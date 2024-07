Marts: Firm trade for cattle at Enniskillen Mart, store bullocks selling to £1780

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A summer entry of 619 cattle continued a firm all round trade.

Store bullocks selling to 315ppk for a 564kg Charolais at £1780.

Light weights to 346ppk for a 436kg Charolais at £1510.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Springfield producer 554kg Charolais at £1400, 378kg Charolais at £970; Newtownbutler producer 452kg Limousin at £1250; Lisnaskea producer 478kg Limousin at £1250, 524kg Limousin at £1390; Dungannon producer 480kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1410, 442kg Limousin at £1460; Drumcose producer 542kg Charolais at £1530; Culkey producer 436kg Charolais at £1510; Derrygonnelly producer 484kg Charolais at £1400; Derrylin producer 544kg Charolais at £1590, 426kg Charolais at £1180, 410kg Charolais at £1170; Trillick producer 382kg Charolais at £1230, 432kg Charolais at £1350, 508kg Charolais at £1520; Letterbreen producer 594kg Charolais at £1600, 522kg Charolais at £1580, 526kg Charolais at £1590, 464kg Charolais at £1550; Magheraveely producer 588kg Charolais at £1760, 574kg Charolais at £1690, 600kg Charolais at £1640, 564kg Charolais at £1780; Lisbellaw producer 390kg Charolais at £1380, 412kg Charolais at £1380 and Tempo producer 604kg Charolais at £1680.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1500 paid for a 490kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £650 to £1160 for a 430kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Belleek producer 490kg Charolais at £1500, 430kg Charolais bull at £1250, 354kg Charolais steer at £1150, 393kg Charolais steer at £950; Enniskillen producer 393kg Charolais heifer at £950, 400kg Charolais heifer at £1120, 435kg Charolais steer at £1160, 406kg Charolais steer at £1190; Derrygonnelly producer 372k Charolais bull at £1320, 334kg Charolais bull at £1270, 236kg Charolais bull at £820; Enniskillen producer 372kg Simmental heifer at £960, 308kg Simmental heifer at £980, 318kg Simmental heifer at £1000, 373kg Simmental heifer at £1140; Derrylin producer 364kg Limousin steer at £1290, 384kg Charolais steer at £1130, 301kg Charolais heifer at £890

Tempo producer 431kg Charolais heifer at £1050, 380kg Charolais heifer at £990, 466kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £910; Trillick producer 419kg Belgian Blue heifer at £910, 415kg Saler steer at £1050, 391kg Belgian Blue heifer at £890; Derrylin producer 372kg Limousin heifer at £1030, 359kg Limousin heifer at £990, 305kg Charolais steer at £1080; Tempo producer 334kg Charolais steer at £1160, 369kg Charolais steer at £1150, 399kg Charolais steer at £1300, 416kg Charolais steer at £1430, 418kg Charolais steer at £1250; Lisnaskea producer 256kg Limousin bull at £860, 376kg Charolais bull at £1290; Kesh producer 287kg Charolais bull at £1250, 329kg Charolais bull at £1280, 280kg Charolais bull at £1250, 317kg Charolais heifer at £900; Enniskillen producer 406kg Charolais steer at £1190, 400kg Charolais heifer at £1120, 435kg Charolais steer at £1160, 352kg Charolais heifer at £1090; Fivemiletown producer 317kg Charolais heifer at £910, 284kg Charolais steer at £1000, 307kg Charolais steer at £980; Florcecourt producer 430kg Charolais heifer at £1160, 385kg Limousin steer at £1210; Enniskillen producer 345kg Charolais steer at £1140, 405kg Charolais heifer at £1170, 450kg Charolais steer at £1310, 306kg Charolais heifer at £1090, 302kg Charolais steer at £1260; Lisnaskea producer 253kg Limousin steer at £810, 265kg Limousin steer at £880, 244kg Limousin steer at £860, 259k Limousin steer at £780 and Kinawley producer 331kg Limousin steer at £1010, 3003kg Charolais steer at £1080, 312kg Luing steer at £860, 330kg Charolais heifer at £880.

Calves

Beef bred drop calves sold to £580 for a Simmental bull.

Tempo producer Simmental bull at £580, Simmental bull at £570, Belgian Blue bull at £360; Derrylin producer Belgian Blue bull at £295, Limousin bull at £370; Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £350, Aberdeen Angus bull 430, Aberdeen Angus bull at £445; Ballygawley producer Belgian Blue bull at £455, Belgian Blue bull at £430, Belgian Blue bull at £420 and Enniskillen producer Belgian Blue bull at £385, Belgian Blue heifer at £245.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to top of £2300 paid for a Charolais cow with Hereford Limousin heifer at foot.

Castlederg producer Charolais cow with Limousin heifer at £2300; Kesh producer Saler cow with Charolais bull at £2180; Lisnaskea producer Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £2180, Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £1780; Irvinestown producer Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £2120 and Kesh producer Belgian Blue cow with Belgian Blue bull at £1720.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 296ppk for a 580kg Charolais at £1720.

Lighter weights to 310ppk paid for a 400kg Charolais at £1240

Newtownbutler producer Charolais 600kg at £1730, Charolais 590kg at £1700; Tempo producer Charolais 580kg at £1720; Trillick producer Charolais 600kg at £1710; Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 560kg at £1600 and Rosslea producer Charolais 490kg at £1420, Charolais 480kg at £1400.

