Weekly cattle sale: Monday 4th November seen a great entry of 110 quality cattle presented for sale which resulted in a super trade for all stock on offer.

Bullocks sold to 401p/kg for a Charolais at 354kg (£1420) and to a top of £2000 per head for a Charolais at 690kg (290p/kg).

Heifers sold to 318p/kg for a Limousin at 264kg (£840) and to a top of £2260 per head for a Limousin at 800kg (283p/kg).

Cattle sale as normal next Monday 11th November - yard open from 8am and sale starting 11.30am. All stock welcome.

Swatragh Mart

Some of the sample prices

Cows and calves

Garvagh producer, Simmental cow with Simmental bull calf £1430 and Garvagh producer, Simmental cow with Simmental bull calf £1400.

Heifers

up to 400kg (p/kg)

Portadown producer, Limousin 264kg £840 (318), Limavady producer, Limousin 284kg £860 (303), Portadown producer, Limousin 310kg £880 (284), Portadown producer, Limousin 258kg £700 (271), Garvagh producer, Limousin 382kg £1020 (267), Limavady producer, Limousin 396kg £1050 (265), Portadown producer, Limousin 316kg £820 (259), Garvagh producer, Simmental 340kg £860 (253), Garvagh producer, Simmental 330kg £830 (252) and Portadown producer, Limousin 334kg £840 (251).

401 to 500kg (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, Limousin 410kg £1120 (273), Garvagh producer, Limousin 408kg £1100 (270), Bellaghy producer, Limousin 420kg £1100 (262), Claudy producer, Belgian Blue 420kg £1070 (255) and Garvagh producer, Limousin 444kg £1090 (245).

501 to 600kg (p/kg)

Coagh producer, Charolais 512kg £1600 (313), Moneymore producer, Limousin 574kg £1670 (291), Coleraine producer, Limousin 596kg £1690 (284), Coleraine producer, Limousin 510kg £1390 (273), Dungiven producer, Limousin 538kg £1450 (270) and Limavady producer, Stabiliser 514kg £1380 (268).

601kg and over (p/kg)

Kilrea producer, Limousin 690kg £1970 (286), Swatragh producer, Limousin 800kg £2260 (283), Dungiven producer, Simmental 660kg £1790 (271), Dungiven producer, Limousin 654kg £1740 (266), Swatragh producer, Limousin 770kg £2040 (265), Dungiven producer, Limousin 612kg £1620 (265) and Dungiven producer, Limousin 644kg £1680 (261).

Bullocks

up to 400kg (p/kg)

Strabane producer, Charolais 354kg £1420 (401), Limavady producer, Limousin 394kg £1450 (368), Strabane producer, Charolais 382kg £1300 (340), Portadown producer, Limousin 290kg £930 (321) and Portadown producer, Limousin 280kg £850 (304).

401 to 500kg (p/kg)

Limavady producer, Limousin 420kg £1480 (352), Limavady producer, Charolais 412kg £1400 (340), Strabane producer, Charolais 478kg £1570 (328), Swatragh producer, Charolais 500kg £1600 (320), Limavady producer, Charolais 470kg £1500 (319), Ballymoney producer, Limousin 418kg £1320 (316), Ballymoney producer, Limousin 424kg £1320 (311), Strabane producer, Limousin 500kg £1520 (304), Moneymore producer, Limousin 444kg £1350 (304) and Ballymoney producer, Limousin 456kg £1310 (287).

501 to 600kg (p/kg)

Dungiven producer, Limousin 594kg £1830 (308), Dungannon producer, Charolais 570kg £1740 (305), Swatragh producer, Charolais 574kg £1740 (303), Dungannon producer, Belgian Blue 594kg £1750 (295), Dungannon producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 570kg £1680 (295), Dungannon producer, Charolais 570kg £1670 (293), Kilrea producer, Charolais 590kg £1720 (292) and Kilrea producer, Limousin 590kg £1670 (283).

601kg and over (p/kg)

Dungannon producer, Charolais 690kg £2000 (290), Dungiven producer, Hereford 642kg £1760 (274), Kilrea producer, Belgian Blue 610kg £1640 (269) and Kilrea producer, Limousin 640kg £1700 (266).

Weekly sheep sale: Saturday 2nd November saw a great entry of over 1550 sheep presented for sale which resulted in a brilliant trade with over 1250 lambs and 300 fat ewes and rams on offer,

Fat ewes reached a top of £292 for a single ewe and rams to a top of £385 for a single ram with many lots of ewes and rams reaching outstanding prices.

Fat lambs sold to a top of £149 for a single lamb at 40kg and to a top of 744p/kg for 7 lambs at 16kg into £119.

Store lambs sold to £120 for a batch of 11 lambs at 17kg (706p/kg).

Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 9th November - yard open at 7am. Sale starting 10.30am sharp.

Some of Saturday’s sample prices

Heavy weight fat lambs - 25kg and over (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, 7 lambs 25kg £139 (556), Garvagh producer, 20 lambs 25.5kg £140 (549), Limavady producer, 11 lambs 25.5kg £140 (549), Dungiven producer, 7 lambs 26kg £142.50 (548), Limavady producer, 10 lambs 25.5kg £139.50 (547), Dungiven producer, 7 lambs 25.5kg £137.50 (539), Dungiven producer, 2 lambs 26.5kg £141 (532), Feeny producer, 1 lamb 26kg £137 (527), Swatragh producer, 12 lambs 25kg £130 (520) and Coleraine producer, 11 lambs 27kg £140 (519).

Mid weight fat lambs - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, 20 lambs 21kg £131.50 (626), Dungannon producer, 3 lambs 21.5kg £130 (605), Feeny producer, 6 lambs 21.5kg £129.50 (602), Ahoghill producer, 1 lamb 21kg £126 (600), Craigavon producer, 34 lambs 21kg £125.50 (598), Swatragh producer, 2 lambs 22kg £131 (595), Draperstown producer, 14 lambs 22kg £131 (595), Garvagh producer, 10 lambs 21kg £125 (595), Limavady producer, 7 lambs 21kg £125 (595), Maghera producer, 1 lamb 21kg £124.50 (593) and Cookstown producer, 5 lambs 22kg £129.50 (589).

Light weight fat lambs/heavy store lambs - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, 9 lambs 18.5kg £120 (649), Dungiven producer, 9 lambs 18.5kg £119.50 (646), Bushmills producer, 6 lambs 20kg £129 (645), Dungiven producer, 16 lambs 19.5kg £124.50 (638), Dungiven producer, 15 lambs 20.5kg £130 (635), Maghera producer, 14 lambs 19kg £120 (632), Bushmills producer, 4 lambs 20.5kg £129 (629), Drumsurn producer, 2 lambs 19kg £119 (626), Claudy producer, 3 lambs 20kg £125 (625), Dungiven producer, 9 lambs 19kg £118.50 (624), Plumbridge producer, 1 lamb 18kg £112 (622), Cookstown producer, 7 lambs 18kg £112 (622), Draperstown producer, 16 lambs 18.5kg £114 (616), Swatragh producer, 4 lambs 20.5kg £124.50 (607) and Greysteel producer, 2 lambs 19.5kg £118 (605).

Store lambs - up to 18kg

Dungiven producer, 7 lambs 16kg £119 (744), Swatragh producer, 13 lambs 16.5kg £117 (709), Maghera producer, 11 lambs 17kg £120 (706), Draperstown producer, 7 lambs 17kg £119 (700), Macosquin producer, 6 lambs 16kg £112 (700), Macosquin producer, 4 lambs 15kg £103.50 (690), Garvagh producer, 24 lambs 16kg £110 (688), Swatragh producer, 12 lambs 17kg £111 (653), Draperstown producer, 3 lambs 17.5kg £114 (651), Dungiven producer, 34 lambs 17kg £110 (647), Dungiven producer, 8 lambs 17.5kg £113 (646), Draperstown producer, 18 lambs 17kg £110 (647), Portrush producer, 6 lambs 17kg £107 (629) and Dungiven producer, 2 lambs 17.5kg £105 (600).

Fat ewes

Limavady producer, 1 ewe £292, Tobermore producer, 11 ewes £210, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £202, Dungannon producer, 6 ewes £193, Cookstown producer, 2 ewes £192, Tobermore producer, 1 ewe £186, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £182, Craigavon producer, 6 ewes £180, Feeny producer, 1 ewe £168, Dungiven producer, 15 ewes £167, Swatragh producer, 2 ewes £161, Tobermore producer, 1 ewe £156, Draperstown producer, 3 ewes £154, Swatragh producer, 2 ewes £148, Garvagh producer, 2 ewes £146, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £142 and Claudy producer, 1 ewe £141.

Fat rams

Crumlin producer, 1 ram £385, Crumlin producer, 1 ram £290, Coleraine producer, 1 ram £175, Garvagh producer, 1 ram £142 and Limavady producer, 1 ram £128.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.