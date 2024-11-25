Marts: Fat cows selling to a top of £2090 at Rathfriland Co-op

Good show of cattle in town on Friday, the dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old, topped to £500 for Charolais bull calf for a Lisburn farmer.

Weanling bulls calves topped to £1320 for a 376kg from a Corbet farmer.

Fat cows topped £2090 for 830kg Charolais.

Dairy heifers topped at £2650.

Rathfriland Mart

Cow and calves toped £1310.

Heifers topped £1930 for 702kg Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £1800 for 720kg Limousin.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Lisburn farmer Charolais at £500, Downpatrick farmer Belgian Blue at £490, Belgian Blue at £475, Lisburn farmer Belgian Blue at £450, Simmental at £450, Aberdeen Angus at £420, Limousin at £400, Saintfield farmer Belgian Blue at £ 400, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £390 and Newry farmer Limousin at £380.

Heifer calves

Downpatrick farmer Charolais at £480, Dromore farmer Charolais at £360, Downpatrick farmer Charolais at £355, Dromore farmer Charolais at £345, Downpatrick farmer Charolais at £325, Belgian Blue at £300, Kilkeel farmer Friesian at £295, Dromore farmer Limousin at £280, Newcastle farmer Limousin at £270 and Dromara farmer Hereford at £260.

Weanling

Male calves

Cortbet farmer Charolais 376k at £1320, Loughbrickland farmer Simmental 498k at £1310, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 384k at £1280, Limousin 348k at £1250, Banbridge farmer Stab 456k at £1180, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 331k at £1130, Charolais 296k at £1090, Limousin 352k at £1010 and Ballyward farmer Montbelairde 336k at £1000, Montbelairde 338k at £990.

Weanling heifer calves

Banbridge farmer Charolais 406k at £1185, Corbet farmer Blonde 318k at £1110, Blonde 300k at £1000, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 260k at £930, Limousin 260k at £910, Corbet farmer Blonde 256k at £890, Blonde 268k at £880 and Rathfriland farmer Limousin 246k at £870, Limousin 278k at £860, Limousin 266k at £800.

Fat cows

Katesbridge farmer Charolais 830k at £2090, Charolais 892k at £2090, Aghalee farmer Aberdeen Angus 710k at £1410, Downpatrick farmer Limousin 580k at £1380, Aghalee farmer Aberdeen Angus 720k at £1200, Loughbrickland farmer Hereford 672k at £1080, Ballymartin farmer Aberdeen Angus 644k at £940, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue 552k at £930 and Kilkeel farmer Limousin 570k at £900.

Dairy heifers

Ballymartin farmer Holstein at £2650, Rathfriland farmer Friesian at £2350, Ballymartin farmer Holstein at £2050, Hillsborough farmer Holstein at £1680, Holstein at £1620, Holstein at £1600 and Banbridge farmer Holstein at £1500.

Breeding bulls

Newcastle farmer Saler bull at £1700.

Cows and calves

Kilkeel farmer Hereford cow and Irish Moilie calf at £1310, Rostrevor farmer Aberdeen Angus springing cow at £1300, Shorthorn springing cow at £1230 and Rathfriland farmer Limousin springing heifer at £1180.

Heifers

Katesbridge farmer Limousin 702k at £1930, Hillsborough farmer Friesian 592k at £1270, Hillsborough farmer Friesian 474k at £980, Friesian 406k at £890, Friesian 406k at £870, Downpatrick farmer Charolais 332k at £840 and Hillsborough farmer Friesian 370k at £760.

Bullocks

Ballymartin farmer Limousin 720k at £1800, Belgian Blue 704k at £1690, Hillsborough farmer Simmental 632k at £1680, Banbridge farmer Hereford 648k at £1610, Hillsborough farmer Belgian Blue 590k at £1570, Ballymartin farmer Belgian Blue 586k at £1550, Banbridge farmer Hereford 614k at £1540, Leitrim farmer Hereford 548k at £1530, Hillsborough farmer Simmental 582k at £1500 and Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 526k at £1480.

Tuesday evening saw good show of sheep and selling to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Dromore farmer topped the sale at £7.76 a kilo for 13.4kg at £105.50.

Fat ewes topped at £176.

More ewes over the £160 mark this week with plainer ewes from £111 to £144,

Spring lambs

Ballymartin farmer 31.2k at £154, Ballyroney farmer 27.7k at £147, Ballyward farmer 25k at £145, 26.4k at £145, Armagh farmer 25.5k at £145, Rathfriland farmer 25.3k at £145, Portadown farmer 26.7k at £145, Ballyward farmer 25.5k at £143, Banbridge farmer 24.9k at £143 and Portadown farmer 26k at £142.50

Fat ewes

Katesbridge farmer at £176, at £160, Annalong farmer at £144, Rathfriland farmer at £142, Corbet farmer at £140, Kilkeel farmer at £140, Kilkeel farmer at £132, Rathfriland farmer at £126, Ballynahinch farmer at £111 and Rathfriland farmer at £98.

Fat rams

Annalong farmer at £176 and Ballyward farmer at £140.

All breeding sheep will sold at the start of sale at 7pm sharp.

