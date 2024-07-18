Marts: Good entry of stock saw steers selling to £1700 at Dungannon Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wednesday 17th July 2024: A good entry of stock saw steers sell to £1700 for a 590kg Charolais (288.00).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While heifers sold to £1750 for a 625kg Charolais (280.00).

Fat cows peaked at £1430 for a 750kg Hereford (191.00).

Dropped calves sold to £410 Hereford bull and heifer calves to £380 Hereford.

Dungannon Mart

Suckled cows and calves topped at £1200 for an Aberdeen Angus cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £1400 for a 485kg Limousin male (289.00).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While weanling heifers sold to £1080 for a 420kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (258.00).

Steers

Steer prices reached a height of £1700 for a 590kg Charolais (288.00) presented by P McGee, £1700 655kg Charolais (260.00), £1590 580kg Limousin (274.00), £1550 540kg Charolais (287.00); P Barker £1580 585kg Aberdeen Angus (270.00); T Montgomery £1420 540kg Aberdeen Angus (263.00); W Armstrong £1290 435kg Charolais (297.00), £1180 420kg Saler (281.00), £1010 345kg Saler (293.00) and a Sixmilecross farmer £1250 435kg Charolais (287.00), £1230 375kg Charolais (328.00), £1180 370kg Charolais (319.00), £1170 375kg Charolais (312.00), £1140 365kg Charolais (312.00), £1140 410kg Charolais (278.00), £1045 370kg Charolais (282.00), £990 330kg Charolais (300.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices peaked at £1750 625kg Charolais (280.00) presented by E Greenaway; J Ruddock £1720 585kg Charolais (294.00), £1660 595kg Charolais (279.00), £1590 550kg Charolais (289.00), £1460 530kg Charolais (276.00); R Magowan £1600 595kg Simmental (269.00); L Burns £1590 590kg Limousin (270.00); B Holland £1590 550kg Limousin (289.00), £1480 490kg Limousin (302.00), £1450 510kg Charolais (284.00), £1380 505kg Charolais (274.00), £1220 410kg Charolais (298.00); M Moore £1480 565kg Charolais (262.00); G Gibson £1460 545kg Charolais (268.00); D Lester £1340 470kg Limousin (285.00), £1260 445kg Limousin (283.00) and J Holland £1100 415kg Limousin (265.00).

Fat Cows sold to £1430 for a 750kg Hereford (191.00) presented by S McAtasney, £1160 640kg Hereford (181.00) and P Mullin £1080 670kg Belgian Blue (161.00).

Dropped calves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dropped calves peaked at £410 for a Hereford bull presented by I and S Marshall, £265 Hereford bull; A Wilson £400 Charolais bull; D Wilson £360 Belgian Blue bull; J Fields £360 Simmental bull; a Ballygawley farmer £345 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls, £330 Belgian Blue bull, £255 Fleckvieh bull; C Gunn £300 Limousin bull; J McReynolds £280 Belted Galloway bull; P Mullin £260 Aberdeen Angus bull, £250 Belgian Blue bull; E Fox £260 Belgian Blue bull and D McCullagh £255 Hereford bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £28 to £195 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves peaked at £380 for 3 Herefords presented by I and S Marshall, £320 Hereford heifer, £300 x 2 Hereford heifers; C Gunn £365 Limousin heifer; M Black £350 Aberdeen Angus heifer; E Fox £325 Belgian Blue heifer; D McCullagh £300 Belgian Blue heifer; R Miskimmons £300 x 2 Limousin heifers; D Montague £270 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers and E McVeigh £260 Limousin heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1200 for an Aberdeen Angus cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot presented by K Newell.

Weanling

Weanlings cleared to a height of £1400 for a 485kg Limousin male (289.00) presented by D Lester; I and S McAleece £1200 440kg Limousin (272.00), £990 360kg Charolais (275.00); B McCarney £1080 415kg Simmental (260.00), £930 315kg Simmental (293.00), £850 280kg Charolais (300.00), £850 290kg Charolais (292.00) and N Ewing £900 330kg Simmental (270.00).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weanling heifers sold to £1080 420kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (258.00) presented by N Ewing, £1000 390kg Simmental (256.00); K Hopper £840 330kg Shorthorn beef (254.00); I Young £710 260kg Belgian Blue (272.00) and D Montgomery £700 x 2 235kg Limousins (294.00).

Fat lamb prices remain steady to peak at £128 for a pen of 26kg lambs presented by M Kirkland, £109 21kg; E Ferry £120 25kg; J Shaw £120 26kg; D Quinn £116 23kg; D Newell £115 23kg and A Crawford £107 21kg, £105 21kg.

Store lambs sold to £94 19kg presented by K Newell and N Moore £89 17kg, £79 16kg.

Fat ewes sold to £165 presented by M Kirkland, £130, £94 and J Shaw £100.