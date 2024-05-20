Marts: Heavy steers selling to £2560 for an 810kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at Clogher Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
In the fatstock ring 250 lots listed sold easily to a strong demand with beef bred cows selling to £2191-20 for an 830kg Charolais to £264 per 100kg this was followed by an 820kg to £2132 at £260 per 100kg with a 750kg Limousin selling to £1920 at £256 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1809 for a 670kg Limousin to £270 per 100kg followed by a 650kg Limousin to £1755 at £270 per 100kg with a 720kg Limousin to £1886-40 at £262 per 100kg.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1292 for a 760kg to £170 per 100kg others selling from £160 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £2162-40 for a 1060kg Charolais to £204.
Fat steers sold to £262 for a 590kg Charolais.
Friesian steers sold to £197 for 640kg.
Fat heifers sold to £288 for a 680kg Charolais.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2560 for an 810kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£316) with a 670kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2100 (£313) and a 660kg Limousin to £2060 (£312).
Forward steers sold to £1780 for a 560kg Charolais (£318) with a 540kg Limousin to £1700 (£315).
Med Weight steers sold to £1560 for a 495kg Charolais (£315) and selling to £345 per 100kg for a 400kg Limousin to £1380.
Smaller steers sold to £1200 for a 365kg Limousin (£328).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Heavy heifers sold to £2120 for a 760kg Limousin (£279) and selling to £301 per 100kg for a 600kg Limousin to £1810.
Forward heifers sold to £1740 for a 560kg Limousin (£310) with a 575kg Limousin to £1740 (£302).
Med weight heifers sold to £1540 for a 500kg Gelbvieh (£308) and selling to £332 per 100kg for a 455kg Charolais to £1510.
Smaller Heifers sold to £1240 for a 390kg Limousin (£318).
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1570 for a 510kg Limousin (£308) £1540 for a 415kg Limousin (£371) with a 405kg Charolais to £1510 (£373).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Weanling heifers sold to £1410 for a strong 560kg Charolais (£252).
Light weights sold to £1340 for a 405kg Simmental (£331) and selling to £382 per 100kg for a 285kg Limousin to £1090.
Dairy cows sold to £1600 for a calved heifer.
Breeding bulls sold to £2380 for pedigree registered Limousin and £2000 for a pedigree registered Simmental.
Suckler outfits sold to £2500 twice with incalf cows and heifers selling to £1820.
Bull calves sold to £580 for Charolais.
Heifer calves sold to £400 for Aberdeen Angus.
Male lumps sold to £1110 for Limousin.
Female lumps sold to £1220 and £1170 for Limousins.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Pomeroy producer 670kg Limousin to £270 (£1809) 650kg Limousin to £270 (£1755) and 630kg Charolais to £266 (£1675-80) Armagh producer 560kg Limousin to £266 (£1489-60) Pomeroy producer 530kg Charolais to £264 (£1399-20) Fermanagh producer 830kg Charolais to £264 (£2191-20) and 720kg Limousin to £262 (£1886-40) Fivemiletown producer 580kg Limousin to £263 (£1525-40) Omagh producer 820kg Charolais to £260 (£2132) Enniskillen producer 750kg Limousin to £256 (£1920) Nutt's Corner producer 740kg Charolais to £256 (£1894-40) Magheraveely producer 670kg Limousin to £252 (£1688-40) Fermanagh producer 520kg Charolais to £252 (£1310-40) Fermanagh producer 600kg Simmental to £248 (£1488) Newmills producer 740kg Charolais to £246 (£1820-40) Fermanagh producer 580kg Limousin to £244 (£1415-20) Bellanaleck producer 710kg Simmental to £24 (£1732-40) Ballinamallard producer 670kg Limousin to £242 (£1621-40) Sixmilecross producer 650kg Belgian Blue to £242 (£1573) and Fermanagh producer 670kg Aubrac to £240 (£1608).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £230 to £248 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £210 to £226 per 100kg.
Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold from £250 to £270 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1292 for a 760kg to £170 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesian cows sold from £120 to £140 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £100 to £116 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ballinamallard producer 850kg Friesian to £208 (£1768) Dungannon producer 1060kg Charolais to £204 (£2162-40) Nutt's Corner producer 840kg Charolais to 3198 (£1663-20) Fermanagh producer 820kg Limousin to £190 (£1558) and Cookstown producer 900kg Simmental to £172 (£1548).
Fat steers
Charolais steers sold to £262 per 100kg for 590kg. Hereford steers sold to £244 per 100kg. Limousin steers sold to £244 per 100kg for 650kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £238 per 100kg for 610kg. Shorthorn beef steers sold to £220 per 100kg for 540kg. Friesian steers sold to £197 per100kg for 640kg.
