Marts: Heavy heifers selling to a top price of £2090 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 550 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 9th November continued to sell in a very firm demand.

Heifers

180 heifers included several pens of top quality forward and heavy heifers.

Heavy heifers sold to a top of £320 for 648k at £2070 from a Crossmaglen farmer.

The same owner received £319 for 656k at £2090.

A Castlewellan producer received £311 for 630k at £1960.

Several more heifers sold in excess of £2000 per head.

Main demand for good quality heavy heifers from £260 to £310 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding heifers to £307 for 508k at £1560 from a Crossmaglen farmer followed by £304 for 586k at £1780 from a Castlewellan producer.

All good quality forward heifers sold from £260 to £300 per kilos.

Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £288 for 570k at £1650 followed by £282 for 508k at £1430.

Middleweight heifers sold readily from £270 to £326 for 430k at £1400 from a Coalisland producer followed by £319 for 382k at £1220 from a Camlough farmer.

An Armagh farmer received £316 for 342k at £1080.

All good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £260 to £310 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Crossmaglen farmer 648k £2070 £320.00; Crossmaglen farmer 656k £2090 £219.00; Castlewellan farmer 630k £1960 £211.00; Dungannon farmer 684k £2120 £310.00; Dungannon farmer 644k £1980 £308.00; Crossmaglen farmer 680k £2080 £306.00; Castlewellan farmer 662k £2000 3302.00; Armagh farmer 622k £1850 £297.00 and Annaghmore farmer 656k £1870 £285.

Forward heifers

Crossmaglen farmer 508l £1560 £307.00; Castlewellan farmer 586k £1780 £304.00; Cullyhanna farmer 510k £1540 £302.00; Dromara farmer 550k £1650 £300.00; Cullyhanna farmer 516k £1540 £299.00; Armagh farmer 588k £1750 £298.00; Newry farmer 532k £1580 £296.00 and Newry farmer 542k £1600 £295.

Middleweight heifers

Coalisland farmer 430k £1400 £326.00; Camlough farmer 382k £1220 £319.00; Armagh farmer 342k £1080 £316.00; Armagh farmer 358k £1100 £307.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 472k £1460 £309.00; Camlough farmer 482k £1460 £303.00; Moira farmer 420k £1270 £302.00; Coalisland farmer 500k £1490 £298.00; Coalisland farmer 500k £1480 £296.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 426k £1260 £296.

Bullocks

130 bullocks maintained a firm demand with forward feeding bullocks to £311 for 562k at £1750 from a Castlewellan producer followed by £311 for 502k at £1560 from a Benburb producer.

A Rostrevor farmer received £310 for 510k at £1600.

All good quality forward bullocks from £260 to £310 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks sold to £297 for 680k at £2040 from a Castlewellan farmer followed by £295 for 638k at £1880 from an Armagh producer.

Top price of £2200 for 790k £276 from a Richhill farmer.

Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold up to £2060 for 730k £282 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Main demand for heavy bullocks from £260 to £280 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight steers sold to £330 for 400k at £1320 from a Benburb farmer followed by £315 for 490k at £1560 from a Dromara farmer.

A Katesbridge producer received £314 for 408k at £1280.

Main demand from £250 to £310 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Castlewellan farmer 562k £1750 £311.00; Benburb farmer 502k £1560 £311.00; Rostrevor farmer 516k £1600 £310.00; Armagh farmer 600k £1860 £310.00; Benburb farmer 526k £1630 £310.00; Kilcoo farmer 544k £1640 £302.00; Kilcoo farmer 546k £1640 £300.00; Dromore farmer 564k £1680 £298.00 and Kilcoo farmer 548k £1630 £298.

Heavy bullocks

Castlewellan farmer 686k £2040 £297.00; Armagh farmer 638k £1880 £295.00; Cullyhanna farmer 730k £2060 £282.00; Ballinderry farmer 730k £2060 £282.00; Ballinderry farmer 720k £2000 £278.00; Keady farmer 656k £1820 £277.00; Ballinderry farmer 760k £2100 £276.00 and Richhill farmer 798k £2200 £276.

Middleweight bullocks

Benburb farmer 400k £1320 £330.00; Dromara farmer 496k £1560 £315.00; Katesbridge farmer 408k £1280 £314.00; Dromara farmer 470k £1450 £309.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 484k £1480 £306.00; Katesbridge farmer 440k £1330 £320.00; Keady farmer 490k £1470 £300.00; Keady farmer 480k £1450 £300.00 and Keady farmer 468k £1390 £297.

Weanlings

190 weanlings maintained an excellent demand.

Good quality light males to £413 for 218k at £900 for a Crossmaglen farmer followed by £404 for 188k at £760 from a Crossmaglen farmer.

A Silverbridge producer received £392 for 258k at £1010.

