Marts: Fat ewes selling from €80 per head to €200 per head at Raphoe Mart

Sheep sale Monday 20th May 2024.

There was another good entry for this week’s sheep sale with a steady trade around the ring and online.

Spring lambs sold at:

€150 to €190 for 40-47kgs.

Farming Life livestock markets

€190 to €225 for 48-55kgs.

Hoggets sold from €120/head to €200/head.

Ewes with one lamb sold from €150/team to €280/team.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €200/team to €315/team.

Fat ewes sold from €80/head to €200/head.

Next sheep sale Monday 27th May 2024.

Sales are also available online via MartBids.

Cattle sale Thursday 23rd May 2024.

There was another good entry of cattle this week at Raphoe Mart with a strong trade for all stock on offer as farmers, agents and feedlot buyers were all anxious to purchase.

Forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.40/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.60/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €4.10/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.30/kg to €3/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.90/kg to €2.50/kg.

Fat cows sold from €850/head to €2250/head.

Next cattle sale Thursday 30th May 2024.