Fat heifers
Charolais heifers sold to £288 per 100kg for 680kg. Hereford heifers sold to £258 per 100kg for 590kg. Limousin heifers sold to £256 per 100kg for 630kg Simmental heifers sold to £254 per 100kg for 610kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £248 per 100kg for 600k and Friesian heifers sold to £200 per 100kg for 490kg.
Store bullocks
A lot of quality stock in this section sold to a firm demand with heavy steers selling to £2560 for an 810kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£316) and a 670kg Blonde d'Aquitaine sold to £2100 (£313) with a 660kg Limousin to £2060 (£312).
Other quality lots sold from £265 to £309 per 100kg.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Forward steers sold to £1780 for a 560kg Charolais (£318) with a 540kg Limousin to £1700 (£315) and selling to £319 per 100kg for a 505kg Limousin to £1610.
Others sold from £268 to £298 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Co Armagh producer 810kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2560 (£316 and 910kg Limousin to £2440 (£268) D Starrett Co Armagh 670kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2100 (£313) 660kg Limousin to £2060 (£312) 670kg Limousin to £2000 (£298) 655kg Limousin to £1950 (£298) 630kg Limousin to £1950 (£309) 625kg Charolais to £1870 (£299) and 635kg Limousin to £1830 (£288) D M Rowe Dungannon 705kg St. to £2080 (£295) 675kg Limousin to £1870 (£277) and 610kg Charolais to £1870 (£306) W J and G Falls Aughnacloy 680kg Charolais to £1980 (£267) and 680kg Charolais to £1810 (£281) W Hughes Co Armagh 680kg Charolais to £1960 (£288) and 760kg Charolais to £1900 (£250) B L Kelly and Sons Dungannon 735kg Limousin to £1950 (£265) W McClean Ballygawley 625kg Limousin to £1890 (£302) M J Keys Clogher 640kg Limousin to £1890 (£295) and E Little Brookeborough 645kg Limousin to £1870 (£290).
Forward steers 505kg to 580kg
Sold to £1780 for a 560kg Charolais (£318) for N Quinn Ballygawley. M/S A and N Gervais Clogher 580kg Limousin to 31740 (£300) and 545kg Limousin to £1590 (£291) S Oliver Armagh 570kg Limousin to £1700 (£298) and 505kg Limousin to £1470 (£291) P McDonagh Tempo 540kg Limousin to £1700 (£315) 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1610 (£282) and 515kg Charolais to £1530 (£297) E Maguire Omagh 505kg Limousin to £1610 (£319) W McClean Ballygawley 560kg Limousin to £1580 (£282) and 530kg Limousin to £1500 (£283) and E McCaughey Aughnacloy 540kg Limousin to £1540 (£285) and 560kg Limousin to £1500 (£268).
Med weight steers 400kg to 500kg
A good steady demand in this section with quality steers selling to £1560 for a 495kg Charolais (£315) and selling to £345 per 100kg for a 400kg Limousin to £1380.
Other quality lots sold from £249 to £311 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Advertisement
Advertisement
P McDonagh Tempo 495kg Charolais to £1560 (£315) 495kg Charolais to £1510 (£305) and 465kg Simmental to £1330 (£286) Fermanagh producer 470kg Charolais to £1450 (£308) 450kg Limousin to £1400 (£311) 400kg Limousin to £1380 (£345) 425kg Limousin to £1370 (£322) 430kg Charolais to £1300 (£302) S and C Monaghan Cookstown 435kg Charolais to £1280 (£294) and 450kg Limousin to £1230 (£273) J Milligan Armagh 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1240 (£250) J Patton Augher 470kg Friesian. to £1170 (£249) B Maguire Fermanagh 420kg Limousin to £1160 (£276) and J Primrose Fivemiletown 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080 (£254).
Smaller sorts 400kg and under
B Maguire Fermanagh 365kg Limousin to £1200 (£328) and E Maguire Fermanagh 395kg Limousin to £1150 (£291) and 320kg Limousin to £950.
Store heifers
A good selection on offer in this section sold to a brisk demand with heavy heifers selling to £2120 for a 760kg Limousin (£279) and selling to £301 per 100kg for a 600kg Limousin to £1810 other quality lots sold from £257 to £295 per 100kg.
Forward heifers sold to £1740 for a 560kg Limousin (£310) with a 575kg Limousin to £1740 (£302).
