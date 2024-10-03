Marts: Heifers selling to £1870 for 595kg at Omagh Mart
Bullocks
E Donnelly, Sixmilecross 535k £1700, A Mitchell, Drumquin 530k £1660; 570k £1690; 530k £1510, H McAnea, Castlederg 690k £2090; 680k £2010; 745k £2110, M Morris, Leglands 515k £1510; 560k £1570; 590k £1620, L Moore, Seskinore 625k £1810; 580k £1610, M G Keys, Fintona 515k £1480; 470k £1440, H Wilson, Ardstraw 520k £1470;590k £1560; 445k £1500, M Sheridan, Omagh 600k £1630, G Conway, Striff 585k £1540; 555k £1460, A Clarke, Dungannon 655k £1720, J McCrea, Castlederg 630k £1640, O Robb, Castlederg 450k £1540, E Sweeney, Castlederg 405k £1280; 380k £1190 and £1185; 350k £1050, Jas Hamilton, Urney 470k £1470, M O’Kane, Drumquin 460k £1360; 480k £1380, B Kelly, Gortin 445k £1300 and Co Armagh Producer, 420k £1300; 405k £1210.
Heifers
M Mullin, Sixmilecross 595k £1870; 610k £1800; 575k £1660, P Donnelly, Aughafad 540k £1640; 575k £1700; 485k £1470, L McGrath, Ederney 505k £1520; 525k £1560; 540k £1560, O Rodd, Castlederg 535k £1610; 470k £1400; 400k £1230, N Tierney, Dungannon 585k £1730, L Moore, Beragh 510k £1480, R Kennedy, Claudy 510k £1470; 515k £1450, D McKinney, Fintona 525k £1510, C Bogle, Lettercarn 550k £1540, J Farley, Sixmilecross 425k £1310; 440k £1290; 465k £1340, H McQuaid, Dromore 395k £1190, B Kelly, Gortin 340k £1020; 360k £1080 and C Clarke, Dungannon 675k £1690; 670k £1670; 595k £1640.
Fat cows
C Clarke, Dungannon 730k £232, P McGovern, Tattyreagh 830k £229; 630k £206, P H Kirk, Plumbridge 590k £222; 650k £207, P Connolly, Castlederg 670k £219, P Conway, Loughmacrory 520k £200, H Colton, Dromore 770k £187 and J Hamilton, Urney 650k £180.
Friesian cows
J Henderson, Trillick 510k £175, V Armstrong, Irvinestown 720k £172 and Fairmount Farms, Claudy 650k £162.
