Marts: Great show of cattle at Lisahally Mart, stores selling to £2100/820kg
Bullocks
P McShane £2100/820kg R Blackburn £1770/630kg £1690/600kg £1590/640kg £1470/550kg J McGowan £1710/660kg Kelly Farms £1400/500kg £1350/500kg £1340/520kg £1310/490kg £1300/490kg £1260/480kg £1250/480kg £1110/440kg £1090/440kg C Snodgrass £1280/510kg J Dodds £1270/600kg £1190/570kg £1150/540kg £1140/530kg £1110/540kg £1080/530kg £1070/490kg J McGowan £1230/470kg T Conway £1110/430kg £930/380kg C Snodgrass £1110/450kg £1060/420kg £960/420kg and A Thompson £930/340kg.
Heifers
K Cunningham £1540/560kg £1430/550kg £1340/520kg £1300/510kg £1300/540kg W Smyth £1520/550kg £1420/530kg £1380/510kg R Thompson £1300/520kg £1290/530kg £1190/510kg £1190/450kg £1130/480kg £1070/440kg £1070/460kg D Conwell £1240/500kg £1240/490kg P Conwell £1210/430kg £1120/420kg and T Conway £1120/430kg £1080/470kg £1070/400kg £980/360kg.
Fat cows
P Wilson £1490/580kg £1370/560kg T Robinson £1410/590kg £1280/550kg S McGuigan £1350/550kg £1290/510kg £1230/490kg RJ Black £1300/550kg £1290/520kg £1280/520kg and W Moore £1110/450kg.
Sheep
A steady trade in Lisahally this week with fat lambs selling to £135.26kg and fat ewes £190.
Lambs
M McCullagh £135/26kg H Dixon £133/30kg S Parkhill £126/25kg S Young £125/24kg A McLaughlin £125/25kg C Duffy £122/23.5kg J Cunningham £120.50/24kg R O'Kane £120/25kg J Cuthbert £120/23kg A McLaughlin £120/23.5kg D O'Neill £119/23kg and J Cuthbert £118.50/23kg.
Ewes
B Johnston £190 £144 M Doherty £186 S Parkhill £178 D McGuinness £162 S O'Neill £154 I Young £140 F Stewart £136 J and R Young £134 Bellarena Estate £132 M Doherty £128 £126 and C Duffy £120.
