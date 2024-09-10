Marts: Firm trade for cattle at Draperstown Mart, store bullocks selling to £1860/680kg
Bullocks
M Diamond £1860/680kg £1720/670kg £1690/670kg £1680/620kg £1590/590kg E McGuigan £1830/660kg £1770/610kg £1390/430kg J Rodgers £1700/720kg £1640/740kg £1540/670kg £1530/720kg C Henry £1570/520kg R Pickering £1550/510kg £1470/480kg £1460/520kg £1440/530kg £1360/500kg £1300/420kg £1250/450kg I Bruce £1540/560kg £1400/470kg M McErlean £1400/500kg J Henry £1270/370kg £1160/370kg W Mills £1250/500kg £990/410kg and E McGuigan £950/350kg.
Heifers
G Lynch £1660/610kg P McGuigan £1610/660kg J McKenna £1600/580kg £1500/570kg £1500/580kg £1500/570kg £1490/510kg £1400/510kg £1400/540kg £1360/500kg J Chivers £1520/480kg £1470/490kg £1400/430kg £1390/440kg £1380/380kg £1370/450kg £1350/480kg £1340/440kg M Millar £1500/580kg £1480/600kg £1400/590kg £1390/550kg £1350/500kg E McGuigan £1500/500kg J Doris £1470/550kg £1460/490kg £1450/450kg £1420/460kg M McErlean £1470/540kg P McGuigan £1470/530kg R Pickering £1460/540kg and F Gormley £1450/550kg.
Weanlings
C George £1410/380kg £1050/330kg £1000/330kg C Slane £1360/440kg £1350/420kg £950/350kg P Miller £1040/330kg £960/310kg £910/310kg £900/300kg £900/300kg £900/280kg K Black £1030/450kg £860/350kg £860/370kg V Scullion £890/360kg H Spillane £860/350kg and T Moran £800/350kg.
Fat cows
K Quinn £2074/850kg P McGuigan £1948/840kg £1575/750kg S McGuigan £1905/750kg I McAleece £1800/720kg K McKinstry £1688/630kg B Hackett £1594/670kg J Devine £1533/730kg A McGuigan £1526/700kg J Kelly £1523/680kg K Quinn £1428/760kg J Dunlop £1378/650kg C George £1366/690kg R Lyle £1300/540kg £1260/540kg £1220/500kg and G Bell £1288/560kg.