Others sold from £275 to £291 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fermanagh producer 760kg Limousin to £2120 (£279) and 745kg Limousin to £2020 (£271) J McSorley Beragh 665kg Limousin to £1820 (£273) 600kg Limousin to £1810 (£301) 615kg Limousin to £1800 (£292) 610kg Limousin to £1800 (£295) and 620kg Charolais to £1750 (£282) M J Keys Clogher 700kg Charolais to £1800 (£257) and 605kg Charolais to £1640 (£271) Wm. Gibson Fintona 670kg Charolais to £1790 (£267) F McElroy Augher 640kg Limousin to £1760 (£275) J Irwin Clogher 600kg Charolais to £1700 (£283) and P McAleer Pomeroy 615kg Limousin to £1660 (£270).
Forward heifers 550kg to 585kg
Sold to £1740 for a 560kg Limousin (£310) 575kg Limousin to £1740 (£302) 585kg Limousin to £1700 (£290) 580kg Limousin to £1690 (£291) and 575kg Limousin to £1680 (£291) for J McSorley Beragh. J Irwin Clogher 585kg Charolais to £1610 (£275) and M/S B and M Fee Lisbellaw 550kg Charolais to £1600 (£291).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1540 for a 500 Gelbvieh (£308) and selling to £332 per 100kg for a 455kg Charolais to £1510.
Other quality lots sold from £272 to £322 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Fermanagh producer 500kg Gelbvieh to £1540 (£308) 470kg Charolais to £1380 (£293) and 425kg Simmental to £1370 (£322) D Monaghan Omagh 455kg Charolais to £1510 (£332) 495kg Charolais to £1490 (£301) 465kg Charolais to £1470 (£316) 485kg Charolais to £1440 (£297) 500kg Sal. to £1420 (£284) 445kg Charolais to £1410 (£317) and 500kg Limousin to £1360 (£272) H C Bothwell Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1480 (£296) 480kg Charolais to £1470 (£306) 485kg Charolais to £1410 (£290) and 480kg Charolais to £1400 (£291) E McCaughey Aughnacloy 500kg Charolais to £1480 (£296) W Rankin Castlederg 490kg Charolais to £1470 (£300) B and M Fee Lisbellaw 495kg Charolais to £1450 (£293) Donal Monaghan Omagh 435kg Charolais to £1400 (£322) A Beggan Rosslea 460kg Charolais to £1380 (£300) and D Maguire Rosslea 490kg Charolais to £1360 (£277).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dungannon producer 390kg Limousin to £1240 (318) 365kg Limousin to £1190 365kg Limousin to £1170 and 350kg Limousin to £1150. A Beggan Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £1240. P McMahon Rosslea 385kg Charolais to £1230. Clogher producer 400kg Limousin to £1200. D Monaghan Omagh 390kg Limousin to £1100. Donal Monaghan Omagh 365kg Limousin to £1100. B Marlow Seskinore 380kg Limousin to £1080and 400kg Charolais to £1000. M McCaffery Clogher 375kg Limousin to £1040 and 375kg Limousin to £960. B Maguire Fermanagh 360kg Limousin to £980, 370kg Limousin to £980 and 370kg Limousin to £940.
Weanlings
A smaller entry this week sold to a very strong demand with steers and bulls selling to £1570 for a 510kg Limousin (£308).
Light weights sold to £1540 for a 415kg Limousin (£371) with a 405kg Charolais selling to £1510 (£373).
Other quality lots sold from £293 to £370 per 100kg
Weanling heifers
Sold to £1410 for a strong 560kg Charolais (£252).
Light weights sold to £1340 for a 405kg Simmental (£331) and selling to a high of £382 per 100kg for a 285kg Limousin to £1090.
Other quality lots sold from £270 to £337 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Weanling steers and bulls
Advertisement
Advertisement
M McCormick Loughgall 510kg Limousin to £1570 (£308) 460kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1380 (£300) and 515kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1370. M McCrystal Ballygawley 415kg Limousin to £1540 (£371) 420kg Charolais to £1540 (£366) and 415kg Limousin to £1400 (£337) M Brennan Cookstown 450kg Charolais to £1540 (£342) E McCaffery Tempo 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £1520 (£370) P Scott Nutt's Corner 445kg Charolais to £1520 (£341) E McCaughey Clogher 490kg Charolais to £1510 (£308) F Fox Omagh 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1510 (£305) 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1470 (£309) and 460kg Limousin to £1400 (£304) L McGovern Fivemiletown 405kg Charolais to £1510 (£373) G McManus Fermanagh 415kg Limousin to £1500 (£361) P McCaffery Tempo 400kg Charolais to £1420 (£355) and 410kg Charolais to £1390 (£339) K McCaffery Tempo 400kg Charolais to £1380 (£345) S Goodwin Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £1380 (£293) and P Flannigan Rosslea 390kg Limousin to £1380 (£354).
