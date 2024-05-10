Marts: Fat cows selling from €900 per head to €2450 per head at Raphoe Mart
There was another good entry for this week's sale with a steady trade for all on offer.
Spring lambs sold at:
€100 to €140 for 28-37kgs.
€140 to €180 for 38-44kgs.
€180 to €216 for 45-55kgs.
Hoggets sold at:
€100 to €140 for 30-40kgs.
€140 to €180 for 40-47kgs.
€180 to €220 for 48-68kgs.
Ewes with one lamb sold from €140/team to €270/team.
Ewes with two lambs sold from €200/team to €380/team.
Fat ewes sold from €80/head to €240/head.
Next sheep sale Monday 13th May 2024.
Sales also available online via MartBids.
Cattle sale, Thursday 9th May 2024
There was a much larger entry for this week's cattle sale with trade remaining on par with that seen in previous weeks.
Forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.40/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.50/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €4.10/kg.
Fat cows sold from €900/head to €2450/head.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €3/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €2/kg to €2.50/kg.
Next cattle sale Thursday 16th May 2024.
