery Co Armagh 780kg Charolais to £2160 (£277) 735kg Charolais to £2000 (£272) and 690kg Charolais to £1910 (£277) Fivemiletown producer 795kg Charolais to £2070 (£260) 695kg Charolais to £1940 (£279) 705kg Charolais to £1940 (£275) 700kg Charolais to £1930 (£275) 750kg Charolais to £1880 (£250) 650kg Charolais to £1870 (£287) and 715kg Charolais to £1775 (£248) T Gardiner Markethill 690kg Charolais to £1950 (£282) 655kg Simmental to £1880 (£287) and 630kg Charolais to £1790 (£284) M F Nugent Dungannon 715kg Charolais to £1940 (£271) M Coyle Pomeroy 630kg Charolais to £1920 (£305) and 620kg Charolais to £1860 (£300) J R Martin Newtownbutler 640kg Charolais to £1780 (£278) and F O'Kane Trillick 610kg Charolais to £1770 (£290).
Forward steers 520kg to 595kg
Sold to £1850 for a 595kg Charolais (£311) for a Fivemiletown producer. M Coyle Pomeroy 580kg Charolais to £1800 (£310) 595kg Limousin to £1740 (£292) 520kg Charolais to £1700 (£327) and 530kg Limousin to £1590 (£300) M Nugent Dungannon 590kg Limousin to £1740 (£295) G Steen Dungannon 560kg Charolais to £1740 (£310) 530kg Charolais to £1730 (£326) 560kg Charolais to £1690 (£301) and 560kg Limousin to £1560 (£278) T Gardiner Markethill 595kg Charolais to £1700 (£285) F O'Kane Trillick 580kg Charolais to £1690 (£291) I Smith Fivemiletown 575kg Aberdeen Angus to £1640 (£285) 565kg Aberdeen Angus to £1630 (£288) and 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1570 (£275) and A and N Gervais Clogher 555kg Limousin to £1570 (£283) 580kg Limousin to £1570 (£270) and 595kg Limousin to £1540 (£259).
Med weight steers 405kg to 500kg
A keen demand in this section with a 495kg Ch.selling to £1620 (£327) with a 405kg Charolais to £1300 (£321) others sold from £275 to £318 per 100kg.
Leading prices:
G Steen Dungannon 495kg Charolais to £1620 (£327) I Smith Fivemiletown 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1440 (£294) and 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1320 (£293) T Cummings Dungannon 480kg Simmental to £1410 (£293) 440kg Simmental to £1400 (£318) and 465kg Simmental to £1360 (£292) J McStay Lurgan 470kg Charolais to £1400 (£298) 450kg Charolais to £1380 (£306) 490kg Limousin to £1350 (£275) and 495kg Limousin to £1340 (£270) N Graham Fivemiletown 485kg Limousin to £1370 (£282) 480kg Limousin to £1320 (£275) and 430kg Limousin to £1200 (£279) J Carrothers Fivemiletown 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1350 (£278) J R Martin Newtownbutler 475kg Limousin to £1340 (£282) and W J Gibson (Jnr) Newtownards 405kg Charolais to £1300 (£321).
Smaller steers 400kg and under
W J Gibson (Jnr) Newtownards 390kg Charolais to £1250 (£320) 390kg Charolais to £1180 (£302) and 300kg Charolais to £950 (£316) J Carrothers Fivemiletown 370kg Limousin to £1210 (£327) Y Cummings Dungannon 350kg Simmental to £1010. H Donnelly Omagh 335kg Belgian Blue to £830, 310kg Limousin to £810 and 310kg Limousin to £720.
Store heifers
A good steady demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1880 for a 660kg Aberdeen Angus (£285) with a 600kg Charolais to £1710 (£285).
Other quality lots sold from £251 to £279 per 100kg.
Forward heifers sold to £1700 for a 595kg Limousin (£285) and selling to £304 per 100kg for a 545kg Limousin to £1660.
Leading prices:
M Murray Dungannon 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £1880 (£285) M Coyle Pomeroy 675kg Charolais to £1860 (£275) Ballyoak Farms Ltd Clogher 645kg Charolais to £1800 (£279) I Telford Fintona 640kg Belgian Blue to £1720 (£268) 645kg Aberdeen Angus to £1670 (£259) and 610kg Belgian Blue to £1620 (£265) and a 635kg Belgian Blue to £1580. P Mohan Fivemiletown 600kg Charolais to £1810 (£285) R B Woods Tempo 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £1690 (£260) and 610kg Limousin to £1660 (£272) and M O'Kane Trillick 660kg Charolais to £1660 (£251).