Weanling heifers
G McManus Fermanagh 560kg Charolais to £1410 (£252) 400kg Charolais to £1080 (£270) and 305kg Limousin to £1010 (£331) E McCaughey Fintona 405kg Simmental to £1340 (£331) M Brennan Cookstown 400kg Charolais to £1240 (£310) and 395kg Charolais to £1140 (£288) P McCaffery Tempo 365kg Charolais to £1220 (£334) Dungannon producer 380kg Limousin to £1190 (£313) and 360kg Charolais to £1140 (£316) J Armstrong Maguiresbridge 395kg Limousin to £1180 (£298) Fivemiletown producer 350kg Limousin to £1170 (£334) and 340kg Charolais to £1110 (£326) P Flannigan Rosslea 285kg Limousin to £1090 (£382) J McManus Fermanagh 400kg Charolais to £1080 (£270) K McArdle Co Armagh 380kg Charolais to £1080 (£284) L Johnston Tempo 305kg Charolais to £1030 (£337) P Scott Nutt's Corner 330kg Charolais to £1030 (£312) K McCaffery Tempo 345kg Charolais to £1030 (£298) B Courtney Fermanagh 310kg Limousin to £1020 (£329) and D and L Armstrong Ederney 320kg Charolais to £1010 (£315).
Dairy cows and heifers
A steady demand for a smaller entry this week with a Ballygawley producer selling a calved heifer to £1600. Banbridge producer £1460 and £1050 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £1400, £1360 and £1250 for calved heifers.
Breeding bulls
Fermanagh producer £2380 for pedigree registered Limousin (23-04-2019) Benburb producer £2000 for pedigree registered Simmental (15-10-2022) Fermanagh producer £1570 for pedigree registered Charolais (14-09-2022) and Irvinestown producer £1380 for pedigree registered Charolais (27-11-2021).
Suckler cows and calves
Advertisement
Advertisement
A brisk demand in this section with outfits selling to £2500 for a 2019 cow with bull calf for N Moore Ballygawley; G Devenney Dromore £2500 for 2020 cow with bull calf and £1700 for heifer with bull calf. J Stewart Fivemiletown £2050 for 2019 cow with bull calf and £1880 for 2020 cow with heifer calf. M/S W and D Irwin Fermanagh £2000 for 2016 cow with bull calf and £1800 for 2018 cow with heifer calf. Stewartstown producer £1830 for 2018 cow with bull calf and £1650 for heifer with heifer calf. F Cunningham Dunmurry, Co Antrim £1700 for 2020 cow with heifer calf, £1550 for heifer with bull calf and £1480 for heifer with heifer calf. Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1820 for A McGinn Trillick. £1420 to Mountview Cattle Dungannon others sold from £1160 to £1300.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A larger entry this week sold to a steady demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £580 for a Charolais to A McGovern Newtownbutler. A Farrell Fivemiletown £505 for Shorthorn Ballygreenan Farms Augher £425 for Limousin; R W and A J Hogg Lisnaskea £425 and £420 for Limousins and £400 for Aberdeen Angus; W H Stockdale Clogher £360, £350 and £310 for Aberdeen Angus and £355 for Belgian Blue; A Veitch Lisbellaw £350 and £340 for Belgian Blues. P G McGee Augher £345and £285 for Aberdeen Angus; R Beacom Lisbellaw £320 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus and C McBrien Lisnaskea £300 for Hereford.
Heifer calves
M/S A and N Johnston Newtownbutler £400, £385, £330 and £300 for Aberdeen Angus; Newtownbutler producer £335 for Limousin and £305 for Charolais; N Hall Fivemiletown £335 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus and W Downey Magheraveely £330 for Charolais.
Reared male lumps
Newtownbutler producer £1110 for Limousin; A Farrell Fivemiletown £770 for Limousin; C Doonan Kinawley £760 for Charolais; T Parks Craigavon £760 x 3 for Herefords; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £760 for Charolais £560 and £470 for Aberdeen Angus; S Gormley Augher £660 for Aberdeen Angus and R J Hoy Monea £660 for Charolais and £445 x 2 and £410 x 2 for Friesians.
Reared female lumps
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ballygreenan Farms Augher £1220, and £1170 for Limousins and £920 for Charolais; S Oliver Armagh £710 for Limousin; S Cox Kinawley £650 x 2 for Charolais £640 and £550 for Limousins; T Simpson Ederney £550 for Belgian Blue; C Doonan Kinawley £530 for Charolais and M/S A and N Johnston Newtownbutler £460 for Aberdeen Angus.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.