Marts: Fat cows selling from €900 per head to €2450 per head at Raphoe Mart

Sheep sale, Monday 6th May 2024.

There was another good entry for this week's sale with a steady trade for all on offer.

Spring lambs sold at:

€100 to €140 for 28-37kgs.

Farming Life news

€140 to €180 for 38-44kgs.

€180 to €216 for 45-55kgs.

Hoggets sold at:

€100 to €140 for 30-40kgs.

€140 to €180 for 40-47kgs.

€180 to €220 for 48-68kgs.

Ewes with one lamb sold from €140/team to €270/team.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €200/team to €380/team.

Fat ewes sold from €80/head to €240/head.

Next sheep sale Monday 13th May 2024.

Sales also available online via MartBids.

Cattle sale, Thursday 9th May 2024

There was a much larger entry for this week's cattle sale with trade remaining on par with that seen in previous weeks.

Forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.40/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.50/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €4.10/kg.

Fat cows sold from €900/head to €2450/head.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €3/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €2/kg to €2.50/kg.

Next cattle sale Thursday 16th May 2024.