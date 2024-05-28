Marts: Good quality heavy lambs selling to £199 each at Markethill Mart
Top rate for heavy lambs 746p/k for 24k at £179 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by 723p/k for 24k at £173.50 from a Portadown producer.
Light lambs sold to 818p/k for 20k at £163.50 from a Loughgall farmer, followed by 814p/k for 21k at £171 from a Portadown producer.
All good quality light lambs from 760-805p/k.
300 cull ewes sold in a very firm demand with fleshed ewes from £140 - £216, plainer types from £80 - £130 and a fat ewe donated by a Warrenpoint producer to Newry Hospice sold at £400.
The final sale of ewes and lambs returned a very strong trade with good quality doubles to £380, with others at £350, £345, £340 and £320.
Singles sold up to £330, £310 and £300 with main demand from £180- £240 each.
Heavy lambs
Cullyhanna producer 24k £179 746p/k: Portadown producer 24k £173.50 723p/k: Tandragee producer 24.4k £176 721p/k: Dromara producer 24.1k £172.50 716p/k: Keady producer 26k £186 715p/k: Keady producer 25.5k £180 706p/k: Keady producer 24k £168 700p/k: Portadown producer 25k £175 700p/k and Markethill producer 25k £174 696p/k.
Lightweight spring lambs
Loughgall producer 20k £163.50 818p/k: Portadown producer 21k £171 814p/k: Portadown producer 20.5k £165 805p/k: Richhill producer 20.5k £164 800p/k: Portadown producer 21.7k £173 797p/k: Markethill producer 21.6k £172 796p/k: Belleeks producer 21k £167 795p/k: Poyntzpass producer 21.5k £169 786p/k: Whitecross producer 21k £165 786p/k and Portadown producer 22.2k £173.50 782p/k.
