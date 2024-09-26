Marts: Great show of cattle at Lisahally Mart, bullocks selling to £1830/680kg
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bullocks
V Miller £1830/680kg £1800/670kg £1660/680kg G Miller £1790/660kg £1740/640kg £1720/640kg £1710/650kg K Laughlin £1700/640kg £1580/630kg £1480/610kg £1480/620kg £1450/640kg £1350/590kg H Sayers £1660/640kg £1650/630kg £1610/610kg £1610/600kg £1480/520kg £1470/520kg O McDevitt £1640/550kg £1630/560kg £1600/580kg £1400/600kg £1390/520kg D Devenney £1600/590kg £1590/660kg £1480/520kg £1440/560kg £1440/560kg £1370/520kg M Rodgers £1580/530kg £1430/470kg £1410/480kg £1300/400kg £1260/420kg J Connor £1490/520kg £1420/490kg £1360/500kg W Barclay £1400/480kg £1340/430kg J McClelland £1250/420kg £1200/370kg and G Edgar £1200/330kg.
Heifers
H Sayers £1610/540kg £1540/560kg £1510/520kg £1510/540kg £1490/530kg £1480/530kg £1360/480kg M Rodgers £1530/520kg £1170/420kg £1130/430kg £1100/420kg P Conwell £1360/540kg £1330/520kg £1270/500kg G McCauley £1280/550kg £1190/520kg J Connor £1200/450kg £1200/410kg £1120/360kg £1090/370kg M Townley £1180/410kg R Kee £1150/450kg R Lyle £1150/490kg R Moore £1140/470kg £1110/460kg R Wilson £1120/450kg £1080/420kg A Patrick £1120/480kg £1110/470kg £1000/430kg and J McNamee £1100/390kg £1090/350kg £1050/350kg.
Weanlings
Advertisement
Advertisement
G Edgar £1200/330kg £1120/360kg £850/370kg £800/290kg J McClelland £1100/360kg £1050/340kg £1020/360kg £1000/370kg £960/350kg £940/350kg M Townley £1110/370kg £1110/400kg £1100/350kg £1050/370kg £950/360kg J McClelland £1050/350kg £1000/320kg W Buchanan £990/390kg £970/380kg £970/360kg £930/380kg £930/400kg £890/370kg £850/370kg £850/380kg A Patrick £970/440kg £940/440kg G Christie £920/400kg R Wilson £920/370kg and J McKinney £920/390kg £910/400kg.
Fat cows
T Robinson £1560/630kg £1368/580kg S Johnston £1415/610kg K McCullagh £1270/550kg £1190/520kg D McCullagh £1166/550kg £1150/500kg and D Love £940/400kg.
Sheep
A large entry of sheep this week with over 1150 on offer, with a keen trade, fat lambs sold to £141.50/26.5kg and topped 588ppk and fat ewes made £192.
Lambs
J Adair £141.50/26.5kg R Clarke £140/27.5kg F Gormley £138/29kg J Young £134/26.5kg B Johnston £134/26kg C McDevitt £134/25.5kg R Wilson £132/27kg S McCay £131.50/25kg F O'Kane £131.50/25.5kg S Johnston £131.50/28kg P Deeney £130.50/25kg R Olphert £130/27kg RJ Henry £130/25.5kg S Parkhill £129.50/25kg £129/26kg B McShane £129/24kg A Olphert £129/24.5kg A Douglas £128/26kg J and R Young £128/25kg Hyland Farms £126/23.5kg S O'Neill £124.50/22kg R Lowry £124.50/23kg A Fleming £123.50/22.5kg and P Deeney £120/22.5kg.
Ewes
Advertisement
Advertisement
C Connell £192 S Johnston £176 £146 W Goligher £148 T Hamilton £142 £140 £134 B McShane £138 D O'Neill £138 £128 £126 K Moore £132 S Young £130 S Parkhill £130 and G McDaid £130.
Rams
M Collins 330gns 300gns 280gns 250gns 250gns 240gns D McCrea 300gns 210gns and T Hamilton 200gns.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.