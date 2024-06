Marts: Good quality heavy lambs selling to a top of £181 at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Good quality heavy lambs sold to a top of £181 on Monday 3rd June.

Main demand for heavy lambs from £165 to £178 with a sale average of £171 per head.

Top rate for heavy lambs 717p for 24k at £172 from an Armagh farmer followed by 696p for 25k £174 for a Middletown farmer.

Good quality light lambs sold from 680p to 759p for 19.5k £148 from a Tynan farmer followed by 735p for 23k £169 from a Crossmaglen producer.

A Portadown farmer received 730p for 20.7k at £151.

230 cull ewes sold to a top of £214.

Main demand from £140 to £210.

Plainer ewes from £130 each.

Heavy lambs

Armagh farmer 24k £172 717p; Middletown farmer 25k £174 696p; Richhill farmer 24.5k £167 682p; Newry farmer 25.5k £168 659p; Middletown farmer 24k £158 658p and Armagh farmer 26k £168 646p.

Light lambs

Tynan farmer 19.5k £148 759p; Crossmaglen farmer 23k £169 735p; Portadown farmer 20.7k £151 730p; Mayobridge farmer 20.3k £146 719p; Middletown farmer 23.1k £166 719p; Richhill farmer 20k £143 715p and Middletown farmer 23k £164 713p.

An entry 75 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 4th June maintained a very firm trade with beef bred cows to £244 for 760k Aberdeen Angus at £1860 from a Newry farmer followed by £224 for 660k at £1480 from a Warrenpoint producer.

Main trade for good quality cows from £200 to £223 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesians sold from £147 to £157 per 100 kilos.

Second quality from £130 to £140 and the plainer types from £105 to £115 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Newry farmer 762k £1860 £244.00; Warrenpoint farmer 662k £1480 £224.00; Mountnorris farmer 600k £1340 £223.00; Lurgan farmer 654k £1460 £223.00; Tandragee farmer 588k £1300 £221.00; Crossmaglen farmer 598k £1300 £217.00; Armagh farmer 630k £1360 £216.00; Newry farmer 842k £1800 £214.00 and Lurgan farmer 614k £1310 £213.

Calves

Good quality bull calves sold to a top of £580 for a three week old Limousin followed by £510 for a six week old Blonde d'Aquitaine.

Main demand for good quality bulls from £280 to £390 each.

Second quality bulls from £200 to £270. Heifer calves to £390 for a three week old Blonde d'Aquitaine followed by £330 for a six week old blue.

All good quality heifers from £220 to £315 each.

Bull calves

Limousin £580; Blonde d'Aquitaine £510; Aberdeen Angus £430; Hereford £360; Blonde d'Aquitaine £370; Belgian Blue £330 and Limousin £305.

Heifer calves