Marts: Heifers selling to £2000 at Omagh Mart, heifers to £1660
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bullocks
S Kelly, Carrickmore 515k £1660; 470k £1450; 410k £1260, N McGarrity, Carrickmore 550k £1660; 585k £1730; 630k £1860, Ivan Jobb, Fintona 575k £1720 and £1710; 615k £1820; 585k £1730, T Gavin, Fintona 560k £1620 and £1600; 605k £1630, Geo Harpur, Mountjoy 690k £2000; 725k £1960; 655k £1880; 665k £1770, S Houston, Donemana 630k £1800, M Ferris, Leglands 605k £1690; 660k £1800; 755k £1990, A McCrystal, Mullaslin 530k £1460, A McCullagh, Plumbridge 515k £1410, C Clarke, Dungannon 585k £1600; 650k £1760, K McFadden, Mountfield 700k £1800, William Johnston, Lack 425k £1350; 460k £1380; 400k £1270; 385k £1370, Peter Fox, Carrickmore 500k £1470, J Keys, Dromore 435k £1240; 415k £1140, M Coll, Drumquin 485k £1340, King Farms, Drumquin 360k £1450; 315k £1190; 380k £1400, P Haughey, Creggan 385k £1280 and Ivan Fraser, Tirquin 320k £1040; 355k £1010.
Heifers
P Loughran, Tattysallagh 700k £2000; 585k £1740; 545k £1590, I Jobb, Fintona 620k £1840; 565k £1590, H Henry, Fintona 610k £1840; 440k £1220, M Sheerin, Donemana 535k £1580, G Corcoran, Arvalee 550k £1590; 525k £1460, P Hughes, Loughmacrory 560k £1590, A McCrystal, Mullaslin 575k £1600, H McKelvey, Arvalee 525k £1430, M Quinn, Dromore 510k £1380; 460k £1250, R Riddles, Donemana 550k £1460; 500k £1510, K McCaffrey, Foremass 465k £1550; 395k £1300, Hannigan Farms, Beragh 500k £1560; 485k £1480; 470k £1410, P McCann, Altamuskin 430k £1320; 450k £1260, N Daly, Omagh 500k £1510; 435k £1310, C O'Hagan, Eskra 425k £1280, L Moore, Beragh 450k £1300; 440k £1250; 340k £1060, S Gormley, Carrickmore 425k £1220, , F Donnelly, Trillick 485k £1350, Robert Clarke, Castlederg 470k £1300, P Horisk, Errigal 440k £1200 (2), B Quinn, Cookstown 335k £1080; 365k £1070, M McShane, Artigarvan 360k £1070; 385k £1080, I Fraser, Tirquin 335k £990 (3) and C Fraser, Maine 295k £880 (2); 320k £930.
Fat cows
N McGarrity, Carrickmore 690k £257; 620k £254, S Patterson, Drumnakilly 610k £249, P McMenamin, Envagh 630k £242; 790k £230, G Bradley, Mountfield 550k £238, C Clarke, Dungannon, 680k £234; 6230k £223, B Jones, Ederney 760k £224; 710k £219, S Kelly, Carrickmore 760k £223, P Harvey, Lettercarn 600k £220 and P McCullagh, Formil 770k £215.
Dropped calves
R T Sproule, Strabane £550 and £525 Limousin bulls, W Crawford, Droit £520 Belgian Blue bull; £420 Belgian Blue heifer, J R Lowry, Burndennett £515 Charolais bull; £430 Limousin bull, A J Moses, Sixmilecross £510 Aberdeen Angus bull, V Irwin, Ballinamallard £455 Belgian Blue bull; £345 Belgian Blue heifer, William Whitton, Castlederg £440 Hereford bull, D C Armstrong, Sixmilecross £420 and £385 Aberdeen Angus bulls, G Lyons, Beragh £410 and £380 Aberdeen Angus bulls, B Grimes, Beragh £380 and £375 Belgian Blue bulls, P Gormley, Carrickmore £350 Simmental heifer and T O'Kane, Leglands £340 Limousin heifers.
Weanlings
N Daly, Omagh £900 Shorthorn heifer, G Bradley, Mountfield £830 and £790 Limousin bulls; £760 Limousin heifer, Robert Clarke, Castlederg £720 and £710 Aberdeen Angus bulls, M Maguire, Castlederg £700 Galloway heifer and G Vance, Trillick £680 Friesian heifer.