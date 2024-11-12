Marts: Firm trade for cattle at Markethill Mart, cows selling to £2323

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An entry of 100 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 12th November sold in a very firm trade with prices for all cows increased on the week.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plainer black and white cows particularly saw a noticeable increase on price.

Cow/heifers sold to £253 for 580k at £1470 from a Crossmaglen farmer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cows sold to £246 for 638k at £1570 followed by £2323 for 760k at £1770 from a Castlewellan producer.

Farming Life livestock markets

All good quality beef cows from £200 to £228 per 100 kilos.

Clean cattle sold up to £285 for 660k at £1900 for a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £279 for 750k at £2100 from a Cullyhanna producer.

Overage bullocks sold to £234 for 1048k at £2350 from an Armagh producer.

Friesian cows sold up to £179 for 690k at £1220 for a Poyntzpass producer followed by £177 for 708k at £1250 from a Bessbrook farmer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All fleshed Friesians from £148 to £159 per 100 kilos. Second quality Friesians from £130 to £145 and the poorest types from £110 to £125 per 100 kilos.

Aged bulls sold from £190 to £204 for 810k at £1660 for a Banbridge farmer.

Cull cows

Crossmaglen farmer 582k £1470 £253.00; Tandragee farmer 638k £1570 £246.00; Castlewellan farmer 762k £1770 £232.00; Mayobridge farmer 588k £1340 £228.00; Crossmaglen farmer 646k £1460 £226.00; Crossmaglen farmer 768k £1690 £220.0; Aghalee farmer 706k £1550 £220.00; Crossmaglen farmer 610k £1320 £216.00 and Mayobridge farmer 814k £1730 £213.

Clean cattle

Cullyhanna farmer 666k £1900 £285.00; Cullyhanna farmer 754k £2100 £279.00; Cullyhanna farmer 766k £2110 £275.00; Ballynahinch farmer 582k £1440 £247.00 and Armagh farmer 1048k £2450 £234.

Bulls

Advertisement

Advertisement

Banbridge farmer 812k £1660 £203.00 and Dungannon farmer 960k £1950 £203.

Friesian cull cows

Poyntzpass farmer 680k £1220 £179.00; Bessbrook farmer 708k £1250 £177.00; Loughgilly farmer 692k £1100 £159.00; Newry farmer 690k £1090 £158.00; Newry farmer 658k £1030 £157.00; Armagh farmer 622k £960 £154.00; Kilkeel farmer 696k £1070 £154.00; Kilkeel farmer 732k £1120 £153.00 and Dromara farmer 708k £1050 £148.

Calves

An increased entry of 180 calves sold in an exceptionally strong demand.

Heifer calves sold to £600 for a eight week old Charolais followed by £550 for eight week old Charolais.

All good quality heifers sold from £260 to £440 each.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bull calves sold to £440 for a Simmental followed by £400 for a Limousin.

Main demand for good quality bulls from £330 to £400 each.

Bull calves

Simmental £445; Limousin £400; Belgian Blue £395; Aberdeen Angus £395; Aberdeen Angus £365; Charolais £365; Belgian Blue £360; Limousin £360 and Aberdeen Angus £345.

Heifer calves

Charolais £600; Charolais £550; Hereford £440; Hereford £390; Hereford £370; Charolais £360; Aberdeen Angus £340 and Charolais £325.