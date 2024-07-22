Marts: Heifers selling to a top price of £1730 at Rathfriland Co-op
Weanling bulls calves topped to £1110 for a 558kg from a Dromara farmer.
Fat cows topped at £1600 for 884kg Highland.
Cows and calves topped at £1660.
Heifers topped at £1730 for 694kg Limousin.
Bullocks topped at £1690 for 668kg Limousin.
Dropped calves and young stock
Bull calves
Gilford farmer Belgian Blue at £580, Belgian Blue at £560, Belgian Blue at £550, Belgian Blue at £440, Belgian Blue at £435, Saintfield farmer Belgian Blue at £410, Seaforde farmer Limousin at £400, Saintfield farmer Aberdeen Angus at £400, Gilford farmer Belgian Blue at £390 and Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus at £385.
Heifer calves
Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus at £700, Gilford farmer Belgian Blue at £490, Belgian Blue at £470, Belgian Blue at £450, Belgian Blue at £435, Belleeks farmer Salers at £430 and Gilford farmer Aberdeen Angus at £390.
Weanling male calves
Dromara farmer, Limousin 352k at £1110, Ballynahinch farmer Charolais 316k at £1050, Charolais 368k at £1030, Charolais 344k at £1110, Dromara farmer Shorthorn 380k at £900, Ballynahinch farmer Charolais 298k at £870, Loughbrickland farmer Aberdeen Angus 338k at £840, Shorthorn 356k at £840, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 314k at £800 and Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 332k at £790.
Weanling heifer calves
Kilcoo farmer Limousin 424k at £1110, Poyntzpass farmer Simmental 450k at £1080, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 322k at £1010, Poyntzpass farmer Aberdeen Angus 448k at £1010, Charolais 388k at £970, Dromara farmer Limousin 270k at £910, Limousin 270k at £880, Aghalee farmer Aberdeen Angus 364kg at £770, Ballynahinch farmer Charolais 320k at £770 and Aghalee farmer Charolais 356k at £750.
Fat cows
Annalong farmer Highland 884k at £1600, Simmental 564k at £1460, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 572k at £1400, Banbridge farmer Nored 804kg at £1350, Ballyward farmer Limousin 722k at £1310, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 710k at £1300, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus 662k at £1200, Leitrim farmer Limousin 486kg at £1190, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 638k at £1120 and Leitrim farmer, Charolais, at 610k at £1120.
Cows and calves
Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus cow and Limousin calf at £1660, Downpatrick farmer Limousin cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1640 and Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus cow and Limousin calf at £1620, Aberdeen Angus cow and Limousin calf at £1560, Limousin Cow and Limousin calf at £1520.
Heifers
Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 694k at £1730, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 602k at £1670, Gilford farmer Limousin 568k at £1650, Dromara farmer Limousin 636k at £1620, Gilford farmer Limousin 630k at £1620, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 538K at £1610, Dromara farmer Limousin 610k at £1610, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 614k at £1600, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 640k at £1560. Gilford farmer Holstein 608k at £1550.
Bullocks
Markethill farmer Limousin 668k at £1690, Simmental 630k at £1670, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue 634k at £1660, Belgian Blue 654k at £1650, Markethill farmer Simmental 552k at £1610, Charolais 586k at £1530, Dromara farmer Charolais 546k at £1500, Markethill farmer Limousin 604k at £1490, Limousin 624k at £1480 and Loughbrickland farmer Charolais 588k at £1470.
Tuesday evening saw seasonal show of stock and selling to a good trade.
Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.
Armagh farmer topped the sale at £5.53 a kilo for 27.5kg at £152.
Fat ewes topped at £224.
More ewes over the £216 mark this week with plainer ewes from £164 to £204.
Spring lambs
Rathfriland farmer 27.5k at £152, Ballyward farmer 26.2k at £131, Imdale farmer 24k at £129, Downpatrick farmer 26.5k at £128.50, Kilkeel farmer 24.1k at £124, Ballyward farmer 25.50k at £123, Kilcoo farmer 23k at £122.50, Rathfriland farmer 23k at £122, Hilltown farmer 26.5k at £120 and Kilkeel farmer 24.4k at £120.
Fat ewes
Rathfriland farmer at £224, Ballyroney farmer at £216. Rathfriland farmer at £204, Armagh farmer at £184, Rathfriland farmer at £178, Ballyward farmer at £172, Armagh farmer at £170, Katesbridge farmer at £170 and Ballynahinch farmer at £166, at £155.
Fat rams
Ballynahinch farmer at £155 and Kilkeel farmer at £142.
