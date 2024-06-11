Marts: Heifers selling to a top of £1400 per head for Blonde d'Aquitaine at Swatragh Mart
Cows in great demand, more cows needed.
Bullocks sold to 368p/kg for a Limousin at 250kg (£920) and to a top of £1300 per head for a Charolais at 484kg (269p/kg).
Heifers sold to 325p/kg for a Blonde d'Aquitaine at 338kg (£1100) and to a top of £1400 per head for a Saler at 516kg (271p/kg). Cows sold to 252p/kg for a Limousin at 520kg (£1310) and to a top of £1670 per head for a Limousin at 796kg (210p/kg).
A lot more cattle are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.
Some of the sample prices
Fat cows
Rasharkin producer, Limousin 520kg £1310 (252p/kg), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 520kg £1200 (231p/kg), Rasharkin producer, Belgian Blue 562kg £1220 (217p/kg), Ballymena producer, Limousin 796kg £1670 (210p/kg), Ballymena producer, Belgian Blue 690kg £1400 (203p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 670kg £1340 (200p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 588kg £1140 (194p/kg), Ballymena producer, Belted Galloway 536kg £1000 (187p/kg), Ballymena producer, Aberdeen Angus 742kg £1380 (186p/kg) and Maghera producer, Limousin 718kg £1200 (167p/kg).
Heifers
Up to 300kg
Maghera producer, Limousin 244kg £720 (295p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 276kg £800 (290p/kg), Kilrea producer, Limousin 280kg £800 (286p/kg) and Maghera producer, Limousin 184kg £490 (266p/kg).
301 to 400kg
Draperstown producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 338kg £1100 (325p/kg), Dunloy producer, Limousin 346kg £940 (272p/kg), Ballymoney producer, Charolais 316kg £860 (272p/kg), Dunloy producer, Limousin 348kg £890 (256p/kg) and Maghera producer, Aberdeen Angus 322kg £820 (255p/kg).
401 to 500kg
Ahoghill producer, Simmental 460kg £1310 (285p/kg), Draperstown producer, Saler 496kg £1400 (282p/kg), Ahoghill producer, Aberdeen Angus 456kg £1210 (265p/kg), Dunloy producer, Limousin 426kg £1130 (265p/kg), Ahoghill producer, Limousin 456kg £1170 (257p/kg), Ballymoney producer, Limousin 434kg £1100 (253p/kg) and Dunloy producer, Limousin 428kg £1070 (250p/kg).
501kg and over
Draperstown producer, Saler 516kg £1400 (271p/kg).
Bullocks
Up to 300kg
Maghera producer, Limousin 250kg £920 (368p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 298kg £960 (322p/kg) and Maghera producer, Limousin 178kg £570 (320p/kg).
301 to 400kg
Kilrea producer, Limousin 322kg £1070 (332p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 314kg £1000 (318p/kg), Limavady producer, Limousin 322kg £1020 (317p/kg), Kilrea producer, Limousin 336kg £1060 (315p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 346kg £1080 (312p/kg), Limavady producer, Limousin 328kg £1000 (305p/kg), Limavady producer, Limousin 368kg £1040 (283p/kg), Dungiven producer, Aberdeen Angus x2 366kg £1000 (273p/kg), Ballymoney producer, Limousin 342kg £920 (269p/kg) and Maghera producer, Aberdeen Angus 350kg £910 (260p/kg).
401 to 500kg
Kilrea producer, Charolais 484kg £1300 (269p/kg) and Knockloughrim producer, Stabiliser 402kg £1040 (259p/kg).
Weekly sheep sale
Saturday 8th June saw a great entry of over 750 sheep presented for sale which resulted in a super trade for all stock on offer.
360 spring lambs, 100 hoggets and 300 cull ewes and rams seen a 100% clearance.
Spring lambs sold to a top of £183 for 3 lambs at 27.7kg and to a top of 813p/kg for 1 lamb at 16kg into £130.
Hoggets reached a top of £174 per head for 2 hoggets at 29kg and to a top of 703p/kg for 16 hoggets at 23.6kg into £166.
Fat ewes saw a super trade reaching £230 for a single ewe with many more lots of ewes reaching very strong prices
A lot more sheep are required to meet demand for a large number of buyers attending both ringside and online.
Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 15th June - yard open at 7am and sale starting 10:30am sharp, Breeding sheep sold at 12pm.
Some of Saturday’s sample prices
Heavy weight spring lambs - 25kg and over (p/kg)
Toomebridge producer, 5 lambs 25.6kg £177.50 (693p/kg), Coleraine producer, 9 lambs 25.2kg £171 (679p/kg), Armoy producer, 3 lambs 27.7kg £183 (661p/kg), Coleraine producer, 4 lambs 25.3kg £164 (648p/kg) and Portglenone producer, 2 lambs 27.5kg £173.50 (631p/kg).
