Marts: Good quality light lambs selling from 610-646p/k to a top of 685p/k at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1300 sheep in Markethill on Monday 17th June returned an easier trade for fat lambs.

Cull ewe trade was similar to previous weeks.

Good quality light lambs sold from 610-646p/k to a top of 685p/k for 20.8k at £142.50 from a Banbridge farmer, followed by 664p/k for 22k at £146 from an Armagh producer.

A large pen of 66 lambs, 23.3k, sold at £147.50 for a Jerrettspass farmer (633p/k).

Heavy lambs sold up to £181 each with several pens from £160 - £175.

Top rate of 668p/k for 25.3k at £169, followed by 663p/k for 24k at £159.

250 cull ewes sold to £185.

All well fleshed ewes from £130 to £180, plainer ewes from £70 to £110 each.

Heavy lambs

Armagh producer 25.3k £169 668p/k: Armagh producer 24k £159 663p/k: Crossmaglen producer 24.4k £159 652p/k: Richhill producer 24.6k £158 642p/k: Armagh producer 24.3k £154.50 636p/k: Bessbrook producer 24.7k £156 632p/k and Markethill producer 26.4k £166 629p/k.

Light lambs

Banbridge producer 20.8k £142.50 685p/k: Armagh producer 22k £146 664p/k: Keady producer 23.7k £153 646p/k: Markethill producer 23k £148 644p/k: Crossmaglen producer 21k £134 638p/k: Portadown producer 20.8k £132.50 637p/k: Richhill producer 23.2k £147 634p/k: Newry producer 23.3k £147.50 633p/k and Belleeks producer 20.7k £131 633p/k.

Store lambs