Marts: Great trade for store lambs at Armoy Mart, fat ewes to £186
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fat lambs sold to £145 and fat ewes to £186.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
P Dougan, Coleraine, 30kgs £145. B McAuley, Ballymoney, 27kgs £145. D O’Connell, Ballymoney, 22kgs £138. P and A Quinn, Cushendall, 25kgs £136.50. AB Wilson, Armoy, 23kgs £135. W McKinley, Armoy, 24kgs £133. Sean McGill, Ballycastle, 24kgs £133. Patrick Brown, Ballintoy, 24kgs £133. JJ McDonnell, Cushendall, 24kgs £131. Tommy McAlister, Bushmills, 24kgs £131. Geo Caldwell, Ballymena, 24kgs £130.50. Damien McGarrell, Glenarm, 25kgs £130. JE McCaughan, Armoy, 23kgs £130. Sam Morrison, Mosside, 23kgs £130. John Todd, Ballycastle, 24kgs £129. S and J Mullan, Drumsurn, 24kgs £128.50. Jas McCaughan, Armoy, 22kgs £127.50.
Store lambs
Sean McGill, Ballycastle, 40 Suffolk, £114. J and S Bailey, Ballycastle, 40 Texel, £113. M McVicker, Ballycastle, 10 Texel, £110. M Delargy, Cushendall, 22kgs Texel, £104.50. Jas Carey, Martinstown, 50 Texel, £104.50, 50 Texel, £96.00, 46, £94.00. S McDonnell, Ballyvoy, 22 Suffolk, £104. Sean Reid, Martinstown, 16 Suffolk, £103.50. Parkmore Farms, Ballymena, 35 Texel, £103. J Cassley, Armoy, 25 Suffolk, £100.50. Pat Quinn, Cushendall, 30 Crossbreds £100. G and P Emerson, Cushendall, 43 Suffolk, £109. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 50 Texel, £98.00, 60 Suffolk, £97.00. Pat Watson, Armoy, 29, Char, £99.50. A McGuckian, Dunloy, 36 Suffolk, £94.50. Des McCollum, Loughguile, 47 Crossbred £93.00.
Fat ewes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mark Simpson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £186.00. B Mullan, Ballymoney, Texel, £150. Norman Kennedy, Ballymena, Texel, £143. Vincent McCloskey, Loughguile, Crossbreds £131. Wm McKinely, Glenbush, Texel, £130. S Mullan, Drumsurn, Cheviot, £123. Tommy McAlister, Bushmills, Suffolk, £123.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.