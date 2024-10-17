Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A full yard of sheep on Wednesday night met with probably the best trade ever had for store lambs selling to £121.50.

Fat lambs were also very sharp selling to a top of £155 and fat ewes sold to £172.

Leading prices

Fat lambs

Armoy mart

T and N McCracken, Mosside, 40kgs £155. Sean McBride, Ballyvoy, 29kgs £149. Paul McNicholl, Garvagh, 28kgs £140. Adrian McCarney, Cloughmills, 28kgs £139.50. William Morrison, Mosside, 26kgs £139. John McCartney, Cloughmills, 26kgs £138. Pat Sheerin, Draperstown, 26kgs £137. G Black, Armoy, 25kgs £137. David Hanna, Ballymoney, 25kgs £137. P and A Quinn, Cushendall, 26kgs £137. R and J Smith, Bushmills, 24kgs £137. J and J McMullan, Armoy, 25kgs £136. M Maloney, Loughguile, 25kgs £135. Pat McErlain, Armoy, 25kgs £135. John Millen, Coleraine, 24kgs £135. D Chestnutt, Bushmills, 26kgs £134. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 25kgs £134.

Store lambs

N McKeague, Ballycastle, 50 Texel, £121.50. M D McNeill, Cushendall, 38 Suffolk, £120.50. Frank McCaughan, Bushmills, 19 Suffolk, £119. B Mullan, Ballymoney, 21 Texel, £114. Richard Duffin, Martinstown, 50 Texel, £114. Pat McNeill, Cushendun, 20 Suffolk, £112.50. Maurice McVicker, Ballycastle, 10 Texel, £112. Brian Jamison, Ballintoy, 19 Texel, £111. Eugene Duncan, Ballyvoy, 21 Suffolk, £111. Arnold Purdy, Ballymoney, 30 Texel, £110.50, 30, £107.50. Jas Carey, Martinstown, 112 Texel, £107. R Duffin, Cargan, 45 Texel, £108. Des McMullan, Glenariffe, 24 Crossbreds £104.50, 24, £104.

Fat ewes

V Chestnutt, Bushmills, Texel, £172. C Chestnutt, Bushmills, Texel, £150. A McCartney, Cloughmills, Texel, £134. M Coyles, Ballymoney, Dorset, £136. Colm McErlain, Armoy, Suffolk, £132. J Woodside, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £126. V McCloskey, Loughguile, Crossbreds £122. E Glendinning, Clough, Suffolk, £120. C and J McErlain, Armoy, Crossbreds £122.

Breeding ewes sold to £170.

Sale every Monday at 7.00pm.

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.