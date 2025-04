Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A large entry of sheep to Hilltown Mart on Thursday 12th September saw breeding ewes sell to £235, fat ewes to £172 and fat lambs to £148.

Breeding ewes: £235, £225 and £225.

Fat ewes: Mayobridge farmer £172, Kilcoo farmer £168, Dromara farmer £166, Hilltown farmer £162, Hilltown farmer £148, Mayobridge farmer £142, Bryansford farmer £138 and Hilltown farmer £132.

Fat lambs: Castlewellan farmer £148 for 22kg (672ppk), Castlewellan farmer £141 for 22.5kg (627ppk), Hilltown farmer £138 for 25.5kg (541ppk), Ballyward farmer £135 for 24.3kg (556ppk), Hilltown farmer £134 for 23.3kg (577ppkk), Castlewellan farmer £134 for 26.5kg (506ppk), Hilltown farmer £130 for 23kg (565ppk), Hilltown farmer £125 for 23.5kg (532ppk), Ballyward farmer £123 for 22.8kg (539ppk), Mayobridge farmer £122 for 24kg (509ppk), Hilltown farmer £122 for 22.8kg (535ppk), Hilltown farmer £120 for 21.2kg (566ppk), Rathfriland farmer £118 for 22.2kg (531ppk), Hilltown farmer £118 for 21.7kg (544ppk), Cabra farmer £116.50 for 22kg (529ppk), Cabra farmer £113 for 20.5kg (551ppk), Hilltown farmer £112 for 20.6kg (544ppk), Kilcoo farmer £111.50 for 21kg (531ppk) and Hilltown farmer £110.50 for 20.1kg (550ppk).

Hilltown Mart

Store lambs: Rathfriland farmer £116 for 18.6kg (624ppk), Hilltown farmer £109 for 19.6kg (556ppk), Kilcoo farmer £107 for 19.2kg (557ppk), Castlewellan farmer £106.50 for 18.3kg (582ppk), Castlewellan farmer £106 for 18kg (589ppk), Ballyward farmer £105 for 18.5kg (567ppk), Mayobridge farmer £96.50 for 16kg (599ppk), Mayobridge farmer £95 for 15.4kg (617ppk) and £95 for 15.8kg (601ppk), Hilltown farmer £94 for 15.2kg (618ppk), Rostrevor farmer £93 for 14.3kg (650ppk), Banbridge farmer £93 for 15.6kg (596ppk), Cabra farmer £92 for 15.7kg (586ppk), Rostrevor farmer £91 for 15.5kg (587ppk), Hilltown farmer £89 for 15kg (589ppk), Leitrim farmer £88 for 14kg (628ppk), Rostrevor farmer £86 for 14.7kg (585ppk), Leitrim farmer £86 for 14.2kg (606ppk), Annalong farmer £84 for 13.5kg (622ppk), Mayobridge farmer £83 for 14.4kg (576ppk), Castlewellan farmer £82 for 13.7kg (598ppk), Kilkeel farmer £79 for 13.4kg (589ppk) and Hilltown farmer £77 for 13kg (592ppk).