Marts: Good harvest weather keeps sheep number smaller than usual at Armoy Mart
Fat lambs sold to £132.50, fat ewes sold to £132, store lambs to £110 and breeding ewes to £266.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
Martin Wilmot, Liscolman, 23kgs £132.50. Kelly Brothers, Ballycastle, 25kgs £131.50. A McFarline, Ballymena, 30kgs £131. A Murphy, Cushendun, 26kgs £131. Martin McBride, Armoy, 26kgs £130. D McKillop, Cushendall, 26kgs £130. M Maloney, Loughguile, 24kgs £129.50. John McKinley, Ballycastle, 24kgs £128. J Lyons, Coleraine, 25kgs £127. A Coyles, Dervock, 24kgs £123. CS and DJ Currie, Mosside, 23kgs £121.50. M Steele, Glenarm, 23kgs £122.50. D Steele, Glenarm, 23kgs £121. S Morrison, Mosside, 23kgs £118. J and S Fisher, Ballycastle, 22kgs £116.
Store lambs
Sean McGill, Ballyvoy, 24kgs Texel, £110. M McCurry, Cushendall, 17 Texel, £106.50. A McGarel, Cairncastle, 14 Crossbred £106. John McKeague, Ballycastle, 41 Texel, £106. Padraig McAuley, Loughguile, 20 Crossbreds £103. K Kane, Ballycastle, 21 Suffolk, £102. Jas McDonnell, Cushendall, 13 Crossbred £101. S McDonnell, Ballyvoy, 22 Texel, £100. John Kane, Cushendall, 11 Texel, £100. John Hunter, Broughshane, 48 Texel, £97.00. Paul Black, Ballycastle, 55 Charollais, £96.00.
Ewe lambs
B McEldowney, Draperstown, 12 Suffolk, £136, 12, £133. Harry Carey, Loughguile, 12 Mules, £128. John Kane, Cushendall, 13 Suffolk, £128. G McEldowney, Draperstown, 14, Blackface, £128. E Duncan, Ballyvoy, 11 Texel, £128.
Hoggets
C McDonnell, Armoy, 10 Mules, £266, 12, £250, 10, £230, 12, £230. Donal Gillan, Pharis, 4, £260. Des Mckeeman, Bushmills, 12 Mules, £250, 12, £226.
Fat ewes
Pat McErlain, Armoy, Suffolk, £132. Sean McBride, Ballyvoy, Border Leicester, £122. David Steele, Glenarm, Suffolk, £120. J and S Fisher, Ballycastle, Texel, £118. Pat McErlain, Armoy, Suffolk, £104. Ray Higgins, Newtowncrommelin, Crossbreds £100.
