Marts: Great entry of sheep at Saintfield Mart, ewes selling to £212

By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 22nd Oct 2024, 16:50 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2024, 15:09 BST
Great entry of over 1000 sheep at Tuesday’s sale at Saintfield Mart which sold to a steady trade.

Lambs sold to £172.

Ewes sold to £212.

Another super demand for store lambs - 16kg Charollais £113.50 and 15kg Texel £106.50 (710ppk).

Saintfield Mart. Picture: Saintfield MartSaintfield Mart. Picture: Saintfield Mart
Lambs - Downpatrick producer Texel 30kg £172, Greyabbey producer Charollais 30kg £168, Downpatrick producer 4 Texel 28kg £160, Lisburn producer 3 Beltex 25kg £155, Downpatrick producer 8 Charollais 27kg £153, Dromore producer 6 Texel 26kg £150, Downpatrick producer 22 Charollais 27kg £146.50, Ballykeel producer Texel 25kg £145, Killinchy producer 6 Suffolk 25kg £143, 9 Texel 25kg £141.50, Lisburn producer 11 Texel 25kg £142.50, Lisburn producer 12 Suffolk 26kg £142.50, Lisburn producer 11 Texel 25kg £141.50, Ballygawley producer 12 Texel 25kg £141, Ballykinlar producer 27 Charollais 26kg £141, Ballynahinch producer 11 Suffolk 26kg £141, Donaghadee producer 9 Texel 25kg £140, Castlewellan producer 25 Suffolk 26kg £140, Downpatrick producer 4 Charollais 26kg £140, Saintfield producer 10 Texel 25kg £139, Greyabbey producer 5 Charollais 24kg £138.50, Killinchy producer 27 Texel 24kg £138, Lisburn producer 15 Texel 24kg £137, Castlewellan producer 10 Texel 24kg £136.50, Seaforde producer 6 Texel 23kg £135, Ballygowan producer 20 Texel 23kg £135, Ballywalter producer 5 Charollais 23kg £134, Bangor producer 6 Suffolk 23kg £132, Ballygowan producer 17 Suffolk 23kg £131, Killinchy producer 28 Tex/Suffolk 23kg £131, Dromara producer 17 Dorset 22kg £130, Downpatrick producer 10 Texel 22kg £130, Comber producer 14 Suffolk 22kg £128, Downpatrick producer 13 Charollais 22kg £128, Killinchy producer 14 Texel 22kg £126.50, Killough producer 19 Texel 19kg £122.50, Seaforde producer 14 Texel 19kg £121.50, Portaferry producer 16 Texel 20kg £121, Lisburn producer 15 Texel 18kg £119, Ballykeel producer 19 Texel 18kg £119, Comber producer 12 Charollais 18kg £118.50, Comber producer 7 Texel 19kg £118, Comber producer 28 Tex/Charollais 19kg £117.50, Crossgar producer 23 Texel 19kg £116, Downpatrick producer 16 Charollais 16kg £113.50, Crossgar producer 6 Texel 16kg £113, Ballykeel producer 8 Texel 16kg £112, Killinchy producer 15 Lelyn 17kg £109, Portaferry producer 7 Texel 16kg £108, Comber producer 25 Texel 16kg £107, Downpatrick producer 14 Texel 15kg £106.50, Killyleagh producer 9 Suffolk 16kg £104, Killinchy producer 10 Charollais 15kg £103, Castlewellan producer 18 Texel 15kg £101, Comber producer 12 Charollais 15kg £100, Ballygowan producer 8 Texel 15kg £99, Portaferry producer 7 Texel 15kg £97, Craigavon producer 17 Texel 14kg £96, Lisburn producer 7 Charollais 14kg £94 and Carrowdore producer 25 Suffolk 14kg £90.

Ewes - Lisburn producer Texel £212, Comber producer 5 Charollais £199, 5 Texel £190, Crossgar producer 3 Suffolk £190, Comber producer 2 Texel £185, Lisburn producer 10 Suffolk £178, Killinchy producer 6 Texel £175, Castlewellan producer 6 Texel £169, Ballygawley producer 4 Charollais £168, Dromara producer 2 Suffolk £167, 5 Suffolk £155, Lisburn producer 4 Suffolk £164, Newtownards producer 8 Suffolk £160, Portaferry producer 5 Suffolk £160, Crumlin producer 6 Dorset £158, Saintfield producer 6 Suffolk £155, 9 Mule £120, Downpatrick producer 7 Charollais £155, 2 Suffolk £148, Killinchy producer 6 Suffolk £150, 9 Mule £118, Downpatrick producer 4 Suffolk £150, Crossgar producer 7 Suffolk £148, Ballygowan producer 6 Suffolk £145, 4 Mule £128, Ballynahinch producer 3 Suffolk £145, 7 Suffolk £138 and Killyleagh producer 9 Mule £122.

