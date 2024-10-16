Marts: Fat cows selling to £1620 for an 815kg Charolais at Lisnaskea Mart
This week fat heifers sold to £1840 for an 800kg Aberdeen Angus (£230).
Fat cows sold to £1620 for an 815kg Charolais (£199).
Store bullocks sold to £1340 for a 445kg Charolais (£301).
Weanling males sold to £396 per 100kg for a 240kg Charolais to £950 with £380 per 100kg for a 245kg Charolais to £930 and a 275kg Charolais to £1040 (£378).
Store heifers sold to £1340 for a 500kg Simmental (£268).
Weanling heifers sold to £427 per100kg for a 260kg Charolais to £1110 with a 215kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £880 (£409) and a 205kg Shorthorn to £720 (£351).
Sample prices
Fat cows and heifers
Innishmore Producer £800kg Aberdeen Angus to £1840 (£230) andBrookeborough Producer 815kg Charolais to £1620 (£199).
Store and weanling males
Brookeborough Producer 445kg Charolais to £1340 (£301) Derrylin Producer 390kg Charolais to £1140 (£292) Newtownbutler Producer 355kg Limousin to £1140 (£321) 255kg Limousin to £790 (£310) and 220kg Limousin to £780 (£355) Brookeborough Producer 330kg Charolais to £1060 (£321) 275kg Charolais to £1040 (£378) and 325kg Charolais to £930 (£286) Lisnaskea Producer 300kg Charolais to £1070 (£357) 240kg Charolais to £950 (£396) 260kg Charolais to £940 (£362) 255kg Charolais to £910 (£357) 275kg Charolais to £910 (£331) 250kg Charolais to £880 (£352) and 260kg Charolais to £840 (£323) Magheraveely Producer 330kg Simmental to £1030 (£312) and 290kg Limousin to £910 (£314) Newtownbutler Producer 245kg Charolais to £930 (£380) and 300kg Limousin to £930 (£310) Lisnaskea Producer 285kg Limousin to £840 (£295) and 190kg Simmental to £580 (£305) Newtownbutler Producer 280kg Limousin to £820 (£293) 290kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £810 (£279) and 280kg Limousin to £810 (£289) Derrylin Producer 260kg Hereford to £740, 205kg Hereford to £610, 220kg Hereford to £600 and 180kg Hereford to £540. Newtownbutler Producer 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £700. Fivemiletown Producer 200kg Charolais to £600 (£300).
Store and weanling heifers
Derrylin Producer 500kg Simmental to £1340 (£268) and 430kg Charolais to £1130 (£263) Magheraveely Producer 455kg Charolais to £1150 (£253) Lisnaskea Producer 260kg Charolais to £1110 (£427) and 215kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £880 (£409) Clabby Producer 360kg Charolais to £1090 (£303) Magheraveely Producer 325kg Limousin to £1000 (£308) and 250kg Limousin to £720. Newtownbutler Producer 250kg Charolais to £990 (£396) and 310kg Charolais to £980 (£315) Lisnaskea Producer 290kg Charolais to £960 (£331) 305kg Charolais to £940 (£308) and 275kg Charolais to £880 (£320) Newtowbutler Producer 320kg Charolais to £860, 290kg Charolais to £840, and 285kg Charolais to £780. Newtownbutler Producer 255kg Charolais to £790 (£310) Newtownbutler Producer 240kg Limousin to £740 (£308) 205kg Shorthorn to £720 (£351) 270kg Limousin to £690, 230kg Limousin to £570 and 220kg Shorthorn to £570. Newtownbutler Producer 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £660. Derrylin Producer 235kg Hereford to £630, 210kg Hereford to £610 x 2 280kg Hereford to £600 and 160kg Hereford to £480.
Lots more stock required weekly to supply this growing demand from a large attendance of buyers at the ring side and online.
