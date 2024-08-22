Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A good entry of 350 calves and weanlings on Thursday 15th August met an outstanding trade for all types on offer.

All types of calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Kilrea Mart

Bull calves

Newtownards farmer, Charolais £860, £810, £775, £765, £760, Belgian Blue £750, £745, Charolais £710, Belgian Blue £700, £695, £690, Charolais £680, £670, £650, Belgian Blue £635, £630, £465; Magherafelt farmer, Aberdeen Angus £615, £555, £500; Rasharkin farmer, Aberdeen Angus £575, Belgian Blue £500; Ballyronan farmer, Simmental £570, £250; Toomebridge farmer, Limousin £515, £385; Dervock farmer, Hereford £495; Limavady farmer, Limousin £490, £395, £320; Tobermore farmer, Aberdeen Angus £490; Portglenone farmer, Aberdeen Angus £480; Rasharkin farmer, Belgian Blue £460, £445; Dungiven farmer, Belgian Blue £450; Cookstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £430; Glarryford farmer, Aberdeen Angus £415; Limavady farmer, Holstein £410, £375, £245; Cullybackey farmer, Aberdeen Angus £375; Bangor farmer, Aberdeen Angus £370, Shorthorn beef £345, Aberdeen Angus £325; Castlederg farmer, Stabiliser£370, £285, Shorthorn £285, Simmental £240; Coleraine farmer, Aberdeen Angus £335, £280, Holstein £250, Aberdeen Angus £200; Cullybackey farmer, Aberdeen Angus £332, £270, £225, Simmental £225; Bushmills farmer, Fleckvieh £330; Maghera farmer, Simmental £310; Dervock farmer, Aberdeen Angus £305; Ballycastle farmer, Aberdeen Angus £290; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £290; Garvagh farmer, Shorthorn beef £290; Cookstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £280, Shorthorn beef £275; Magherafelt farmer, Shorthorn £275, Danish Red £230; Garvagh farmer, Holstein £255; Kilrea farmer, Belgian Blue £255; Dervock farmer, Hereford £235; Moneymore farmer, Simmental £230, £225; Limavady farmer, Simmental £225 and Dervock farmer, Friesian £210.

Heifer calves

Cullybackey farmer, Charolais £690, Shorthorn beef £675, Charolais £670; Tobermore farmer, Aberdeen Angus £565, £425; Rasharkin farmer, Hereford £480; Magherafelt farmer, Aberdeen Angus £460; Magherafelt farmer, Hereford £455; Rasharkin farmer, Hereford £455, Aberdeen Angus £350; Garvagh farmer, Limousin £390, Hereford £340; Limavady farmer, Belgian Blue £375; Cookstown farmer, Belgian Blue £370; Dervock farmer, Hereford £370; Portglenone farmer, Simmental £370; Portglenone farmer, Aberdeen Angus £355, £330; Portglenone farmer, Simmental £345, £300, £265, £270, £260, £200; Coleraine farmer, Aberdeen Angus £340, £214; Glarryford farmer, Aberdeen Angus £330, £310; Bangor farmer, Aberdeen Angus £320; Kilrea farmer, Charolais £300, Belgian Blue £210; Portglenone farmer, Aberdeen Angus £295, £265; Dervock farmer, Aberdeen Angus £265; Limavady farmer, Simmental £265; Garvagh farmer, Aberdeen Angus £255; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £230, £210; Cullybackey farmer, Simmental £230, Aberdeen Angus £215 and Toomebridge farmer, Limousin £225.

Friesian calves

Super trade.

More required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £255.

Good demand for thick types.

Young Friesian calves needed.

Weanlings/suckler calves (90)

A great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental beef bred types.

Friesian cross types and Friesian and Holstein lumps.

Weanlings to top of £950 and 310 ppk.

A super entry of 1700 fat lambs and ewes on Monday 19th August met a steady trade throughout this week with quality lambs in good demand.

Lambs to £6.08 per kg and to top of £178.00

Fat ewes to £290.