Great entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale at Saintfield Mart which sold to an excellent demand.

Fat cattle: Sold to £2193 for a 1070kg Limousin bull, £205 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Saintfield producer Limousin bull 1070kg £205 £2193, Ballygowan producer Charolais bullocks 820kg £264 £2164, 780kg £274 £2137, 800kg £262 £2096, Hillsborough producer Limousin bull 960kg £219 £2102, Newtownards producer Parthenais bull 970kg £204 £1978, Ballygowan producer Blonde d'Aquitaine cow 790kg £247 £1951, Bangor producer Limousin/Simmental cows 800kg £238 £1904, 780kg £224 £1747, 780kg £218 £1700, Comber producer Charolais cow 780kg £231 £1801, Carryduff producer Charolais cow 880kg £204 £1795, Charolais heifer 610kg £264 £1610, Ballygowan producer Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer 690kg £254 £1753, Saintfield producer Limousin bull 650kg £268 £1742, Downpatrick producer Saler bull 630kg £278 £1751, Saler cow 770kg £198 £1524, Castlewellan producer Limousin cow 730kg £236 £1722, Hillsborough producer Limousin heifer 650kg £264 £1716, Hillsborough producer Limousin cow 650kg £248 £1612, Saintfield producer Limousin cow 760kg £211 £1603, Downpatrick producer Belgian Blue cows 800kg £196 £1568, 810kg £202 £1636, Downpatrick producer Limousin cow 710kg £216 £1533, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus cow 810kg £188 £1522, Ballygowan producer Limousin cows 670kg £234 £1507, 630kg £238 £1499, 650kg £230 £1495, Ballykinlar producer Aberdeen Angus cow 790kg £184 £1453, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus cow 750kg £188 £1410, Ballynahinch producer Friesian heifers 610kg £220 £1342, 620kg £215 £1333, 610kg £209 £1275, Friesian cows 750kg £162 £1215, 650kg £178 £1157, Kircubbin producer Aberdeen Angus cow 690kg £193 £1331, Downpatrick producer Simmental cow 580kg £222 £1287, Lisburn producer Friesian cow 730kg £169 £1233, Lisburn producer Friesian cows 670kg £176 £1179, 740kg £158 £1169, 670kg £169 £1132 and Saintfield producer Friesian cows 650kg £179 £1163, 710kg £152 £1079.

Bullocks: Sold to £1930 for a 590kg Charolais (328ppk).

Leading prices: Dromara producer Charolais 590kg £1930, 570kg £1880, 580kg £1880, 580kg £1860, 570kg £1850, 540kg £1800, 540kg £1770, 520kg £1760, 550kg £1750, 570kg £1720, Drumbo producer Charolais/Limousins 520kg £1720, 470kg £1700, 460kg £1670, 460kg £1650, 510kg £1600, 490kg £1580, 470kg £1550, 460kg £1540, 450kg £1520, 460kg £1520, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus/Simmentals 680kg £1710, 670kg £1700, 600kg £1550, 560kg £1510, 500kg £1450, 500kg £1440, Tandragee producer Charolais 500kg £1580, 470kg £1540, 450kg £1500, 460kg £1470, 440kg £1460 and Ballykinlar producer Aberdeen Angus 590kg £1540, 520kg £1460, 500kg £1440, 470kg £1370.

Heifers: Sold to £2040 for a 700kg Charolais (292ppk).

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais 700kg £2040, 610kg £1890, 670kg £1850, 660kg £1750, 600kg £1600, 570kg £1580, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 630kg £1900, 570kg 31850, 600kg £1780, 530kg £1580, 500kg £1520 and Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus/Simmentals 640kg £1570, 570kg £1480.

Dropped calves: Excellent demand for calves, selling to £660 for reared Limousin bull calf and £470 for three week old Limousin bull calf.

