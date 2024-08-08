Marts: Fat ewes selling to a very sharp trade with prices to £210 at Armoy Mart
Store lambs were a tremendous trade selling to £112.50.
Fat ewes were also very sharp making up to £210 paid to Ms Tracy Wilson, Armoy for a super pen of five Texels.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
Ian McMillan, Bushmills, 28kgs £150. Bushmills farmer, 26kgs £150. Maurice Maloney, Loughguile, 28kgs £145. Clifford White, Ballycastle, 26kgs £143.50. Sam Stuart, Magheramourne, 26kgs £143.50. Martin Cassley, Armoy, 24kgs £143. Kenneth Dobbin, Ballycastle, 24kgs £142. J and J McMullan, Armoy, 26kgs £142. John Quinn, Cushendall, 26kgs £140. P Cunning, Castlerock, 24kgs £139. Arthur Devlin, Ballycastle, 24kgs £139. TE and AG Irwin, Coleraine, 24kgs £136. Niall McMullan, Loughguile, 24kgs £135. Niall McKeague, Ballycastle, 23kgs £134. Jas E McCaughan, Armoy, 23kgs £132.50. Phil McCormick, Cushendun, 23kgs £132. Terence McBridge, Ballycastle, 21kgs £117. M Cassley, Armoy, 20kgs £116. John Woodside, Ballycastle, 23kgs £133.50.
Store lambs
P Sharpe, Cushendall, 4 Suffolk, £110. Ian McMullan, Glenarm, 4 Texel, £108. Thornfield Farms, Ballymoney, 7 Texel, £106. M McCurry, Cushendall, 6 Texel, £100. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 65 Texel, £107. Patrick Watson, Armoy, 10 Charollais, £107. G and P Emerson, Cushendall, 42 Suffolk, £106. S Hill, Ballycastle, 23 Texel, £105, 21 Suffolk, £103. J McCambridge, Ballycastle, 71 Suffolk, £104. Michael McAlister, Glenariffe, 27 Crossbreds £100.50. Sean Kelly, Ballycastle, 35 Suffolk, £100. WD Marshall, Cloughmills, 2 Crossbreds £100. John Holmes, Armoy, 20, Texel, £100. Kelly Brothers, Ballycastle, 43 Texel, £95.50. L Kealey, Dungiven, 50 Texel, £90.00. J and P McAuley, Cushendall, 13 W/C, £93.00.
Fat ewes
Tracy Wilson, Armoy, Texel, £210. Arthur Devlin, Ballycastle, Texel, £208. Jennifer McCurdy, Texel, £188. V Scullion, Ballymoney, Dorsets, £178. Johnny Brown, Ballycastle, Texel, £166. Sam Dobbin, Ballycastle, Texel, £164. John Woodside, Texel, £160. Clifford White, Ballycastle, Texel, £148. A Coyles, Dervock, Texel, £146. A Parkhill, Ballymoney, Texel, £145. Jennifer McCurdy, Bushmills, Texel, £144. J McHenry, Glenariffe, Texel, £140. John Todd, Ballycastle, Texel, £135. Norman Kyle, Bushmills, Texel, £133. PJ Dougan, Coleraine, Texel, £132. Brooke Huey, Armoy, Crossbreds £130. John Kinney, Ballyvoy, Texel, £130.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
