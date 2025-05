Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A good entry of sheep to Hilltown Saleyard on Thursday 17th October saw fat ewes sell to £200 and fat lambs to £146.50.

Fat ewes: Kilcoo farmer £200, Dromore farmer £181, Kilcoo farmer £165, Dromore farmer £154, Annalong farmer £150, Dromore farmer £140, Rathfriland farmer £139, Leitrim farmer £136, Dromore farmer £134, Hilltown farmer £132, Katesbridge farmer £130 and Mayobridge farmer £128.

Fat lambs: Ballyward farmer £146.50 for 29kg (505ppk), Cabra farmer £142 for 26kg (546ppk), Hilltown farmer £133 for 26kg (511ppk), Ballyward farmer £133 for 24.2kg (549ppk) and £130 for 24kg (542ppk), Ballyward farmer £127 for 22.5kg (564ppk), Annalong farmer £125 for 24kg (521ppk), Hilltown farmer £120 for 21.7kg (553ppk), Mayobridge farmer £117 for 21.5kg (544ppk), Katesbridge farmer £116.50 for 20kg (582ppk), Dromara farmer £116 for 20.8kg (557ppk) and Armagh farmer £115 for 21.6kg (532ppk).

Store lambs: Leitrim farmer £115 for 19.1kg (602ppk), Katesbridge farmer £114 for 19.7kg (578ppk), Mayobridge farmer £113 for 18.4kg (614ppk), Leitrim farmer £112.50 for 18kg (625ppk), £110.50 for 17kg (650ppk) and £110 for 17kg (647ppk), Mayobridge farmer £108 for 18.2kg (593ppk), Katesbridge farmer £108 for 17.9kg (603ppk), Leitrim farmer £103 for 17.4kg (592ppk), Mayobridge farmer £101 for 15.2kg (664ppk), Bryansford farmer £100 for 15.9kg (629ppk), Kilkeel farmer £98 for 16.2kg (605ppk), Leitrim farmer £63 for 14.4kg (646ppk), Hilltown farmer £92 for 15kg (609ppk), Leitrim farmer £91 for 14.6kg (623ppk), Mayobridge farmer £91 for 14.8kg (615ppk), Mayobridge farmer £88 for 14.5kg (607ppk) and Hilltown farmer £85 for 12.9kg (659ppk),

Hilltown Mart

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown mart on Saturday 19th October saw fat cows sell to £2140, heifers to £1500 and bullocks to £1940.

Fat cows: Kilkeel farmer £2140 for 856kg (25oppk), Dromara farmer £2090 for 856kg (244ppk), Hilltown farmer £1870 for 904kg (207ppk), Hilltown farmer £1790 for 956kg (187ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1720 for 780kg (221ppk), Banbridge farmer £1660 for 836kg (198ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1640 for 760kg (216ppk), Hilltown farmer £1620 for 800kg (203ppk), Dromara farmer £1600 for 742kg (216ppk), Hilltown farmer £1570 for 774kg (203ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1520 for 670kg (227ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1500 for 696kg (215ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1490 for 658kg (226ppk), Burren farmer £1350 for 650kg (208ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1350 for 620kg (217ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1340 for 678kg (198ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1250 for 646kg (193ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £1150 for 558kg (206ppk).

Cows and calves: Castlewellan farmer £2390, Legannany farmer £2100, Rathfriland farmer £1660 and Kilkeel farmer £1560.

Weanling heifers: Kilkeel farmer £1120 for 392kg (285ppk), Bryansford farmer £990 for 342kg (289ppk), Kilkeel farmer £890n for 374kg (238ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £710 for 260kg (273ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Hilltown farmer £1560 for 532kg (293ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1500 for 440kg (341ppk) and £1450 for 410kg (353ppk), Bryansford farmer £1440 for 432kg (333ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1430 for 368kg (388ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1420 for 398kg (357ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1360 for 378kg (360ppk), Bryansford farmer £1280 for 432kg (296ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1260 for 372kg (338ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1220 for 378kg (323ppk), Bryansford farmer £1190 for 364kg (327ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1160 for 336kg (345ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1140 for 330kg (345ppk), Hilltown farmer £1100 for 336kg (327ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £1010 for 288kg (350ppk).

Heifers: Markethill farmer £1500 for 536kg (280ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1480 for 548kg (270ppk), Newry farmer £1480 for 522kg (283ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1460 for 502kg (291ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1450 for 508kg (285ppk), Newry farmer £1450 for 490kg (296ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1430 for 572kg (250ppk), Dromara farmer £1410 for 508kg (277ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1390 for 526kg (264ppk), Newry farmer £1380 for 496kg (278ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1360 for 494kg (275ppk), Dromara farmer £1350 for 488kg (376ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1340 for 476kg (281ppk), Newry farmer £1330 for 496kg (269ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1310 for 462kg (283ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1300 for 434kg (299ppk) and £1270 for 444kg (286ppk), Hilltown farmer £1230 for 372kg (330ppk) and £1230 for 388kg (317ppk), £1220 for 418kg (292ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1200 for 398kg (301ppk), Hilltown farmer £1180 for 386kg (305ppk) and £1150 for 378kg (304ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1100 for 374kg (294ppk) and Hilltown farmer £1090 for 380kg (287ppk).

Bullocks: Mayobridge farmer £1940 for 614kg (316ppk), Hilltown farmer £1900 for 866kg (219ppk), Hilltown farmer £1880 for 620kg (303ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1850 for 744kg (248ppk) and £1800 for 698kg (258ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1800 for 578kg (311ppk) and £1790 for 590kg (303ppk), Hilltown farmer £1780 for 572kg (311ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1770 for 618kg (286ppk) and £1760 for 558kg (315ppk), Hilltown farmer £1720 for 580kg (296ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1700 for 590kg (288ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1680 for 600kg (280ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1660 for 648kg (256ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1650 for 580kg (284ppk), Hilltown farmer £1650 for 588kg (280ppk), Kilkeel farmer !1630 for 564kg (289ppk), Hilltown farmer £1620 for 512kg (316ppk), Mayobrige farmer £1620 for 554kg (292ppk), Hilltown farmer £1610 for 514kg (313ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1610 for 534kg (301ppk) and £1610 for 536kg (300ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1600 for 526kg (304ppk), Newcastle farmer £1600 for 502kg (318ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1540 for 484kg (318ppk), Hilltown farmer £1510 for 508kg (297ppk), Castlewellan farmer £15190 for 510kg (296ppk), Hilltown farmer £1500 for 498kg (301ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1500 for 494kg (303ppk) and £1480 for 492kg (300ppk), Cabra farmer £1440 for 478kg (301ppk), Cabra farmer £1400 for 474kg (295ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1340 for 448kg (299ppk) and £1300 for 436kg (298ppk) and Cabra farmer £1280 for 430kg (297ppk) and £1220 for 392kg (311ppk).