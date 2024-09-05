Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A super entry of 1400 fat lambs and ewes on Monday 2nd September met a steady trade throughout this week with quality lambs in good demand.

Lambs to £5.86 per kg and to top of £155 and fat ewes to £160.

Lambs

Limavady farmer, 22k £129 (586), 24k £138 (575); Aghadowey farmer, 19.5k £110 (564); Aghadowey farmer, 23.5k £132.50 (564), 24.5k £136.50 (557), 26.5k £146 (551); Coleraine farmer, 22.5k £126.50 (562); Desertmartin farmer, 23k £129 (561); Cookstown farmer, 21k £117.50 (560); Tobermore farmer, 22.5k £125.50 (558), 22.5k £125 (556); Limavady farmer, 25k £139 (556); Kilrea farmer, 17k £94.50 (556); Articlave farmer, 22.5k £124.50 (553); Bellarena farmer, 23.5k £130 (553), 23.5k £128 (545); Bendooragh farmer, 23k £127 (552); Draperstown farmer, 23k £127 (552); Tobermore farmer, 23k £127 (552); Kilrea farmer, 18k £99 (550); Ballymoney farmer, 22.5k £123 (547); Feeny farmer, 24k £131 (546); Kilrea farmer, 20.5k £112 (546), 22k £119.50 (543), 22k £119 (541); Ballyclare farmer, 23k £125 (544); Garvagh farmer, 21.5k £117 (544); Garvagh farmer, 23.5k £127.50 (543); Desertmartin farmer, 22.5k £122 (542); Garvagh farmer, 24k £130 (542); Articlave farmer, 25k £135 (540); Cullybackey farmer, 20k £108 (540) and Garvagh farmer, 22.5k £121.50 (540).

Kilrea Mart

Fat ewes on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Good entry of ewes to £160.

More ewes needed.

Dairy report

A good entry of dairy on Tuesday 3rd September to a top price of £1580 for a in calf heifer.

Lots of buyers in attendance looking all types of dairy stock.

Londonderry farmer, batch of in calf heifers to £1580, £1560 and £1500.

More stock required weekly.

A super entry of 450 fat cows, sucklers and store cattle on Wednesday 4th September at Kilrea which met with an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand.

Steers to £1650 and heifers to £1790.

Fat cows and bulls to £2180.

Fat cows: 130 on offer, sharp trade.

Rasharkin farmer, 640k Limousin £1660 (259), 700k Hereford £1810 (259), 630k £1600 (254), 620k Limousin £1550 (250), 650k Hereford £1620 (249), 630k £1560 (248), 730k £1790 (245); Ringsend farmer, 590k Limousin £1510 (256); Ballymoney farmer, 710k Saler £1800 (254) and Cushendun farmer, 630k Shorthorn beef £1580 (251).

Suckler

Kilrea farmer, Simmental cow with Simmental bull calf at foot to £1840, Simmental cow with Simmental heifer calf at foot to £1700 and Limousin cow with Simmental heifer calf at foot to £1680.

All types of suckler stock required.

Heifers

Castlerock farmer, 370k Charolais £1260 (341), 400k £1300 (325), 300k £960 (320), 360k £1140 (317), 570k £1790 (314), 350k £1090 (311), 410k Limousin £1250 (305), 310k Charolais £930 (300), 350k £1040 (297); Garvagh farmer, 500k Limousin £1660 (332); Macosquin farmer, 350k Charolais £1160 (331), 390k £1260 (323), 360k £1130 (314), 400k £1200 (300), 370k £1090 (295); Portglenone farmer, 410k Charolais £1350 (329), 480k £1550 (323), 510k £1570 (308), 450k Limousin £1360 (302); Limavady farmer, 340k Charolais £1090 (321), 450k £1310 (291); Castlerock farmer, 390k Charolais £1230 (315); Aghadowey farmer, 510k Simmental £1590 (312), 440k Limousin £1350 (307), 520k £1570 (302); Castlerock farmer, 400k Charolais £1240 (310), 370k £1100 (297); Ballymoney farmer, 500k Charolais £1540 (308); Rasharkin farmer, 320k Charolais £980 (306), 300k Aberdeen Angus £880 (293); Magherafelt farmer, 490k Limousin £1470 (300); Toomebridge farmer, 380k Aberdeen Angus £1140 (300); Rasharkin farmer, 540k Charolais £1590 (294), 490k £1430 (292) and Bushmills farmer, 520k Limousin £1520 (292).

Steers

Coleraine farmer, 470k Charolais £1560 (332), 480k £1540 (321), 490k Limousin £1540 (314), 530k £1640 (309), 450k Shorthorn beef £1370 (304), 500k Charolais £1450 (290); Aghadowey farmer, 390k Limousin £1270 (326), 500k £1390 (278), 460k £1250 (272), 450k £1170 (260); Castlerock farmer, 410k Aberdeen Angus £1240 (302), 390k £1130 (290), 500k Simmental £1440 (288), 410k Aberdeen Angus £1160 (283), 340k Simmental £960 (282), 390k Aberdeen Angus £990 (254), 370k Simmental £930 (251); Magherafelt farmer, 560k Limousin £1590 (284), 580k £1610 (278), 620k £1650 (266); Claudy farmer, 570k Limousin £1610 (283), 580k Fleckvieh £1530 (264), 560k £1470 (263), 510k Belted Galloway £1300 (255), 590k Limousin £1500 (254); Portglenone farmer, 580k Limousin £1600 (276), 560k £1530 (273), 520k Charolais £1370 (264), 500k Limousin £1280 (256); Moneymore farmer, 600k Belgian Blue £1600 (267), 580k £1540 (266), 570k £1510 (265), 540k £1410 (261), 580k £1470 (253); Swatragh farmer, 400k Limousin £1060 (265); Bellaghy farmer, 550k Stabiliser £1450 (264); Cushendun farmer, 340k Charolais £890 (262); Garvagh farmer, 550k Aberdeen Angus £1430 (260) and Kilrea farmer, 520k Hereford £1350 (260).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneer: HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd.