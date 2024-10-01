Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Weekly cattle sale: Monday 30th September was the annual Charolais suck calf sale at Swatragh which seen an outstanding entry of 355 super quality cattle presented for sale and resulted in a tremendous trade for all stock on offer.

Bullocks sold to 478p/kg for a Charolais at 370kg (£1770) and to a top of £1940 per head for a Charolais at 444kg (437p/kg).

Heifers sold to 479p/kg for a Charolais at 326kg (£1560) and to a top of £2220 per head for a Charolais at 558kg (398p/kg).

Cows sold to 282p/kg for a Charolais at 464kg (£1310) and to a top of £1350 per head for a Stabiliser at 580kg (233p/kg).

Swatragh Mart

Belgian Blue and Blonde d'Aquitaine suck calf sale next Monday 7th October - yard open from 7am and sale starting 11.30am, all stock welcome.

Sample prices

Fat cows (p/kg)

Limavady producer, Charolais 464kg £1310 (282), Limavady producer, Stabiliser 462kg £1240 (268), Limavady producer, Stabiliser 580kg £1350 (233), Maghera producer, Simmental 574kg £1300 (226), Limavady producer, Charolais 636kg £1350 (212), Limavady producer, Limousin 618kg £1260 (204) and Dunloy producer, Charolais 634kg £1150 (181).

Cows and calves

Garvagh producer, Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf £1490 and Garvagh producer, Aberdeen Angus cow with Limousin bull calf £1420.

Heifers

up to 300kg (p/kg)

Draperstown producer, Charolais 238kg £1000 (420), Claudy producer, Charolais 270kg £1090 (404), Claudy producer, Charolais 270kg £1090 (404), Claudy producer, Charolais 282kg £1090 (387), Draperstown producer, Charolais 294kg £1100 (374), Draperstown producer, Charolais 298kg £1110 (372), Claudy producer, Charolais 270kg £980 (363), Draperstown producer, Parthenais 278kg £970 (349), Garvagh producer, Charolais 294kg £1020 (347), Greysteel producer, Limousin 298kg £1030 (346) and Garvagh producer, Charolais 282kg £970 (344).

301 to 400kg (p/kg)

Draperstown producer, Charolais 326kg £1560 (479), Draperstown producer, Charolais 302kg £1280 (424), Toomebridge producer, Charolais 310kg £1190 (384), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 398kg £1510 (379), Greysteel producer, Charolais 308kg £1160 (377), Maghera producer, Charolais 316kg £1180 (373), Draperstown producer, Charolais 316kg £1140 (361), Dungiven producer, Charolais 324kg £1160 (358), Dungiven producer, Charolais 318kg £1140 (358), Claudy producer, Charolais 306kg £1100 (359), Plumbridge producer, Limousin 314kg £1120 (357), Maghera producer, Charolais 320kg £1130 (353) and Dungiven producer, Limousin 316kg £1110 (351).

401 to 500kg (p/kg)

Draperstown producer, Charolais 402kg £1500 (373), Plumbridge producer, Limousin 454kg £1690 (372), Strabane producer, Charolais 454kg £1680 (370), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 412kg £1520 (369), Greysteel producer, Charolais 412kg £1490 (362), Dungiven producer, Charolais 404kg £1450 (359), Strabane producer, Charolais 478kg £1710 (358), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 430kg £1540 (358), Dungiven producer, Charolais 452kg £1590 (352), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 462kg £1620 (351), Strabane producer, Charolais 472kg £1650 (350), Strabane producer, Limousin 454kg £1580 (348), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 456kg £1570 (344), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 450kg £1550 (344) and Plumbridge producer, Charolais 420kg £1440 (343).

501kg and over (p/kg)

Plumbridge producer, Charolais 558kg £2220 (398), Swatragh producer, Charolais 530kg £1980 (374), Moneymore producer, Charolais 592kg £1870 (316), Draperstown producer, Charolais 510kg £1600 (314), Draperstown producer, Charolais 570kg £1750 (307), Garvagh producer, Charolais 524kg £1560 (298), Maghera producer, Charolais 502kg £1440 (287) and Garvagh producer, Charolais 546kg £1480 (271).

Bullocks

up to 300kg (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, Charolais 282kg £1230 (436), Greysteel producer, Charolais 296kg £1270 (429), Eglinton producer, Limousin 288kg £1220 (424), Garvagh producer, Charolais 292kg £1200 (411), Greysteel producer, Charolais 290kg £1190 (410), Claudy producer, Charolais 280kg £1100 (393), Maghera producer, Charolais 280kg £1090 (389), Maghera producer, Charolais 280kg £1080 (386), Garvagh producer, Charolais 274kg £1010 (369), Maghera producer, Charolais 260kg £960 (369), Garvagh producer, Limousin 280kg £1030 (368) and Garvagh producer, Charolais 282kg £1010 (358).

301 to 400kg (p/kg)

Strabane producer, Charolais 370kg £1770 (478), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 382kg £1530 (401), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 320kg £1280 (400), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 336kg £1340 (399), Draperstown producer, Charolais 342kg £1360 (398), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 360kg £1430 (397), Strabane producer, Charolais 384kg £1520 (396), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 376kg £1480 (394), Eglinton producer, Limousin 308kg £1210 (393), Greysteel producer, Charolais 334kg £1300 (389), Greysteel producer, Charolais 322kg £1250 (388), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 390kg £1510 (387), Greysteel producer, Charolais 322kg £1240 (385), Draperstown producer, Charolais 344kg £1320 (384), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 392kg £1500 (383) and Moneymore producer, Charolais 372kg £1420 (382).

401 to 500kg (p/kg)

Plumbridge producer, Charolais 444kg £1940 (437), Maghera producer, Charolais 436kg £1760 (404), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 484kg £1920 (397), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 460kg £1820 (396), Plumbridge producer, Limousin 428kg £1690 (395), Claudy producer, Charolais 454kg £1790 (394), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 406kg £1600 (394), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 468kg £1810 (387), Strabane producer, Charolais 460kg £1760 (383), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 410kg £1560 (380), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 408kg £1530 (375), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 484kg £1760 (364), Draperstown producer, Charolais 404kg £1460 (361), Dungiven producer, Charolais 402kg £1450 (361) and Dungiven producer, Charolais 444kg £1600 (360).

501kg and over (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, Charolais 510kg £1710 (335), Garvagh producer, Charolais 600kg £1840 (307), Garvagh producer, Charolais 506kg £1500 (296), Limavady producer, Charolais 528kg £1410 (267), Garvagh producer, Charolais 510kg £1350 (265) and Maghera producer, Limousin 514kg £1350 (263).

Weekly sheep sale: Saturday 28th September saw another super entry of over 1700 sheep presented for sale which resulted in an improved trade with over 1350 lambs and 350 fat ewes and rams on offer.

Fat lambs sold to a top of £174 for a single lamb at 27kg and to a top of 644p/kg for a single lamb into £174.

Fat ewes reached a top of £168 for a single ewe with many lots of ewes and rams reaching strong prices.

Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 5th October - yard open at 7am, sale starting 10.30am sharp.

Some of Saturday’s sample prices

Heavy weight fat lambs - 25kg and over (p/kg)

Maghera producer, 1 lamb 27kg £174 (644), Portglenone producer, 3 lambs 25kg £137 (548), Curran producer, 6 lambs 25.3kg £133.50 (527), Coleraine producer, 10 lambs 25.4kg £133 (524), Portglenone producer, 2 lambs 26kg £136 (523), Limavady producer, 5 lambs 25kg £130 (520), Greysteel producer, 17 lambs 25.7kg £133 (517), Drumsurn producer, 16 lambs 25.4kg £131 (516), Magherafelt producer, 20 lambs 25.5kg £131 (514), Portglenone producer, 7 lambs 26.3kg £135 (513), Dungiven producer, 6 lambs 25.3kg £130 (514), Stewartstown producer, 7 lambs 27.2kg £139 (511) and Loup producer, 5 lambs 26.2kg £134 (511).

Mid weight fat lambs - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, 3 lambs 21.3kg £120.50 (566), Draperstown producer, 7 lambs 22kg £123 (559), Cookstown producer, 7 lambs 21.2kg £118 (557), Maghera producer, 15 lambs 21.8kg £121.50 (557), Magherafelt producer, 10 lambs 22.4kg £124 (554), Limavady producer, 4 lambs 21.5kg £119 (553), Loup producer, 17 lambs 21.4kg £118 (551), Greysteel producer, 6 lambs 21kg £116 (552), Maghera producer, 10 lambs 22.4kg £123.50 (551), Draperstown producer, 5 lambs 23kg £126.50 (550), Rock producer, 9 lambs 22.6kg £124 (549), Maghera producer, 5 lambs 22.2kg £122 (550), Swatragh producer, 6 lambs 22kg £121 (550), Portglenone producer, 7 lambs 22kg £121 (550) and Swatragh producer, 10 lambs 21.2kg £116.50 (550).

Light weight fat lambs - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)

Cookstown producer, 4 lambs 19.3kg £118 (611), Cookstown producer, 3 lambs 18kg £107.50 (597), Omagh producer, 5 lambs 19kg £112.50 (592), Limavady producer, 15 lambs 19.2kg £112.50 (586), Claudy producer, 12 Lambs 20.3kg £118.50 (584), Bellaghy producer, 4 lambs 20kg £112.50 (563), Draperstown producer, 8 lambs 18.9kg £110 (582), Claudy producer, 5 lambs 18.5kg £107.50 (581), Maghera producer, 9 lambs 18.3kg £106.50 (582), Maghera producer, 10 lambs 19.3kg £112 (580), Dungiven producer, 12 lambs 18.6kg £107 (575), Draperstown producer, 18 lambs 18.8kg £107.50 (572), Limavady producer, 5 lambs 20kg £114 (570), Dungiven producer, 10 lambs 20.5kg £116.50 (568) and Maghera producer, 11 lambs 20.2kg £114.50 (567).

Store lambs - up to 18kg

Garvagh producer, 10 lambs 17.1kg £110, Moneymore producer, 11 lambs 17.5kg £110, Garvagh producer, 12 lambs 17.2kg £109.50, Cookstown producer, 5 lambs 17.6kg £107.50, Dungiven producer, 6 lambs 17.3kg £105.50, Drumsurn producer, 6 lambs 17.5kg £105.50, Loup producer, 23 lambs 17.6kg £105.50, Maghera producer, 17 lambs 17.2kg £104.50, Garvagh producer, 17 lambs 16.5kg £104, Maghera producer, 5 lambs 17.6kg £102, Garvagh producer, 3 lambs 17kg £100, Draperstown producer, 15 lambs 16.7kg £99, Moneymore producer, 2 lambs 16.5kg £97.50, Kilrea producer, 4 lambs 17.3kg £97 and Draperstown producer, 6 lambs 15.7kg £97.

Fat ewes

Coleraine producer, 1 ewe £168, Dromara producer, 3 ewes £167, Claudy producer, 1 ewe £166, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe £158, Claudy producer, 1 ewe £150, Claudy producer, 1 ewe £145, Maghera producer, 2 ewes £145, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £144, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £144, Gulladuff producer, 20 ewes £139, Limavady producer, 2 ewes £137, Claudy producer, 5 ewes £134, Magherafelt producer, 11 ewes £132, Garvagh producer, 8 ewes £128, Maghera producer, 6 ewes £128, Omagh producer, 1 ewe £125 and Magherafelt producer, 10 ewes £125.

Fat/breeding rams

Limavady producer, 1 ram £420, Derry producer, 1 ram £200 and Dungiven producer, 1 ram £160.

Breeding sheep sale: Thursday 26th September saw a great entry of over 900 breeding sheep which resulted in a super trade for all stock on offer.

Breeding hoggets reached a top of £262 for 8 Suffolk Cheviots, breeding ewes to a top of £144 for 13 Texel Crossbreds and breeding ewe lambs reached a top of £192 for 10 Suffolk Cheviots.

Breeding rams to a high of 350 Guineas for a Texel three-year-old and store lambs topped at £111 for a single Suffolk lamb.

Thursday’s sale also hosted the annual Suffolk ram sale which saw 24 rams going through the ring to a top of 1100g for a shearling ram.

Next general breeding sale as normal next Thursday 3rd October - yard open at 1pm, sale starting 7pm. All stock welcome.

Some of Thursday’s sample prices

Suffolk rams

Bushmills producer, shearling 1100g, Bushmills producer, shearling 1050g, Ballymoney producer, shearling 980g, Ballymoney producer, shearling producer, 900g, Ballymoney producer, ram lamb 700g, Swatragh producer, shearling 620g, Kilrea producer, ram lamb 600g, Ballymoney producer, ram lamb 500g, Ballymoney producer, ram lamb 500g, Ballymoney producer, ram lamb 500g and Clough producer, shearling 400g.

Breeding hoggets

Kesh producer, 8 Suffolk Cheviot £262, Cookstown producer, 10 Suffolk Cheviot £262, Cookstown producer, 7 Suffolk Cheviot £252, Cookstown producer, 8 Suffolk Cheviot £242, Cookstown producer, 10 Texel Crossbred £240, Cookstown producer, 9 Texel Crossbred £232, Swatragh producer, 9 Suffolk £222, Claudy producer, 9 Suffolk £215, Cookstown producer, 7 Texel Crossbred £215, Claudy producer, 6 Suffolk £185, Swatragh producer, 6 Suffolk £175, Swatragh producer, 6 Suffolk £172 and Swatragh producer 6 Suffolk £168.

Breeding ewes

Dungiven producer, 13 Texel Crossbred £144, Draperstown producer, 7 Suffolk Crossbred £144, Draperstown producer, 3 Texel Crossbred £132, Dungiven producer, 8 Texel Crossbred £130, Dungiven producer, 6 Texel Crossbred £130, Dungiven producer, 10 Texel Crossbred £128, Draperstown producer, 6 Suffolk Cheviot £124 and Dungiven producer, 6 Texel Crossbred £122.

Breeding ewe lambs

Dungiven producer, 10 Texel £192, Dungiven producer, 10 Suffolk Mules £180, Dungiven producer, 10 Suffolk Mules £170, Dungiven producer, 10 Suffolk Mules £155, Draperstown producer, 8 Suffolk Cheviot £152, Dungiven producer, 1 Texel £148, Dungiven producer, 10 Suffolk £142, Dungiven producer, 10 Mules £132, Dungiven producer, 10 Mules £125, Dungiven producer, 7 Texel £122 and Swatragh producer, 10 Texel £120.

Breeding rams

Swatragh producer, Texel 350g, Garvagh producer, Texel 200g and Garvagh producer, Texel 195g.

Store lambs

Dungiven producer, 1 Suffolk £111, Cookstown producer, 1 Dutch Spotted £108, Dungiven producer, 7 Rouge £106, Maghera producer, 4 Dutch Spotted £100, Garvagh producer, 18 Texel Crossbred £96, Dungiven producer, 1 Suffolk £96 and Cookstown producer, 1 Dutch Spotted £90.

Blackface sheep sale

Wednesday 25th September seen the annual Blackface sheep sale take place with a great entry of 750 sheep resulting in a strong trade for all lots on offer.

Breeding hoggets to a top of £172 for a batch of 12, breeding and cast ewes to a high of £122 for a batch of 10 and ewe lambs reached a top of £150 for a batch of nine.

Wednesday’s sale also hosted the inaugural Blue Leicester sheep breeders sale which seen 40 lots going through the ring to a top of 700g for a shearling ram.

Sample prices

Breeding hoggets

Castlerock producer, 12 hoggets £172, Draperstown producer, 2 hoggets £155, Castlerock producer, 12 hoggets £144, Maghera producer, 10 hoggets £140, Castlerock producer, 12 hoggets £132, Castlerock producer, 10 hoggets £130, Castlerock producer, 14 hoggets £128, Limavady producer, 11 hoggets £128, Maghera producer, 6 hoggets £120 and Castlerock producer, 12 hoggets £120.

Breeding and cast ewes

Swatragh producer, 10 ewes £122, Garvagh producer, 10 ewes £120, Garvagh producer, 7 ewes £114,

Garvagh producer, 12 ewes £112, Maghera producer, 10 ewes £100, Garvagh producer, 12 ewes £95,

Garvagh producer, 12 ewes £92 and Garvagh producer, 11 ewes £90.

Breeding ewe lambs

Draperstown producer, 9 lambs £150, Draperstown producer, 12 lambs £145, Draperstown producer, 12 lambs £122, Draperstown producer, 12 lambs £116, Ballymena producer, 5 lambs £108, Draperstown producer, 8 lambs £108, Draperstown producer, 11 lambs £105, Draperstown producer, 12 lambs £100 and Draperstown producer, 11 lambs £100.

Blue Leicester rams

Limavady producer, shearling 700g, Plumbridge producer, ram lamb 660g, Armoy producer, ram lamb 600g, Plumbridge producer, ram lamb 600g, Limavady producer, shearling 400g, Limavady producer, shearling 400g, Garvagh producer, shearling 380g, Pomeroy producer, shearling 380g, Limavady producer, shearling 360g, Pomeroy producer, shearling 340g and Ballymoney producer, ram lamb 305g.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.