Spring lambs

Coleraine farmer, 26k £158 (608); Upperlands farmer, 13.5k £80.50 (596); Cookstown farmer, 24.5k £145 (592); Garvagh farmer, 22k £130 (591); Aghadowey farmer, 23k £135 (587); Dungiven farmer, 23k £134 (583); Cookstown farmer, 18k £104.50 (581); Coleraine farmer, 27k £156.50 (580); Aghadowey farmer, 25k £144.50 (578); Coleraine farmer, 23k £133 (578); Maghera farmer, 23k £133 (578); Dunloy farmer, 21.5k £124 (577); Portglenone farmer, 22.5k £129 (573); Kilrea farmer, 23.5k £134.50 (572); Randalstown farmer, 18k £103 (572); Coleraine farmer, 22k £125.50 (571); Portglenone farmer, 24k £137 (571); Upperlands farmer, 18k £102 (567); Ballymoney farmer, 24k £135.50 (565); Garvagh farmer, 21.5k £121.50 (565); Tobermore farmer, 23k £130 (565); Coleraine farmer, 19.5k £110 (564); Feeny farmer, 24.5k £138 (563); Ballymoney farmer, 23.5k £132 (562); Mosside farmer, 23.5k £132 (562); Coleraine farmer, 19.5k £109.50 (562); Rasharkin farmer, 23k £129 (561); Upperlands farmer, 20.5k £115 (561) and Coleraine farmer, 15k £84 (560).

Fat ewes on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Good entry of ewes to £290.

More ewes needed.

Dairy report: A good entry of dairy on Tuesday 20th August to a top price of £1820 for a calved cow.

Lots of buyers in attendance looking all types of dairy stock.

Magherafelt farmer, batch of calved cows to £1820, £1700, £1620 and £1600.

More stock required weekly.

A super entry of 530 fat cows, sucklers and store cattle on Wednesday 21st August at Kilrea met an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand.

Steers to £2000 and heifers to £1870.

Fat cows and bulls to £1720.

Fat cows: 140 on offer, sharp trade.

Cullybackey farmer, 590k Limousin £1680 (285); Portglenone farmer, 580k Simmental £1520 (262); Swatragh farmer, 570k Limousin £1480 (260); Toomebridge farmer, 470k Limousin £1220 (260); Swatragh farmer, 540k Limousin £1400 (259); Castlerock farmer, 670k Limousin £1720 (257); Toomebridge farmer, 540k Limousin £1380 (256); Randalstown farmer, 570k Simmental £1410 (247); Glarryford farmer, 500k Aberdeen Angus £1230 (246) and Dungiven farmer, 590k Aberdeen Angus £1430 (242).

Suckler

Springing heifers to a top of £1720.

All types of suckler stock required.

Heifers

Ballymoney farmer, 370k Limousin £1370 (370), 310k £340 (336); L’Derry farmer, 470k Limousin £1610 (343); Ballymena farmer, 520k Charolais £1690 (325), 540k £1750 (324), 590k £1870 (317), 540k £1690 (313), 550k £1690 (307), 510k £1510 (304), 610k £1840 (302); Killaloo farmer, 400k Limousin £1280 (320); Coleraine farmer, 270k Limousin £860 (319); Garvagh farmer, 520k Limousin £1650 (317); Kilrea farmer, 410k Limousin £1280 (312) and Claudy farmer, 400k Limousin £1200 (300).

Steers

Magherafelt farmer, 320k Charolais £970 (303); Dungiven farmer, 410k Limousin £1230 (300), 440k £1260 (286); Coleraine farmer, 650k Charolais £1890 (291); Limavady farmer, 620k Charolais £1780 (287); Ballymena farmer, 490k Charolais £1390 (284), 540k £1470 (272); Aghadowey farmer, 480k Aberdeen Angus £1330 (277), 600k £1630 (272); Coleraine farmer, 590k Belgian Blue £1630 (276), 560k £1530 (273), 520k £1420 (273) and Dungiven farmer, 550k Aberdeen Angus £1500 (273).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.