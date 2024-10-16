Marts: Fat cows selling to £1620 for an 815kg Charolais at Lisnaskea Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another good turnout of store and weanling cattle at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 15th October sold easily to a brisk demand resulting in complete clearance of all stock.

This week fat heifers sold to £1840 for an 800kg Aberdeen Angus (£230).

Fat cows sold to £1620 for an 815kg Charolais (£199).

Store bullocks sold to £1340 for a 445kg Charolais (£301).

Weanling males sold to £396 per 100kg for a 240kg Charolais to £950 with £380 per 100kg for a 245kg Charolais to £930 and a 275kg Charolais to £1040 (£378).

Store heifers sold to £1340 for a 500kg Simmental (£268).

Weanling heifers sold to £427 per100kg for a 260kg Charolais to £1110 with a 215kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £880 (£409) and a 205kg Shorthorn to £720 (£351).

Sample prices

Fat cows and heifers

Innishmore Producer £800kg Aberdeen Angus to £1840 (£230) andBrookeborough Producer 815kg Charolais to £1620 (£199).

Store and weanling males

Brookeborough Producer 445kg Charolais to £1340 (£301) Derrylin Producer 390kg Charolais to £1140 (£292) Newtownbutler Producer 355kg Limousin to £1140 (£321) 255kg Limousin to £790 (£310) and 220kg Limousin to £780 (£355) Brookeborough Producer 330kg Charolais to £1060 (£321) 275kg Charolais to £1040 (£378) and 325kg Charolais to £930 (£286) Lisnaskea Producer 300kg Charolais to £1070 (£357) 240kg Charolais to £950 (£396) 260kg Charolais to £940 (£362) 255kg Charolais to £910 (£357) 275kg Charolais to £910 (£331) 250kg Charolais to £880 (£352) and 260kg Charolais to £840 (£323) Magheraveely Producer 330kg Simmental to £1030 (£312) and 290kg Limousin to £910 (£314) Newtownbutler Producer 245kg Charolais to £930 (£380) and 300kg Limousin to £930 (£310) Lisnaskea Producer 285kg Limousin to £840 (£295) and 190kg Simmental to £580 (£305) Newtownbutler Producer 280kg Limousin to £820 (£293) 290kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £810 (£279) and 280kg Limousin to £810 (£289) Derrylin Producer 260kg Hereford to £740, 205kg Hereford to £610, 220kg Hereford to £600 and 180kg Hereford to £540. Newtownbutler Producer 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £700. Fivemiletown Producer 200kg Charolais to £600 (£300).

Store and weanling heifers

Derrylin Producer 500kg Simmental to £1340 (£268) and 430kg Charolais to £1130 (£263) Magheraveely Producer 455kg Charolais to £1150 (£253) Lisnaskea Producer 260kg Charolais to £1110 (£427) and 215kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £880 (£409) Clabby Producer 360kg Charolais to £1090 (£303) Magheraveely Producer 325kg Limousin to £1000 (£308) and 250kg Limousin to £720. Newtownbutler Producer 250kg Charolais to £990 (£396) and 310kg Charolais to £980 (£315) Lisnaskea Producer 290kg Charolais to £960 (£331) 305kg Charolais to £940 (£308) and 275kg Charolais to £880 (£320) Newtowbutler Producer 320kg Charolais to £860, 290kg Charolais to £840, and 285kg Charolais to £780. Newtownbutler Producer 255kg Charolais to £790 (£310) Newtownbutler Producer 240kg Limousin to £740 (£308) 205kg Shorthorn to £720 (£351) 270kg Limousin to £690, 230kg Limousin to £570 and 220kg Shorthorn to £570. Newtownbutler Producer 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £660. Derrylin Producer 235kg Hereford to £630, 210kg Hereford to £610 x 2 280kg Hereford to £600 and 160kg Hereford to £480.

Lots more stock required weekly to supply this growing demand from a large attendance of buyers at the ring side and online.