Marts: Heavy bullocks selling to £2170 for a 762kg Charolais at £284ppk at Enniskillen Mart

An entry of over 800 cattle were in keen demand at Enniskillen Mart.

Heavy bullocks sold to £2170 for a 762kg Charolais at £284ppk.

Light weights to 395ppk for a 344kg Charolais at £1360.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Derrylin producer 474kg Charolais at £1470, 362k Charolais bull at £1140; Tempo producer 442kg Limousin at £1470, 344kg Charolais at £1130; Castlederg producer 518kg Hereford at £1440, 540kg Hereford at £1470, 566kg Hereford at £1510, 632kg Hereford at £1610; Boho producer 782kg Aberdeen Angus at £1940, 652kg Limousin at £1710, 600kg Belgian Blue at £1580; Lisbellaw producer 654kg Limousin at £1850, 606kg Charolais at £1780; Florencecourt producer 628kg Limousin at £1680, 538kg Limousin at £1440; Letterbreen producer 490kg Charolais at £1400, 502kg Limousin at £1520; Kinawley producer 362kg Charolais at £1330; Derrylin producer 402kg Charolais at £1500, 378kg Charolais at £1390, 344kg Charolais at £1360; Tempo producer 570kg Charolais at £1850, 548kg Charolais at £1750; Aghalane producer 490kg Limousin at £1440, 478kg Charolais at £1530, 498kg Charolais at £1520; Ballinamallard producer 466kg Saler at £1050, 536kg Saler at £1200; Garrison producer 418kg Charolais at £1350, 310kg Charolais at £1230; Ballygawley producer 554kg Limousin at £1650; Fivemiletown producer 410kg Charolais at £1320, 396kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1150, 372kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1080; Tempo producer 678kg Aberdeen Angus at £1760, 694kg Simmental at £1750, 464kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1520, 512kg Limousin at £1570; Lisnaskea producer 678kg Aberdeen Angus at £1760, 694kg Simmental at £1750, 464kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1520, 512kg Limousin at £1570; Lisnaskea producer 472kg Charolais at £1410, 498kg Charolais at £1410; Brookebrough producer 568kg Limousin at £1560, 570kg Limousin at £1590 and Enniskillen producer 762kg Charolais at £2170, 756kg Limousin at £2160, 720kg Charolais at £2000.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £800 to £1550 paid for a 425kg Limousin and heifers ranged from £700 to £1280 for a 389kg Limousin.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 300kg Charolais bull at £1110, 325kg Charolais bull at £1140, 249kg Charolais bull at £1000, 250kg Charolais heifer at £830, 287kg Charolais heifer at £960; Florencecourt producer 338kg Charolais steer at £1230, 276kg Charolais steer at £1110, 328kg Charolais steer at £1240, 333kg Simmental steer at £1130, 328kg Charolais steer at £1240, 333kg Simmental steer at £1130; Garrison producer 334kg Charolais heifer at £1160, 338kg Limousin heifer at £1070, 303kg Limousin steer at £1190, 319kg Charolais steer at £1250, 346kg Charolais steer at £1340; Derrylin producer 425kg Charolais steer at £1510, 294kg Charolais steer at £1110, 255kg Charolais steer at £850, 328kg Charolais heifer at £1040; Newtownbutler producer 203kg Limousin steer at £770, 272kg Charolais steer at £1120, 227kg Charolais steer at £850, 210kg Charolais heifer at £840, 440kg Aubrac bull at £1240; Derrylin producer 305kg Charolais steer at £1150, 253kg Charolais steer at £1100, 255kg Limousin steer at £1000; Belleek producer 313kg Charolais steer at £1150, 252kg Charolais steer at £890, 313kg Charolais heifer at £1020, 242kg Charolais steer at £970; Kesh producer 395kg Limousin heifer at £1200, 329kg Limousin heifer at £1030, 390kg Limousin bull at £1260; Dromore producer 435kg Limousin steer at £1550, 421kg Charolais heifer at £1190, 325kg Limousin steer at £1180; Fivemiletown producer 269kg Belgian Blue steer at £820, 266kg Charolais steer at £970, 220kg Charolais steer at £790, 260kg Charolais steer at £870; Fintona producer 331kg Limousin heifer at £950, 340kg Limousin heifer at £1070, 332kg Limousin heifer at £1150, 325kg Limousin heifer at £1060; Ederney producer 445kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1450, 326kg Limousin bull at £1020, 420kg Limousin bull at £1340; Derrygonnelly producer 202kg Simmental heifer at £810, 284kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 244kg Limousin heifer at £880 and Kinawley producer 361kg Charolais heifer at £1190, 332kg Charolais heifer at £1060, 264kg Charolais bull at £970, 310kg Charolais heifer at £1010, 396kg Charolais steer at £1240.

Calves

May born Charolais bull at £430, Hereford bull at £275, Hereford bull at £260, Belgian Blue heifer at £400, Belgian Blue heifer at £200, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £120, Hereford heifer at £130. April producer Belgian Blue bull at £380, Belgian Blue bull at £350, Aberdeen Angus bull at £315, Simmental bull at £440, Friesian bull at £230, Belgian Blue heifer at £370, Belgian Blue heifer at £410, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £320, Simmental heifer at £350 and Simmental heifer at £375.

Suckler cows

Nine year old Charolais with five month old Limousin bull at £2300, 10 year old Limousin with eight month old Limousin heifer at £2260, 11 year old Simmental with five month old Charolais heifer at £2180, four year old Belgian Blue cow with one month old Charolais heifer at £2110, six year old Simmental cow with one month old Simmental bull at £2040, four year Hereford with one month old Simmental bull at £1930, seven year old Limousin bull at £1930, four year old Hereford cow with one month old Charolais heifer at £1880 and three year old Limousin cow with two month old Limousin heifer at £2000.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 290ppk paid for a 586kg Charolais at £1700.

Light weights sold to 309ppk paid for a 398kg Charolais at £1230.

Irvinestown producer Charolais 630kg at £1720, Charolais 586kg at £1700; Enniskillen producer Charolais 600kg at £1670, Charolais 600kg at £1620; Tempo producer Charolais 552kg at £1520; Florencecourt producer Charolais 540kg at £1500; Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 500kg at £1370 and Dungannon producer Charolais 440kg at £1270, Charolais 398kg at £1230, Charolais, 468kg at £1340.

Fat cows