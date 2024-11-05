Good entry of sheep at Tuesday’s sale, sold to a steady trade.

Lambs sold to £174. Ewes sold to £244.

Lambs - Annacloy producer 5 Texel 30kg £174, 1 Suffolk 30kg £161, Bangor producer Texel 28kg £160, Downpatrick producer 9 Texel 26kg £152, Bangor producer Texel 23kg £149, Newtownards producer 3 Hampshire 30kg £148, 5 Hampshire 27kg £142, Lisburn producer 6 Texel 26kg £144.50, Crossgar producer 27 Texel 24kg £141, Bangor producer 11 Suffolk 25kg £141, Comber producer 15 Texel 24kg £140, Ballywalter producer 14 Suffolk 25kg £140, Ballynahinch producer 7 Charollais 23kg £138, Lisburn producer 17 Texel 24kg £137.50, Comber producer 30 Texel 24kg £136.50, Belfast producer 14 Dorset 24kg £136, Downpatrick producer 20 Texel 24kg £134, Dromara producer 14 Texel 22kg £130, Comber producer 28 Texel 22kg £130, Ballynahinch producer 22 Texel 22kg £128.50, Ballygowan producer 9 Texel 22kg £128, Ballynahinch producer 16 Suffolk 21kg £127.50, Saintfield producer 10 Charollais 21kg £127, Castlewellan producer 19 Charollais 20kg £126, Comber producer 14 Charollais 19kg £123, Crumlin producer 18 Texel 20kg £122, Comber producer 7 Charollais 17kg £119, Downpatrick producer 16 Texel 18kg £119, Saintfield producer 13 Charollais 18kg £118, Belfast producer 9 Dorset 18kg £118, Comber producer 26 Texel 17kg £117, Downpatrick producer 21 Charollais 17kg £115, Crumlin producer 25 Texel/Suffolk 16kg £112, Saintfield producer 14 Charollais 16kg £110, Saintfield producer 12 Texel 15kg £105, Hillsborough producer 26 Suffolk 15kg £104, Comber producer 12 Suffolk 15kg £100, Castlewellan producer 22 Texel 14kg £98 and Killinchy producer 9 Suffolk 14kg £96.

Ewes - Greyabbey producer 3 Texel £244, Bangor producer 2 Texel £220, 2 Suffolk £186, Newtownards producer 3 Suffolk £212, Lisburn producer 3 Texel £205, Crossgar producer Texel £196, Downpatrick producer 4 Texel £190, 4 Texel £178, 8 Suffolk £170, Castlewellan producer 7 Suffolk £184, Donaghadee producer 6 Charollais £179, 2 Suffolk £175, Crumlin producer 12 Suffolk £177, Crossgar producer 5 Texel £175, Ballygowan producer 6 Suffolk £174, Downpatrick producer 3 Suffolk £170, 9 Suffolk £159, Lisburn producer 7 Charollais £166, Dromara producer 5 Suffolk £164, 7 Suffolk £148, Comber producer 6 Suffolk £160, Newtownards producer 12 Suffolk £160, Millisle producer 5 Lelyn £154, 6 Dorset £150, Saintfield producer 3 Dorset £140, Saintfield producer 4 Suffolk £140, Killinchy producer 3 Mule £136 and Downpatrick producer 8 Mule £128, 5 Mule £116.

Great entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale which sold to a steady trade.

Topping the sale at £3400 was a charity heifer weanling, kindly donated by the Casement family, raising money for the Burns Unit in the Royal Victoria Hospital. Kindly purchased by Saintfield Livestock Mart. Thank you for all your support and donations.

Fat cattle: sold to £2152 for a 780kg Aberdeen Angus bullock, £276 per 100kg.

Cows sold to £1985 for a 810kg Charolais, £245 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Tyrella producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 780kg £276 £2152, 770kg £264 £2032, 860kg £232 £1995, 830kg £238 £1975, 840kg £226 £1898, 800kg £230 £1840, 740kg £244 £1805, Newtownhamilton producer Charolais bullocks 710kg £297 £2108, 710kg £290 £2059, 690kg £293 £2021, Craigavon producer Charolais cows 810kg £245 £1985, 790kg £250 £1975, Greyabbey producer Limousin cow 660kg £270 £1782, Saintfield producer Limousin heifer 610kg £285 £1738, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 780kg £212 £1653, 700kg £220 £1540, 740kg £198 £1465, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus cow 730kg £200 £1460, Downpatrick producer Montbeliarde cows 760kg £180 £1368, 730kg £183 £1335, Friesian cows 740kg £174 £1287, 690kg £168 £1159, Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 710kg £168 £1192, 670kg £176 £1179, 700kg £166 £1162 and Carryduff producer Friesian cows 720kg £155 £1116, 650kg £160 £1040.

Bullocks: Sold to £1750 for a 540kg Belgian Blue (325ppk).

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Belgian Blues 540kg £1750, 540kg £1660, 550kg £1600, 500kg £1590, 500kg £1570, 500kg £1540, 500kg £1490, Moira producer Charolais 550kg £1730, 520kg £1700, 530kg £1700, 550kg £1700, 520kg £1660, 550kg £1640, 520kg £1610, 510kg £1600, 500kg £1550, 500kg £1510, Tyrella producer Charolais 500kg £1650, 480kg £1590, Saintfield producer Limousins 540kg £1630, 500kg £1620, Banbridge producer Charolais 500kg £1600, 510kg £1590, 470kg £1570, 470kg £1550, 460kg £1500, Belfast producer Charolais 400kg £1410, 380kg £1400.

Heifers: Sold to £1790 for a 600kg Limousin (298ppk).

Leading prices: Crossgar producer Limousins 600kg £1790, 580kg £1630, 550kg £1610, 550kg £1590, 550kg £1500, 500kg £1480, 500kg £1450, Newtownards producer Limousins 560kg £1640, 540kg £1600, 490kg £1530, Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus 550kg £1570, 470kg £1510, Saintfield producer Charolais 500kg £1530, 450kg £1440, 440kg £1370, Lisburn producer Limousin/Aberdeen Angus 460kg £1430, 470kg £1410, 440kg £1350, 450kg £1330, Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus 470kg £1430, 410kg £1400, 450kg £1380, 450kg £1360, 430kg £1290, Comber producer Herefords 450kg £1390, 430kg £1360.

Calf ring: Sold to £630 for a reared Limousin bull.

Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Reared Limousin bulls £630, £590, Limousin heifers £600, £540, £510, Friesian bulls £320, £300 twice, Hillsborough producer reared Aberdeen Angus bull £570, Aberdeen Angus heifers £530, £490, Lisburn producer Limousin bulls £390, £360, £320, Limousin heifers £360, £340, £310, Friesian bulls £140, £100, £90, Downpatrick producer Limousin bull £360, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £340, £320 twice, £290, Aberdeen Angus heifers £290, £260 and Ballygowan producer Hereford bulls £340, £330, £320, £300, Hereford heifer £320, Friesian bulls £130, £110, £85.