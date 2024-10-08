Marts: Good show of cattle at Armoy Mart, steers selling to £1,960
Fat cows sold to £1,520.
Leading prices
John McHenry, Glenariffe, 800kgs, Aberdeen Angus, £1,960. Ivan McKay, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus, 680kgs £1,720, 700kgs £1,680, 650kgs £1,680, 540kgs £1,460, 420kgs £1,190, 500kgs £1,360, 430kgs £1,200, 470kgs £1,350, 400kgs £1,250, 400kgs £1,120. Harold Chambers, Bushmills, Limousin, 440kgs £1,310, 480kgs £1,360, 490kgs £1,370, 450kgs £1,300. Stephen Hunter, Dervock, Limousin, 570kgs £1,400, 570kgs £1,400. Ivan Smyth, Bushmills, Limousin, 450kgs £1,200, 490kgs £1,280. Raymond Dunlop, Bushmills, Friesian, 740kgs £1,660, 620kgs £1,430, 700kgs £1,630. John Todd, Ballycastle, Shorthorn, 650kgs £1,620, 560kgs £1,340, 620kgs £1,500. Ed Kelly Randalstown, Friesian, 470kgs £1,290, 445kgs £1,200, 520kgs £1,290, 500kgs £1,250. Paul Black, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 550kgs £1,350. Sam Oliver, Limavady, Friesian, 690kgs £1,580, 500kgs £1,210, 620kgs £1,420. Liam McFaul, Rathlin, Aberdeen Angus, 420kgs £1,140. Carrickfergus producer, Hereford, 380kgs £1,180, 385kgs £1,180, 440kgs £1,190. Pat McNeill, Ballyvoy, Shorthorn beef, 400kgs £1,000. Sydney Dobbin, Shorthorn, 570kgs £1,280, 575kgs £1,340. K McCord, Antrim, Aberdeen Angus, 440kgs £1,060. David Murphy, Cushendall, Aberdeen Angus, 440kgs £1,140, 480kgs £1,170, 445kgs £1,190, 400kgs £1,140. John McKillop, Cushendall, Charolais, 450kgs £1,280. John McKenna, Dervock, Friesian, 560kgs £1,230, 550kgs £1,180, 500kgs £1,140, 560kgs £1,170. Adam Campbell, Finvoy, Friesian, 500kgs £1,120, 590kgs £1,120. G and A Thompson, Stranocum, Charolais, 490kgs £1,240.
Heifers
John Todd, Ballycastle, Limousin, 570kgs £1,600, 630kgs £1,500, 590kgs £1,460. Knox Stafford, Coleraine, Hereford, 720kgs £1,530. Loughlan Black, Mosside, Limousin, 630kgs £1,530. Stephen Hunter, Dervock, Limousin, 570kgs £1,460, 575kgs £1,450. Sydney Dobbin, Bushmills, Shorthorn, 540kgs £1,220, 545kgs £1,230, 520kgs £1,160, 530kgs £1,260, 500kgs £1,130. Charles McCormick, Armoy, Limousin, 520kgs £1,370, 440kgs £1,150, 530kgs £1,280, 430kgs £1,040. John McKillop, Cushendall, Charolais, 500kgs £1,350. Knox Stafford, Coleraine, Limousin, 570kgs £1,370. John Todd, Ballycastle, Shorthorn, 580kgs £1,440, 500kgs £1,230, 500kgs £1,240. Paul Black, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 550kgs £1,320. PJ and G O’Rawe, Martinstown, Hereford, 470kgs £1,40, 440kgs £1,040.
Fat cows
John Laverty, Armoy, Limousin, 610kgs £1,520. Liam McFaul, Rathlin, Aberdeen Angus, 700kgs £1,140. MD McNeill, Cushendall, Limousin, 580kgs £970, 670kgs £1,040. E Duncan, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 680kgs £1,000.
