Marts: Heifers selling from £1130 to a top of £1530 per head at Swatragh Mart
Cows were in great demand once again with over 20 entries sold, more cows needed.
A lot more cattle are required to meet demand with many buyers attending ringside and online.
Bullocks sold to 252p/kg for an Aberdeen Angus at 448kg (£1130) and to a top of £1160 per head for a Charolais at 488kg (238p/kg).
Heifers sold to 264p/kg for an Aberdeen Angus at 428kg (£1130) and to a top of £1530 per head for a Limousin at 642kg (238p/kg).
Cows sold to 251p/kg for a Shorthorn beef at 618kg (£1550) and to a top of £1580 per head for a Simmental at 726kg (218).
Cattle sale as normal next Monday 22nd July - yard open from 8am and sale starting 12pm sharp.
Some of the sample prices:
Fat cows (p/kg)
Swatragh producer, Shorthorn beef 618kg £1550 (251), Maghera producer, Charolais 646kg £1420 (220), Bellaghy producer, Simmental 726kg £1580 (218), Maghera producer, Simmental 672kg £1460 (217), Maghera producer, Simmental 604kg £1280 (212), Swatragh producer, Belgian Blue 682kg £1360 (199), Castlederg producer, Fleckvieh 484kg £950 (196), Garvagh producer, Charolais 834kg £1520 (182), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 646kg £1140 (176), Garvagh producer, Aberdeen Angus 638kg £1110 (174), Swatragh producer, Her 654kg £1100 (168) and Maghera producer, Aberdeen Angus 654kg £1050 (161).
Cows and calves
Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus cow with Aberdeen Angus bull calf £1600, Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus cow with Aberdeen Angus bull calf £1500 and Garvagh producer, Belgian Blue cow with Charolais heifer calf £1120.
Heifers
Up to 400kg (p/kg)
Knockloughrim producer, Limousin 226kg £580 (257), Plumbridge producer, Simmental 396kg £970 (245), Ballykelly producer, Belgian Blue 334kg £800 (240), Dungiven producer, Charolais 342kg £810 (237), Ballykelly producer, Belgian Blue 296kg £680 (230) and Ballykelly producer, Belgian Blue 352kg £790 (224).
401kg to 500kg (p/kg)
Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 428kg £1130 (264), Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 452kg £1180 (261), Maghera producer, Limousin 482kg £1240 (257), Plumbridge producer, Saler 420kg £1020 (243), Swatragh producer, 438kg £1050 (240), Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 408kg £980 (240), Swatragh producer, Shorthorn beef 470kg £1080 (230), Dungiven producer, Shorthorn beef 476kg £1050 (221) and Swatragh producer, Shorthorn beef 478kg £1040 (218).
501kg and over (p/kg)
Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 508kg £1250 (246), Knockloughrim producer, Limousin 642kg £1530 (238), Knockloughrim producer, Belgian Blue 636kg £1490 (234), Swatragh producer, Parthenais 538kg £1210 (225), Swatragh producer, Parthenais 550kg £1210 (220), Swatragh producer, Limousin 508kg £1120 (220), Dungiven producer, Her 550kg £1180 (215), Knockloughrim producer, Belgian Blue 504kg £1080 (214) and Knockloughrim producer, Belgian Blue 546kg £1140 (209).
Bullocks
Up to 400kg (p/kg)
Swatragh producer, Charolais 396kg £990 (250), Rasharkin producer, Charolais 292kg £720 (247), Rasharkin producer, Simmental 238kg £500 (210) and Kilrea producer, 4x Dexter 190kg £270 (142).
401kg to 500kg (p/kg)
Donemana producer, Aberdeen Angus 448kg £1130 (252), Donemana producer, Charolais 488kg £1160 (238) and Donemana producer, Aberdeen Angus 438kg £1010 (231).
Weekly sheep sale: Saturday 13th July saw a seasonal entry of over 580 sheep presented for sale which resulted in a steady trade for lambs with 280 lambs on show along with a good trade for fat ewes with 300 cull ewes and rams going through the ring.
Fat lambs sold to a top of £129 for 17 lambs at 26kg and to a top of 534p/kg for 5 lambs at 19.4kg into £103.50.
Fat ewes reached a top of £170 for a single ewe with many more lots of ewes reaching very strong prices.
Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 20th July - yard open at 7am, sale starting 10:30am sharp, breeding sheep sold at 12pm.
Some of Saturday’s sample prices
Heavy weight fat lambs - 25kg and over (p/kg)
Coleraine producer, 10 lambs 25.2kg £126 (500) and Ballycastle producer, 17 lambs 26kg £129 (496).
Mid weight fat lambs - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)
Draperstown producer, 6 lambs 23.2kg £122.50 (528), Dungiven producer, 9 lambs 22.1kg £117 (529), Ballycastle producer, 1 lamb 22kg £116 (527), Draperstown producer, 6 lambs 23.2kg £121.50 (524), Stewartstown producer, 1 lamb 21kg £110 (524), Limavady producer, 4 lambs 24kg £125 (521), Gulladuff producer, 2 lambs 21kg £109.50 (521), Maghera producer, 7 lambs 21.2kg £110 (520), Limavady producer, 3 lambs 24.3kg £125.50 (516), Maghera producer, 3 lambs 22kg £114 (518), Rasharkin producer, 6 lambs 24.2kg £125 (517), Ballyclare producer, 17 lambs 22.1kg £114 (516), Rasharkin producer, 9 lambs 22.8kg £117 (513), Garvagh producer, 8 lambs 23.5kg £119.50 (509), Ballymoney producer, 13 lambs 23.9kg £120.50 (504) and Swatragh producer, 11 lambs 23.5kg £116.50 (496).
Light weight fat lambs - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)
Ballycastle producer, 5 lambs 19.4kg £103.50 (534), Portglenone producer, 8 lambs 18.8kg £100 (532), Dungiven producer, 13 lambs 20.3kg £107 (527), Castledawson producer, 4 lambs 20.8kg £105 (505), Stranocum producer, 8 lambs 20.6kg £103.50 (502) and Lislea producer, 20 lambs 19.6kg £98 (500).
Store lambs
Portglenone producer, 5 lambs 17.8kg £94 (528), Castlerock producer, 2 lambs 15.5kg £80 (516) and Rasharkin producer, 2 lambs 17kg £87 (512).
Fat ewes
Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £170, Randalstown producer, 2 ewes £165, Upperlands producer, 1 ewe £160, Stewartstown producer, 1 ewe £150, Gulladuff producer, 2 ewes £140, Dungiven producer, 5 ewes £135, Dungiven producer, 2 ewes £135, Claudy producer, 3 ewes £130, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe £130, Clough producer, 1 ewe £130, Antrim producer, 5 ewes £126, Swatragh producer, 17 ewes £122, Clough producer, 2 ewes £120, Ardboe producer, 6 ewes £119, Ballycastle producer, 5 ewes £117, Gulladuff producer, 5 ewes £116, Dungiven producer, 5 ewes £115 and Ballycastle producer, 6 ewes £115.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.
