Marts: Fat ewes selling to £230 and spring lambs to £200 at Armoy Mart
Spring lambs sold to £200 for 28kgs, fat ewes sold to £230, hoggets to £178 and breeding sheep to £208.
Spring lambs
Brendan Hughes, Clough, 23kgs £190. Brian McVicker, Bushmills, 24kgs £190. Sandra Hunter, Bushmills, 29kgs £190. Bushmills farmer, 23kgs £188. B McVicker, Bushmills, 24kgs £187. Conor Kelly, Ballynahinch, 25kgs £185. David Hanna, Ballymoney, 24kgs £185. Alan Wylie, Bushmills, 22kgs £185. T Irwin, Coleraine, 23kgs £184. Gavin Chestnutt, Liscolman, 23kgs £183. William Morrison, Mosside, 21kgs £175. G Millen, Coleraine, 21½kgs, £179. Seamus Mullan, Drumsurn, 22kgs £173.
Hoggets
David Hayes, Clough, 27kgs £178. Norman Kyle, Bushmills, 25kgs £170. Aidan Hamilton, Ballycastle, 22kgs £160. William Elliott, Ballycastle, 22kgs £159. D Heffron, Randalstown, 23kgs £155.
Breeding sheep
V Petticrew, Cairncastle, ewes with single lambs, £206, £198, £184. Sean McDonnell, Glenariffe, full mouth ewes, 1½ lamb, £192, £190.
Cull ewes
Ciaran McAuley, Randalstown, Texel, £230. S White, Cloughmills, Charollais, £180. Des McCollum, Loughguile, Border Leicester, £172. William Knowles, Cloughmills, Texel, £170. David Hayes, Cloughmills, Suffolk, £166. John Kinney, Ballycastle, Texel, £156. William Morrison, Mosside, Texel, £165. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, Dorsets, £158. William Elliott, Ballycastle, Texel, £162. V Petticrew, Cairncastle, Border Leicester, £147. TE and G Irwin, Coleraine, Texel, £148. W and J O’Kane, Carnlough, Suffolk, £150. Neil Carey, Cloughmills, Suffolk, £136. John Todd, Ballycastle, Texel, £138. M Martin, Dunloy, Crossbreds £138. Norman Kyle, Bushmills, Texel, £152. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £149. Brendan Hughes, Martinstown, Texel, £144. Jas McHenry, Glenariffe, Dorsets, £142.
Sale every Wednesday night at 6.30pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
