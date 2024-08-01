Marts: Fat ewes selling to £200 and store lambs to £99.50 at Armoy Mart
Store lambs were also eagerly sought selling to £99.50 with a lot of lambs over £90.00.
A super turnout of fat ewes sold to £200.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 30kgs £162. David McNeill, Corkey, 29kgs £160. Sean McGill, Ballyvoy, 27kgs £157.50. Noel Stevenson, Armoy, 25kgs £150. Pat McErlain, Armoy, 27kgs £148.50. Colm McErlain, Armoy, 26kgs £148.50. John McDonnell, Cushendall, 27kgs £148. D and P McKendry, Armoy, 25kgs £146. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 26kgs £150. N Stevenson, Armoy, 25kgs £149.50. Sean McCloskey, 25kgs £143. Jas Delargy, Cushendall, 25kgs £142.50. B Mullan, Ballymoney, 24kgs £142.50. Rory McAuley, Cushendall, 23kgs £132.50. Uel Ramage, Bushmills, 23kgs £142. Sean McCloskey, Loughguile, 24kgs £143. F McCaughan, Bushmills, 23kgs £134.50.
Store lambs
Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 66 Texel, £98.00, 50 Suffolk, £97.50. Ciaran McVeigh, Ballyvoy, 39 Texel, £99.50, 40, £94.50. Sean Reid, Martinstown, 16 Suffolk, £90.00. John Watt, Loughguile, 21 Texel, £91.50. William Kerr, Ahoghill, 11 Texel, £90.00. Rory McAuley, Cushendall, 47 Cheviot, £90.00.
Fat ewes
Trevor Hanna, Loughguile, Texel, £200. W McKinley, Armoy, Texel, £188. G Bradley, Armoy, Texel, £182. Sean McCloskey, Aghadowey, Suffolk, £182. Maurice Smyth, Armoy, Texel, £172. Pat McErlain, Armoy, Suffolk, £172. David Anderson, Bushmills, Charollais, £198. Rory McAuley, Cushendall, Suffolk, £185. Noel Stevenson, Armoy, Suffolk, £194. F McCaughan, Bushmills, Suffolk, £147. Eugene Duncan, Ballyvoy, Texel, £159. Jas McCaughan, Armoy, Texel, £159. Colm McErlain, Armoy, Mule, £167. D and F Kinney, Cushendall, Cheviot, £138. S White, Cloughmills, Texel, £168.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