All good quality light males sold steadily from £300 to £386 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males sold to £339 for 404k at £1370 from an Armagh farmer followed by £321 for 408k at £1310 for a Tandragee farmer.

The same owner received £311 for 428k at £1330.

Heifer weanlings sold up to £397 for 312k at3 1240 for a Downpatrick farmer.

The same owner received £379 for 33k at £1280 and £377 for 316k at £1190.

All good quality heifer weanlings sold from £270 to £350 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Armagh farmer 404k £1370 £339.00; Tandragee farmer 408k £1310 £321.00; Tandragee farmer 428k £1330 £311.00; Tandragee farmer 412k £1240 £301.00; Armagh farmer 408k £1210 £297.00; Tandragee farmer 426k £1200 £282.00; Gilford farmer 466k £1290 £277.00 and Armagh farmer 454k £1240 £273.

Light male weanlings

Crossmaglen farmer 218k £900 £413.00; Crossmaglen farmer 188k £760 £404.00; Silverbridge farmer 258k £1010 £392.00; Downpatrick farmer 312k £1120 £359.00; Poyntzpass farmer 202k £780 £386.00; Crossmaglen farmer 234k £860 £368.00; Silverbridge farmer 314k £1080 £344.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 344k £1160 £337.00; Dromara farmer 344k £1130 £328.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 360k £1160 £322.

Heifer weanlings

Downpatrick farmer 312k £1240 £397.00; Downpatrick farmer 338k £1280 £379.00; Downpatrick farmer 316k £1190 £377.00; Newry farmer 302k £1120 £371.00; Lisburn farmer 262k £970 £370.00; Downpatrick farmer 332k £1190 £358.00; Downpatrick farmer 346k £1220 £353.00; Downpatrick farmer 354k £1200 £339.00 and Lisburn farmer 288k £980 £340.

In the suckler ring outfits sold to a top of £2480 for a Limousin cow with heifer calf at foot.

A Keady producer received £2300 for a shorthorn cow with a bull calf.

A Jerrettspass farmer sold a Limousin cow and bull calf at £2120.

A Keady producer received £1900 and £1880 for similar outfits.

In calf cows sold to £1850 each.

A smaller entry of 950 sheep in Markethill on Monday 11th November 2024 sold in a noticeably stronger trade for heavy lambs.

Store lamb trade was similar to previous weeks.

Good quality heavy lambs sold steadily from £145 to a top of £155.50, paid for 17 lambs, 29k (536p/k) from a Benburb producer, followed by £154.50 for 25.5k 606p/k for a Richhill producer.

A Portadown farmer sold 32 lambs, 27.7k at £149.50 each, 540p/k.

Top quality heavies sold steadily from 540-606p/k for 25.5k at £154.40 followed by 577p/k for 25.5k at £147 from a Dromore producer.

Good quality midweight lambs sold from 586-647p/k for 21.5k at £139 from a Tandragee producer, followed 639p/k for 20.2k at £129 from a Poyntzpass farmer.

Light store lambs sold to 748p/k for 13.1k at £98 from a Loughbrickland farmer, followed by 728p/k for 15.8k at £115 from a Newry farmer.

Stronger pens sold to 696p/k for 17.1k at £119 from a Co Tyrone producer followed by 694p/k for 17k at £118 from a Portadown farmer.

All good quality store lambs sold from 640- 700p/k

The 200 cull ewes sold to a top of £238, main demand for fleshed ewes from £140 - £198 each.

Plainer ewes from £60- £120 per head.

Heavy lambs

Richhill producer 25.5k £154.50 606p/k: Dromore producer 25.5k £147 577p/k: Armagh producer 24.3k £139 572p/k: Cullyhanna producer 25.1k £143 570p/k: Tandragee producer 25.6k £144 563p/k: Markethill producer 24k £134 558p/k and Tandragee producer 27k £150.50 557p/k.

Midweight lambs

Tandragee producer 21.5k £139 647p/k: Poyntzpass producer 20.2k £129 639p/k: Moy producer 20.5k £129.50 632p/k: Richhill producer 20.5k £128 624p/k: Cullyhanna producer 21.2k £131 618p/k: Cullyhanna producer 20.6k £126.50 614p/k: Tandragee producer 21k £128.50 612p/k: Kilcoo producer 22.1k £134.50 609p/k and Cullyhanna producer 21.4k £130 608p/k.

Store lambs

Loughbrickland producer 13.1k £98 748p/k: Newry producer 15.8k £115 728p/k: Fintona producer 15.6k £113 724p/k: Dungannon producer 16.5k £119 721p/k: Fintona producer 16.3k £117 718p/k: Cullyhanna producer 16.5k £118 715p/k: Fintona producer 17k £119 700p/k: 17.1k £119 696p/k and Portadown producer 17k £118 694p/k.