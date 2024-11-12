Marts: Firm trade for cattle at Markethill Mart, cows selling to £2323
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Plainer black and white cows particularly saw a noticeable increase on price.
Cow/heifers sold to £253 for 580k at £1470 from a Crossmaglen farmer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cows sold to £246 for 638k at £1570 followed by £2323 for 760k at £1770 from a Castlewellan producer.
All good quality beef cows from £200 to £228 per 100 kilos.
Clean cattle sold up to £285 for 660k at £1900 for a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £279 for 750k at £2100 from a Cullyhanna producer.
Overage bullocks sold to £234 for 1048k at £2350 from an Armagh producer.
Friesian cows sold up to £179 for 690k at £1220 for a Poyntzpass producer followed by £177 for 708k at £1250 from a Bessbrook farmer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
All fleshed Friesians from £148 to £159 per 100 kilos. Second quality Friesians from £130 to £145 and the poorest types from £110 to £125 per 100 kilos.
Aged bulls sold from £190 to £204 for 810k at £1660 for a Banbridge farmer.
Cull cows
Crossmaglen farmer 582k £1470 £253.00; Tandragee farmer 638k £1570 £246.00; Castlewellan farmer 762k £1770 £232.00; Mayobridge farmer 588k £1340 £228.00; Crossmaglen farmer 646k £1460 £226.00; Crossmaglen farmer 768k £1690 £220.0; Aghalee farmer 706k £1550 £220.00; Crossmaglen farmer 610k £1320 £216.00 and Mayobridge farmer 814k £1730 £213.
Clean cattle
Cullyhanna farmer 666k £1900 £285.00; Cullyhanna farmer 754k £2100 £279.00; Cullyhanna farmer 766k £2110 £275.00; Ballynahinch farmer 582k £1440 £247.00 and Armagh farmer 1048k £2450 £234.
Bulls
Advertisement
Advertisement
Banbridge farmer 812k £1660 £203.00 and Dungannon farmer 960k £1950 £203.
Friesian cull cows
Poyntzpass farmer 680k £1220 £179.00; Bessbrook farmer 708k £1250 £177.00; Loughgilly farmer 692k £1100 £159.00; Newry farmer 690k £1090 £158.00; Newry farmer 658k £1030 £157.00; Armagh farmer 622k £960 £154.00; Kilkeel farmer 696k £1070 £154.00; Kilkeel farmer 732k £1120 £153.00 and Dromara farmer 708k £1050 £148.
Calves
An increased entry of 180 calves sold in an exceptionally strong demand.
Heifer calves sold to £600 for a eight week old Charolais followed by £550 for eight week old Charolais.
All good quality heifers sold from £260 to £440 each.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bull calves sold to £440 for a Simmental followed by £400 for a Limousin.
Main demand for good quality bulls from £330 to £400 each.
Bull calves
Simmental £445; Limousin £400; Belgian Blue £395; Aberdeen Angus £395; Aberdeen Angus £365; Charolais £365; Belgian Blue £360; Limousin £360 and Aberdeen Angus £345.
Heifer calves
Charolais £600; Charolais £550; Hereford £440; Hereford £390; Hereford £370; Charolais £360; Aberdeen Angus £340 and Charolais £325.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.