Forward heifers
Sold to £1700 for a 595kg Limousin to £285) 580kg Charolais to £1680 (£289) 545kg Limousin to £1660 (£304) 570kg Limousin to £1590 (£279) and 560kg Charolais to £1510 (£269) for P McAleer Pomeroy. M Coyle Pomeroy 575kg Limousin to £1700 (£295) and C Williamson Portadown 530kg Charolais to £1530 (£288) and 555kg Aberdeen Angus to £1520 (£274).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A brisk demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1540 for a 495kg Charolais (£311) with a 460kg Shorthorn to £1340 (£291) others sold from £252 to £287 per 100kg.
Leading prices:
J McGarvey Cookstown 495kg Charolais to £1540 (£311) 500kg Charolais to £1410 (£282) 500kg Charolais to £1400 (£280) R B Woods Tempo 490kg Limousin to £1410 (£287) C Williamson Portadown 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1360 (£274) B Hanna Brookeborough 460kg Shorthorn to £1340 (£291) M Murray Dungannon 465kg Limousin to £1290 (£277) P Mohan Fivemiletown I McCusker Dromore 470kg Limousin to £1270 (£270) P Cogan Kinawley 470kg Limousin to £1270 (£270) Fivemiletown producer 440kg Limousin to £1230 (£279) 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £1110 (£264) 420kg Limousin to £1110 (£264) and 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £1110. M Murphy Macken 475kg Limousin to £1210 (£252) N Graham Fivemiletown 465kg Limousin to £1280 (£253) and D McCartan Ballygawley 440kg Limousin to £1130 (£257).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
R Willis Derrylin 395kg Limousin to £1190 (£301) and 400kg Limousin to £1160. Fivemiletown producer 400kg Limousin to £1000, 350kg Limousin to £820, 360kg Simmental to £800, 350kg Limousin to £780, 335kg Limousin to £740 and 310kg Limousin to £710. N Graham Fivemiletown 380kg Limousin to £960. J Mayers Fivemiletown 355kg Charolais to £880. T Park Newry 395kg Montbeliarde to £850 and 295kg Montbeliarde to £660. D McCartan Ballygawley 360kg Limousin to £800. Fivemiletown producer 310kg Limousin to £710.
Weanlings
Exceptional demand in this very popular section with quality males selling to £446 per 100kg for a 390kg Limousin to £1740 and a 350kg Limousin to £1470 (£420) other quality Males sold from £327 to £409 per 100kg.
Stronger males sold to £1670 for a 520kg Charolais (£321) with a 510kg Charolais to £1540 (£302).
Weanling heifers sold to £1220 for a 450kg Charolais (£271) with a 300kg Charolais to £1090 (£363) and a 265kg Limousin to £950 (£358)
Leading prices:
Weanling steers and bulls
Martin Gallagher Omagh 390kg Limousin to £1740 (£446) 350kg Limousin to £1470 (£420) 375kg Limousin to £1440 (£384) 340kg Limousin to £1390 (£409) 355kg Limousin to £1380 (£388) and 320kg Limousin to £1310 (£409) N Cochrane Portadown 425kg Belgian Blue to £1460 (£343) M Monaghan Augher 430kg Charolais to £1390 (£323) M Hughes Dungannon 420kg Charolais to £1370 (£326) P Scott Nutt's Corner 390kg Charolais to £1370 (£351) and 370kg Charolais to £1300 (£351) A Hughes Dungannon 350kg Charolais to £1300 (£371) P Quinn Ballygawley 355kg Charolais to £1280 (£360) Tempo producer 385kg Limousin to £1260 (£327) Stronger Males sold to £1670 for a 520kg Charolais (£321) 570kg Charolais to £1650 (£289) and 490kg Charolais to £1250 (£255) for E and A Morrison Maguiresbridge. N Cochrane Portadown 510kg Charolais to £1540 (£302) P Quinn Ballygawley 460kg Limousin to £1370 (£298) and R J McCormick Fintona 480kg Belgian Blue to £1280 (£266).
Weanling heifers
P Cogan Kinawley 450kg Charolais to £1220 (£271) D McGirr Fintona 390kg Limousin to £1170 (£300) and 350kg Limousin to £1090 (£311) Tempo producer 365kg Limousin to £1140 (£312) and 335kg Limousin to £990 (£295) A Hughes Dungannon 370kg Charolais to £1140 (£308) and 385kg Charolais to £1040 (£270) R Green Brookeborough 300kg Charolais to £1090 (£363) 340kg Limousin to £940 (£276) and 310kg Limousin to £890 (£287) V Boyd Newtownstewart 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £1050 (£250) D McDonald Carrickmore 380kg Charolais to £990 (£260) P Hughes Augher 345kg Limousin to £980 (£284) 370kg Charolais to £950 (£256) and 330kg Charolais to £940 (£285) Rosslea producer 265kg Limousin to £950 (£358) and 370kg Charolais to £900. S McDonald Carrickmore 360kg Charolais to £940 (£261) B O'Rourke Rosslea 280kg Charolais to £900 (£321) and J Mayers Fivemiletown 335kg Charolais to £880 (£262).
