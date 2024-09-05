Marts: Great show of cattle at Lisahally Mart, stores making 308ppk
Bullocks
P McShane £2150/820kg £2120/820kg S Sayers £1870/710kg £1810/690kg £1780/690kg £1700/650kg R Blackburn £1730/630kg £1560/620kg £1520/630kg £1330/510kg O McDevitt £1660/580kg £1530/520kg £1450/490kg R Boggs £1390/590kg £1320/560kg £1300/570kg £1280/550kg £1220/490kg £1150/520kg £1150/510kg £1100/490kg £1100/470kg R McNeill £1270/540kg £1240/530kg J Snodgrass £1260/460kg £1200/410kg £1140/440kg G Welch £1220/440kg £1030/430kg £1000/410kg Kelly Farms £1190/500kg £1160/490kg £1100/490kg £1060/430kg J Cairns £1160/510kg £1110/500kg and I Elliott £1130/420kg.
Heifers
R Waugh £1520/600kg £1470/590kg £1450/570kg £1360/560kg R Boggs £1430/610kg £1400/590kg £1330/570kg £1240/520kg £1190/520kg £1170/510kg £1170/510kg £1130/480kg £1110/460kg Kelly Farms £1390/520kg £1210/520kg £1200/510kg J Young £1310/490kg £1170/450kg £1160/450kg £1110/430kg G Doherty £1310/460kg £1190/390kg £1040/430kg £1000/420kg S Sayers £1280/580kg J Connor £1220/530kg £1080/460kg £1040/430kg R McNeill £1220/530kg £1160/500kg £1110/510kg and F Tinney £1200/510kg £1070/450kg.
Fat cows
H Nutt £1766/960kg J Lynch £1696/660kg £1580/610kg S Sayers £1598/850kg L Gormley £1415/580kg £1402/550kg N Neely £1278/680kg and M Rodgers £1230/540kg £1110/480kg £1080/460kg.
Sheep
Another large entry of sheep this week with a firm trade, fat lambs sold to £146 fat ewes £189 and breeding hoggets £206.
Lambs
K Lynch £146/29kg J Lowry £134/28.5kg £126.50/24.5kg W McDevitt £132/25kg Ballinacross Farms £130.50/25.5kg A Olphert £130/25kg £123/22.5kg A Moore £130/26kg £130/25kg £127/25kg RJ Henry £130/24kg H McCollum £130/25kg S Johnston £130/24.5kg J Ramsey £128.50/24.5kg S McGuigan £128.50/24.5kg J Cunningham £128/24kg T Hamilton £127.50/24.5kg J Ramsey £127.50/24kg Hyland Farms £127/24kg £121/23kg S Parkhill £126/24.5kg W Douglas £125/23.5kg W McDevitt £124/23.5kg J Dodds £122.50/23kg S Young £122.50/23kg D McLaughlin £120.50/23kg S Haslett £120.50/23kg £120/23kg S Farrell £120/22kg S McAleese £119/22.5kg and A Fleming £118.50/22kg.
Ewes
P Kerrigan £189 £163 £156 S Johnston £172 K Lynch £168 £142 D Hyndman £162 £148 £136 D Harbinson £150 K McCrory £145 £131 J McNulty £139 J O'Kane £136 B Sweeney £131 £122 A Hamilton £128 K Douglas £128 £122 £119 P O'Doherty £124 and T Brolly £120.
Breeding ewes
R Clarke £206 £180 J Hill £200 £194 £190 £180 £170 S Caskie £178 £178 C Donaghy £178 £166 P Donaghy £178 £176 J O'Kane £170 A Wallace £170 and J McKean £170 £162.
