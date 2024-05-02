Marts: Fat cows and bulls selling to £1980 at Kilrea Mart, steers to £1940

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All types of calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings of offer.

Dropped calves

Kilrea Mart

Bull calves

Dervock farmer, Charolais £680, Aberdeen Angus £665, £550, £545, Holstein £320; Cullybackey farmer, Aberdeen Angus £605, Limousin £565, Aberdeen Angus £565, £380, Friesian £355; Maghera farmer, Aberdeen Angus £600; Ballyronan farmer, Simmental £595, £495; Glarryford farmer, Hereford £525, £500, £405, Friesian £400; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £510, £475, Aberdeen Angus £405; Dervock farmer, Aberdeen Angus £495, £420, £300; Ballymena farmer, Aberdeen Angus £490; Bushmills farmer, Hereford £480, £440, £285; Aghadowey farmer, Aberdeen Angus £390, Hereford £255, Aberdeen Angus £200; Cullybackey farmer, Aberdeen Angus £370, £230; Upperlands farmer, Aberdeen Angus £360, £305, £210; Coleraine farmer, Friesian £350, £300, Jersey £240; Limavady farmer, Belgian Blue £345, £325, £305; Aghadowey farmer, Belgian Blue £335, £260, £230, £210; Strabane farmer, Belgian Blue £320, Aberdeen Angus £200; Ballymena farmer, Hereford £310, Fleckvieh £295; Upperlands farmer, Aberdeen Angus £295; Randalstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £290; Castledawson farmer, Holstein £285; Coleraine farmer, Aberdeen Angus £280; Upperlands farmer, Belgian Blue £280, Friesian £245; Ballymoney farmer, Hereford £250; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £240; Randalstown farmer, Limousin £220 and Antrim farmer, Belgian Blue £200.

Heifer calves

Dervock farmer, Charolais £640, £560, Aberdeen Angus £545, £455, £435; Glarryford farmer, Hereford £585, £425; Castlederg farmer, Fleckvieh £550, £520; Cullybackey farmer, Limousin £530, Aberdeen Angus £530, £495, £485, £460, Limousin £415; Ballymena farmer, Aberdeen Angus £490; Upperlands farmer, Aberdeen Angus £470; Articlave farmer, Holstein £460, £395; Eglinton farmer, Aberdeen Angus £440, £300; Upperlands farmer, Belgian Blue £430, £395, £330, £200; Bushmills farmer, Hereford £355, £330, £265; Ballymena farmer, Simmental £340; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £335, £320; Randalstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £310, £200; Ballymena farmer, Aberdeen Angus £290, Fleckvieh £200; Strabane farmer, Belgian Blue £290; Dervock farmer, Aberdeen Angus £280, Charolais £230, Aberdeen Angus £210; Upperlands farmer, Aberdeen Angus £280, £235, £220; Aghadowey farmer, Belgian Blue £250, £220; Cullybackey farmer, Aberdeen Angus £240; Garvagh farmer, Aberdeen Angus £240 and Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £235.

Friesan calves

Super trade. More required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £355.

Good demand for thick types.

Young Friesian calves needed.

Weanlings/suckler calves (110)

A great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental beef bred types.

Friesian cross types and Friesian and Holstein lump.

Weanlings to top of £955 and 333 ppk.

More required to satisfy demand.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A super entry of 1100 fat lambs and ewes on Monday 29th April met a steady trade throughout this week with quality lambs in good demand.

Spring lambs to £8.00 per kg and to top of £198.

Hoggets to £7.38 kg and to top of £260.

Fat ewes to £300.

Breeders to £295.

Spring lambs ( 250 )

Cloughmills farmer, 22k £176 (800); Maghera farmer, 21.5k £171 (795); Kilrea farmer, 23k £182 (791); Aghadowey farmer, 23.5k £185 (787); Swatragh farmer, 19k £149 (784), 21.5k £168 (781); Bellerena farmer, 20k £155 (775), 21.5k £166 (772); Ballymoney farmer, 21k £162 (771); Kilrea farmer, 20k £154 (770); Stewartstown farmer, 22.5k £173 (769); Maghera farmer, 15k £115 (767); Stewartstown farmer, 22.5k £172 (764); Claudy farmer, 20k £152.50 (763), 21k £160 (762); Ballymoney farmer, 18.5k £140 (757); Greysteel farmer, 21k £159 (757); Ballymoney farmer, 23k £174 (757) and Kilrea farmer, 22.5k £170 (756).

Hogget lambs ( 450 )

Ballymoney farmer, 22.5k £166 (738); Ballymena farmer, 23k £167 (726); Ballymoney farmer, 24.5k £173.50 (708); Garvagh farmer, 21k £148 (705); Coleraine farmer, 24.5k £171 (698); Ballymoney farmer, 26k £181 (696); Magherafelt farmer, 22k £153 (696); Draperstown farmer, 24.5k £169 (690); Aghadowey farmer, 24k £165 (688); Claudy farmer, 24k £165 (688); Kilrea farmer, 26.5k £182 (687); Dunloy farmer, 26k £178 (685); Ballymoney farmer, 22.5k £154 (684), 24.5k £165 (674); Maghera farmer, 25.5k £174 (682); Aghadowey farmer, 21.5k £146.50 (681); Limavady farmer, 26.5k £180 (679); Ardboe farmer, 26.5k £179 (676); Magherafelt farmer, 22.5k £152 (676); Ballymena farmer, 27.5k £185 (673); Swatragh farmer, 23.5k £158 (672); Draperstown farmer, 19k Horned lambs £127.50 (671) and Portglenone farmer, 22.5k £150 (667).

Fat ewes on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Good entry of ewes to £300.

More ewes needed.