Dairy cows and heifers
A very brisk demand this week with a Benburb producer selling calved heifers to £2280, £2110, and £1960. Dungannon producer calved heifers to £1910, £1500 and £1320. Londonderry producer £1680, £1480,and £1430 for calved heifers. Cooktown producer £1430 others sold from £920.
Breeding bulls
Warringstown producer £2120 for pedigree registered Hereford (06-01-2022) Omagh producer £1620 for pedigree non registered Limousin (20-05-2020) and Ballygawley producer £1500 for pedigree registered Hereford (29-09-2022).
Suckler cows and calves
A large turnout this week sold easily to a brisk demand with A Beggan Rosslea selling a 2020 cow with heifer calf to £2250, 2018 cow with bull calf to £1880 and 2015 cow with heifer calf to £1700. C Wilson Magheraveely £2200 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. J Maguire Rosslea £2180 for 2017 cow with bull calf. W Cranston Co Armagh £2100 for 2019 cow with heifer calf, £2020 for heifer with heifer calf and £1920 for 2019 cow with bull calf. J Foster Derrylin £2100 and £1870 for heifers with heifer calves. G McDonald Ballygawley £1820 for 2019 cow with bull calf. O Murray Fintona £1800 for heifer with heifer calf, £1720 for 2020 cow with heifer calf. £1680 for 2019 cow with heifer calf and £1620 for heifer with heifer calf. J and R Stewart Stewartstown £1720 for 2019 cow with bull calf. Emyvale producer £1680 2018 cow with bull calf. and £1250 for 2013 cow with bull calf. Brookeborough producer £1600 for heifer with bull calf. Pomeroy producer £1530 for 2015 cow with bull calf, £1300 for 2020 cow with bull calf and £1230 for 2020 cow with bull calf. Ballygawley producer £1520 for 20020 cow with heifer calf. Ballygawley producer £1360 for heifer with bull calf.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A good turnout this week sold to a keen demand with young bull calves selling to £425 for an Aberdeen Angus to R W and A J Hogg Lisnaskea. A C Lunny Aghalane £415 for Belgian Blue; F Collins Lisnaskea £405 for Hereford; D Mavitty Fermanagh £400 and £395 for Limousins; J Donnelly Trillick £350 for Aberdeen Angus; E and T Beacom Maguiresbridge £340 for Belgian Blue and T Simpson Ederney £325 for Simmental.
Heifer calves
A C Lunny Aghalane £415 for Belgian Blue; D Mavitty Fermanagh £390 for Belgian Blue; J J Maguire Rosslea £365 for Aberdeen Angus; K Moore Augher £345 for Charolais; N Crudden Kinawley £320 for Charolais; F Collins Lisnaskea £255 and £240 for Herefords. A Robinson Aughnacloy £255 x 2 for Herefords. A A Veitch Kinawley £250 for Belgian Blue.
Reared male lumps
P McConnell Clogher £1010 and £800 for Charolais. N Moore Ballygawley £810 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus. D Thornton Kinawley £800 for Charolais £750 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus. £690 and £680 for Herefords. D R Graham Lisbellaw £770, £740, and £665 for Simmentals; D and E Beggan Rosslea £730 for Limousin; Aughnacloy producer £720 for Limousin; N Moore Ballygawley £740 for Aberdeen Angus; R Totten Lisburn 715 and £670 for Aberdeen Angus. B Mulligan Rosslea £620 for Charolais and J Loughran Pomeroy £615 for Belgian Blue.
Reared female lumps
P McConnell Clogher £950, £910 and £690 for Charolais; A Watson Fivemiletown 950 for Limousin £910 for Longhorn and £790 for Hereford; N Moore Ballygawley £700 for Aberdeen Angus; New Park Farms Ltd, Dromore £640 for Belgian Blue; J Nugent Dungannon £630 for Limousin £485 for Aberdeen Angus and £430 for Hereford; D Mavitty Fermanagh £510 for Charolais; L Elliott Fivemiletown £500 for Limousin and S Murphy Brookeborough £430 and £420 for Shorthorns.