Mid weight spring lambs - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)
Cookstown producer, 2 lambs 21kg £162 (771p/kg), Coleraine producer, 8 lambs 21.4kg £163 (762p/kg), Cookstown producer, 5 lambs 21kg £160 (762p/kg), Cookstown producer, 8 lambs 21.6kg £164 (759p/kg), Coleraine producer, 8 lambs 21.6kg £164 (759p/kg), Swatragh producer, 3 lambs 21kg £159 (757p/kg), Cookstown producer, 5 lambs 21.8kg £165 (757p/kg), Rasharkin producer, 8 lambs 21.6kg £163 (755p/kg), Maghera producer, 6 lambs 21.3kg £161 (756p/kg), Aghadowey producer, 4 lambs 21.5kg £162 (753p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, 8 lambs 21.9kg £164.50 (751p/kg), Macosquin producer, 6 lambs 22.2kg £166.50 (750p/kg), Greysteel producer, 8 lambs 22.1kg £166 (751pkg), Middletown producer, 12 lambs 21.3kg £159 (746p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, 16 lambs 22.4kg £167 (746p/kg), Limavady producer, 3 lambs 22kg £164 (745p/kg) and Garvagh producer, 8 lambs 21.9kg £163 (744p/kg).
Light weight spring lambs - up to 21kg (p/kg)
Draperstown producer, 1 lamb 16kg £130 (813p/kg), Draperstown producer, 2 lambs 18kg £145 (806p/kg), Maghera producer, 5 lambs 19.8kg £158 (798p/kg), Limavady producer, 1 lamb 20kg £158 (790p/kg), Garvagh producer, 4 lambs 20kg £157 (785p/kg), Limavady producer, 2 lambs 20kg £155.50 (778p/kg), Maghera producer, 8 lambs 20.5kg £158 (771p/kg), Cookstown producer, 2 lambs 20.5kg £157 (766p/kg), Upperlands producer, 14 lambs 20.5kg £154 (751p/kg), Maghera producer, 2 lambs 19.5kg £145 (744p/kg), Lisnaskea producer, 10 lambs 19.8kg £146.50 (740p/kg), Draperstown producer, 3 lambs 19kg £140 (737p/kg), Bellaghy producer, 2 lambs 18kg £132 (733p/kg), Bellaghy producer, 6 lambs 19.7kg £144 (731p/kg) and Swatragh producer, 3 lambs 20.3kg £147 (724p/kg).
Fat hoggets
Bellaghy producer, 16 hoggets 23.6kg £166 (703p/kg), Bellaghy producer, 2 hoggets 23.5kg £155 (660p/kg), Lisnaskea producer, 6 hoggets 25kg £163.50 (654p/kg), Bellaghy producer, 3 hoggets 19.7kg £128 (650p/kg), Bellaghy producer, 12 hoggets 23.3kg £141 (605p/kg), Limavady producer, 2 hoggets 29kg £174 (600p/kg), Dungannon producer, 3 hoggets 27.3kg £161 (590p/kg), Maghera producer, 1 hogget 27kg £155 (574p/kg), Garvagh producer, 2 hoggets 25kg £142 (568p/kg), Ringsend producer, 1 hogget 21kg £119 (567p/kg), Maghera producer, 1 hogget 30kg £168 (560p/kg), Feeny producer, 1 hogget 29kg £161 (555p/kg) and Lisnaskea producer, 7 hoggets 30.9kg £171 (553p/kg).
Fat ewes
Moneymore producer, 1 ewe £230, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £220, Moneymore producer, 5 ewes £218, Stewartstown producer, 1 ewe £210, Upperlands 1 ewe £200, Coleraine producer, 2 ewes £194, Coleraine producer, 2 ewes £192, Middletown producer, 2 ewes £188, Upperlands producer, 1 ewe £187, Cookstown producer, 3 ewes £186, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £185, Maghera producer, 16 ewes £183, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £182, Moneymore producer, 2 ewes £182, Bellaghy producer, 1 ewe £182, Maghera producer, 2 ewes £177, Macosquin producer, 2 ewes £176, Rasharkin producer, 4 ewes £175, Limavady producer, 2 ewes £173, Armoy producer, 2 ewes £172, Draperstown producer, 2 ewes £172 and Rasharkin producer, 1 ewe £170.
Fat rams
Maghera producer, 1 ram £174, Randalstown producer, 1 ram £160, Feeny producer, 1 ram £158 and Maghera producer, 1 ram £140.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.