A good entry of dairy on Tuesday 30th April to a top price of £1340 for a springing Ayrshire heifer.

Lots of buyers in attendance looking all types of dairy stock.

More stock required weekly.

A super entry of 400 fat cows, sucklers and store cattle on Wednesday 1st May at Kilrea met an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand.

Steers to £1940, heifers to £1840, fat cows and bulls to £1980.

Fat cows: 100 on offer, sharp trade.

Toomebridge farmer, 590k Limousin £1500 (254), 630k £1550 (246), 500k £1200 (240), 590k Stabiliser £1370 (232); Kilrea farmer, 510k Charolais £1290 (253), 560k £1390 (248), 610k Belgian Blue £1480 (243), 680k £1540 (227); Ballymena farmer, 660k Limousin £1590 (241), 630k £1370 (218), 720k £1430 (199); Coleraine farmer, 460k Fleckvieh £1090 (237); Castledawson farmer, 580k Limousin £1360 (235); Kilrea farmer, 620k Limousin £1420 (229); Claudy farmer, 870k Charolais £1980 (228); Kilrea farmer, 680k Limousin £1550 (228); Bushmills farmer, 500k Fleckvieh £1110 (222); Ringsend farmer, 570k Limousin £1260 (221); Ballymoney farmer, 680k Friesian £1490 (219); Portglenone farmer, 510k Limousin £1110 (218); Dungiven farmer, 550k Friesian £1190 (216); Dunloy farmer, 770k Simmental £1630 (212), 760k £1570 (207); Macosquin farmer, 710k Aberdeen Angus £1490 (210), 630k Limousin £1290 (205), 800k Hereford £1630 (204), 580k £1110 (191); Garvagh farmer, 710k Friesian £1440 (203) and Moneymore farmer, 570k Holstein £1100 (193).

Suckler

Claudy farmer, Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf at foot to £3080, £2500, £2220, £2200 and Claudy farmer, Limousin cows with Charolais calves at foot to £1840, £1640.

All types of suckler stock required.

Heifers

Antrim farmer, 330k Limousin £1100 (333), 350k £1090 (311), 360k £1040 (289); Ballymena farmer, 530k Charolais £1660 (313), 570k £1580 (277); Ballycastle farmer, 430k Charolais £1320 (307), 400k £1180 (295), 390k £1150 (295), 420k £1190 (283); Toomebridge farmer, 290k Charolais £890 (307), 350k £950 (271); Kilrea farmer, 370k Charolais £1130 (305); Ballycastle farmer, 490k Limousin £1490 (304), 460k £1350 (294); Larne farmer, 330k Limousin £1000 (303), 390k £1110 (285), 350k £990 (283), 420k £1120 (267); Limavady farmer, 270k Aberdeen Angus £790 (293), 350k £920 (263), 300k £780 (260), 410k £1060 (259); Maghera farmer, 560k Limousin £1630 (291), 550k £1530 (278); Ballymena farmer, 370k Charolais £1070 (289), 440k £1160 (264); Ballymoney farmer, 360k Simmental £1040 (289); Dungannon farmer, 430k Limousin £1240 (288), 450k £1260 (280), 450k £1240 (276), 420k £1130 (269); Kilrea farmer, 310k Charolais £880 (284), 330k £880 (267); Antrim farmer, 410k Limousin £1150 (281), 360k £980 (272), 390k £1060 (272), 440k £1180 (268); Ballymoney farmer, 590k Charolais £1660 (281), 380k £990 (261); Portglenone farmer, 530k Simmental £1460 (276), 450k £1200 (267); Coleraine farmer, 440k Aberdeen Angus £1160 (264), 400k £1020 (255); Kilrea farmer, 580k Belgian Blue £1520 (262), 410k £1040 (254); Bushmills farmer, 710k Charolais £1840 (259), 650k £1660 (255); Ballymoney farmer, 520k Limousin £1320 (254) and Coleraine farmer, 540k Belgian Blue £1370 (254).

Steers

Antrim farmer, 340k Charolais £1320 (388), 330k £1190 (361), 320k £1150 (359), 330k £1180 (358), 350k £1240 (354), 330k £1140 (346); Kilrea farmer, 430k Belgian Blue £1660 (386), 550k £1880 (342), 470k Limousin £1490 (317), 520k £1650 (317), 500k £1530 (306), 440k £1430 (302), 420k £1270 (302); Antrim farmer, 320k Limousin £1180 (369), 320k £1090 (341), 330k £1090 (330), 350k £1140 (326), 390k £1220 (313); Toomebridge farmer, 380k Charolais £1250 (329), 360k £1130 (314), 330k £1010 (306); Coleraine farmer, 460k Limousin £1510 (328), 430k £1340 (312), 450k £1400 (311), 440k £1420 (300), 500k £1440 (288); Kilrea farmer, 380k Charolais £1210 (318), 330k £1050 (318), 390k £1180 (303); Portglenone farmer, 480k Charolais £1480 (308), 570k Belgian Blue £1460 (256); Magherafelt farmer, 550k Limousin £1660 (302); Coleraine farmer, 440k Limousin £1320 (300), 550k £1560 (284), 480k £1430 (277), 590k £1610 (273); Ballymena farmer, 430k Charolais £1270 (295), 480k £1400 (292), 490k £1420 (290), 500k £1420 (284), 510k £1430 (280); Maghera farmer, 420k Aberdeen Angus £1240 (295); Maghera farmer, 570k Limousin £1640 (288), 550k £1490 (271), 540k £1460 (270); Coleraine farmer, 680k Belgian Blue £1940 (285), 610k Aberdeen Angus £1660 (272), 600k £1560 (260); Antrim farmer, 610k Charolais £1660 (272) and Ballymoney farmer, 600k Aberdeen Angus £1590 (265).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.